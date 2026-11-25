A bank that holds most of its reserves in gold says it needs more of them in cash dollars. Whether the government and lawmakers agree is still open.

File photo, 2016. Government and church buildings on Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia's seat of government. (Photo: EEJCC, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BOLIVIA · ECONOMY

Bolivia’s central bank wants to convert part of its gold into dollars, its president said on Tuesday 24 November 2026. David Espinoza, head of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB), made the case as he presented the bank’s report on its first year under President Rodrigo Paz’s government.

As the law stands, Espinoza says, the plan is blocked, because the law obliges the bank to keep a minimum amount of gold in its reserves. Espinoza says freeing about half of that floor would give the country a stronger cushion of the foreign currency it badly needs.

Key Facts Who David Espinoza, president of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB), the country’s monetary authority.

What He wants to free about half the legal gold minimum, 11 tonnes, and convert it into dollars.

Law Law 1503 (2023, gold-purchase law) makes the bank hold 22 tonnes; parliament must change it.

Goal Double or triple foreign-currency reserves in 2027; they now stand at US$855 million without gold.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

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A bank that holds most of its reserves in gold says it needs more of them in cash dollars. Whether the government and lawmakers agree is still open.

The limit comes from Law 1503, promulgated in May 2023, whose article 9 obliges the bank to keep at least 22 tonnes of gold. The gold is counted every six months, and the text of the law is published on the central bank’s website.

In early March 2026 the bank told the Senate it held 22.9 tonnes of gold in total, of which 20.5 tonnes were abroad. On Wednesday 18 March 2026 Espinoza said the bank would revive its request to the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s parliament, to authorise the conversion.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A bank branch in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. File photo, 2011. Photo: Ruditaly, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

At the 24 November presentation he asked to free about half of the floor, some 11 tonnes, which he valued at about US$1.5 billion. “From the technical point of view we should free that share of tonnes, say half, so that those 1.5 billion dollars help strengthen exchange-rate policy, not to be spent on fuel or current spending,” he said (translated).

The bank says its foreign-currency reserves, which exclude gold, reached US$855 million at the end of October 2026, up from about US$50 million before the change of government, Espinoza said. He said the bank will keep pressing to lower the weight of gold in the reserves.

The bank’s third-quarter report says net reserves, the gold and currency it holds after obligations, reached US$3.93 billion at 30 September 2026, up 8.7% on June, helped by gold bought at home. Our earlier report on that quarter covers that quarter in more detail.

The third-quarter report puts the gold holding at 25.3 tonnes at 30 September, after the bank bought 4.1 tonnes on the home market. That is 3.3 tonnes above the legal floor, so only the floor itself is locked.

Economy Minister Gabriel Espinoza, a different official from the bank president, rejected the idea on Tuesday 28 April 2026 and called the proposal “personal” and “not institutional”. He said the minimum “is a legal mandate and will be met”, and that any change depends on the Assembly.

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Espinoza set out other goals on 24 November, including paying in full during 2027 the US$1.366 billion of dollar liabilities the bank inherited. He also projected inflation around 9.2% at the end of 2026 and said he wants a lower rate for 2027.

The bank plans to deepen the flexible exchange rate, which moves with the market, with more private players and central bank intervention against sharp swings. An inflation target is due to be announced in July 2028.

The dollar traded at 11.78 bolivianos (Bolivia’s currency) on 24 November, against the old fixed rate of 6.96 in place from 2011. It has stayed at or below 12 since Thursday 5 November, the central bank’s official table shows.

The bank has given no official 2027 reserve target yet. The target will come in the next monetary programme, the bank’s yearly policy plan.

Any change to the 22-tonne minimum must go through the Legislative Assembly, as both the bank president and the Economy Minister have said. The next signal will be the reserve target in the bank’s monetary programme.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Bolivia’s Gold Rule?

A 2023 law obliges the central bank to keep a minimum of gold in its reserves, counted twice a year. The bank wants part of that minimum released so it can be converted into dollars.

Why Does the Bank Want Dollars?

The bank says it wants a bigger dollar cushion to support exchange-rate policy. Espinoza says the money is not meant for fuel or current spending.

Can the Bank Sell the Gold Now?

Only the gold above the 22-tonne minimum is free to convert. Releasing the minimum itself needs the Legislative Assembly.

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

Sources: Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB), presentation of its annual report by President David Espinoza, 24 November 2026; Law 1503, article 9, promulgated May 2023; Senate report of March 2026, Espinoza statement of 18 March 2026 on the Assembly request; Economy Minister Gabriel Espinoza, statement of 28 April 2026; BCB third-quarter report on international reserves, 30 September 2026. Official sites: Central Bank of Bolivia, Law 1503 (PDF).

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