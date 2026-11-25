A former state oil chief spent Wednesday answering prosecutors’ questions in two cases, while a third complaint over imported crude is still being assessed.

A view over La Paz, the seat of Bolivia's government and Congress, from a cable-car line. (Photo: Rio Times library)

BOLIVIA · INVESTIGATIONS

Yussef Akly, who ran Bolivia’s state oil and gas company until he was replaced in March, appeared twice at the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He went as a witness, not a suspect, in two separate criminal cases.

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One is the “bad gasoline” case over poor-quality fuel that damaged vehicles across the country. The other involves Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine political consultant accused of illicit enrichment.

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Key Facts Who Yussef Akly, former head of state oil company YPFB, questioned as a witness.

Where La Paz Prosecutor’s Office, twice, on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Status Akly has not been charged in the gasoline case.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Cases The bad-gasoline case and the case against consultant Fernando Cerimedo.

A former state oil chief spent Wednesday answering prosecutors’ questions in two cases, while a third complaint over imported crude is still being assessed.

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Akly took over YPFB (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos) in November 2025, when President Rodrigo Paz appointed him. Paz replaced him on 30 March 2026 as the fuel-quality crisis grew.

His successor, Claudia Cronenbold, resigned on 22 April 2026 after three weeks in the job. Sebastián Daroca then took over the company.

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Prosecutors had already questioned other former officials in the gasoline case. Former Hydrocarbons Minister Mauricio Medinaceli was arrested on 28 July 2026 in the same case and is under house detention.

In the morning, La Paz departmental prosecutor Gabriel Quiroga confirmed that Akly came as a witness in the gasoline investigation. “He has appeared as a witness, and the bad-gasoline matter is under investigation,” Quiroga said in Spanish.

Quiroga added that the office will call more people. Akly has not been charged in the gasoline case.

Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia's seat of government (file photo).

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Quiroga also said that investigators are already collecting testimony. “Evidentemente se están realizando una serie de declaraciones que ya han pasado y otras que van a venir,” he said on Wednesday 25 November 2026, meaning that a series of statements has already been taken and more will follow.

At about 14:00 Bolivia time (18:00 GMT), Akly returned for a second statement, this time in the case against Cerimedo. “Now I go as a witness in the Cerimedo case,” he told waiting reporters.

He said he met Cerimedo, an Argentine political consultant, during the presidential campaigns. He said he does not know the scope of the investigation.

Prosecutors accuse Cerimedo of illicit enrichment of private persons to the harm of the state, after cash was found in a property he occupied. He is in pretrial detention, and on Friday 20 November 2026 a judge refused his release request.

Prosecutors have not said what Akly told them in either hearing. His statements are part of a case in which Cerimedo remains in custody.

A third matter hangs over Akly personally. On Monday 23 November 2026, Hydrocarbons Minister Marcelo Blanco told a news conference that imported crude oil failed the legal limits for nitrogen and mercury, and he announced a criminal complaint against Akly, a manager and others.

Blanco said the contaminated batch is sealed and came from Argentina, and that it was imported about four months ago. He promised that “not one drop of this crude” would be processed until it meets the legal standards.

The ministry did not state the volume of the crude, its cost or the laboratory test results. Without those figures, the scale of the problem and the size of any loss to the state stay unclear.

Quiroga said the Blanco complaint has “just entered” the prosecution and is under preliminary evaluation. Vice President Edmand Lara had earlier lodged a separate complaint alleging overpricing in crude purchases.

The prosecutor’s office has given no date for the further summonses Quiroga announced. Until it does, Akly’s status stays that of a witness in two cases and a named target of an unevaluated complaint in a third.

Related coverage: Bolivia accuses ex-oil chief over bad crude. More: Bolivia news hub.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Yussef Akly charged with a crime?

In the gasoline case he appeared as a witness and has not been charged. A separate criminal complaint over imported crude is only under preliminary evaluation.

Why does a fuel scandal in Bolivia matter abroad?

Bolivia depends on its state company for fuel and gas, so doubts about quality and pricing affect investors and traders in the region. The cases also show how the new government treats officials it appointed itself.

What happens next?

Prosecutors say they will summon more people in the gasoline case. No date has been given for those summonses.

Sources: Fiscalía General del Estado, La Paz departmental prosecutors, statements of 25 November 2026; Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies, statement of 23 November 2026

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error