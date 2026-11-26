Two deputies asked a court to undo the choice of the Chamber's leadership after a night of shouting and shoving. The judges answered that the Chamber's own rules must be used first.

The Legislative Palace on Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where Bolivia's Congress meets. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Politics: Bolivia

A court in La Paz has rejected a challenge by two deputies to the election of Roberto Castro as president of Bolivia’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. The Fourth Constitutional Chamber of the La Paz Departmental Court of Justice denied the challenge on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

The ruling leaves Castro, of the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), and the rest of the 2026-2027 Chamber board in their posts. It ends the first court round of a dispute that began with a chaotic session on Friday 30 October 2026.

Key Facts Who. Roberto Castro, president of Bolivia’s lower house, and the board elected with him.

What. A court denied an amparo, a fast appeal for rights violations, against his election.

Next. The Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal (TCP), Bolivia’s constitutional court, now reviews the ruling.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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Two deputies asked a court to undo the choice of the Chamber’s leadership after a night of shouting and shoving. The judges answered that the Chamber’s own rules must be used first.

The dispute goes back to the session of Friday 30 October 2026, held to elect the Chamber’s board. Amid shouting and shoving on the rostrum, Castro’s re-election was announced late that night.

Deputies said no vote or count took place. The PDC bench says Castro won an internal party election to be its candidate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Deputies from at least four political forces rejected the election within minutes. The PDC bench that backs Castro answered that the post belongs to the party that won the general election and that a vote did take place.

José Manuel Encinas, the Chamber’s secretary general, said the election followed the Constitution and the Chamber rules, and that the vote was taken by a show of hands, by applause or by standing. He said 66 legislators backed it.

In a statement before the swearing-in, the Chamber said the election followed its Resolution 001/2026-2027 of 30 October, Article 159(3) of the Constitution and Articles 15 and 33 of its rules. The official broadcast, however, did not show a vote or a count.

The Chamber scheduled Castro’s swearing-in for Thursday 5 November 2026. Libre, an alliance of deputies in the Chamber, said it would not recognise the new board.

A view over La Paz, the seat of Bolivia’s government and Congress. File photo, Rio Times library.

Deputies Claudia Herbas, of the Alianza Popular bloc, and Lissa Claros, of Libre, then filed an amparo constitucional against Castro and the election of the board chosen on 30 October. The court read its decision aloud on 25 November.

The judges’ central point was that the Chamber’s own rules already offer a remedy. Reconsideration under Article 114 of the Chamber’s General Rules must be requested within 48 hours with the backing of five deputies, and it succeeds only with a two-thirds vote of those present.

One judge conceded the route is demanding, saying “it is quite strict”. An amparo is allowed only when no other procedure exists, the ruling said, and “we have one here: your rules, your norm, this is the law you must follow”.

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The court also found that the claimants had not shown “grave and imminent damage”. It added that violence cannot become a way of settling political differences, and that it “is outlawed”.

The judges imposed no costs or fines. The file now goes automatically to the TCP for review.

Claros said she would take the case to international bodies “if necessary”. Herbas said all she and Claros had asked was “that the procedure be respected”.

José Maldonado, third secretary of the Chamber board, said the ruling leaves no losers or winners. He added that the election was “totally legal”.

For now the court route is closed, and the board continues to run the lower house’s agenda and its sessions. It stays in office while the TCP review is pending.

The record available does not say when the TCP will review the ruling or whether the review can change anything. It also does not say whether Herbas and Claros will file anything beyond Claros’s remark about international bodies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court decide?

It rejected the amparo and found that the Chamber’s own rules offer a remedy first. Castro and the board therefore stay in office.

What happens next?

The file goes to the Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal for review. The record available does not say when that will happen.

Why does the Chamber’s leadership matter?

The president and board steer the lower house’s agenda and sessions. Who holds those posts shapes what the chamber debates.

Sources Ruling of the Fourth Constitutional Chamber of the La Paz Departmental Court of Justice, 25 November 2026; statements by Deputies Lissa Claros, Claudia Herbas and José Maldonado and the Chamber of Deputies secretary general; Chamber of Deputies communiqué, early November 2026; Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal (https://www.tcpbolivia.bo/)

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