Bolivia Accuses Ex-Oil Chief Over Bad Crude
Certificates said the oil was clean, officials say, but tests after delivery told a different story. Prosecutors must now decide who answers for it.
BOLIVIA · ENERGY
Bolivia’s government filed a criminal complaint on Monday 23 November 2026 against Yussef Akly, the former head of state oil and gas company YPFB, over imported crude oil that it says fails quality standards. Hydrocarbons Minister Marcelo Blanco announced the complaint at a press conference.
Officials said the crude breached limits on nitrogen and mercury, and Blanco promised that “not one drop of this crude” would be processed until it meets the standards set by law. The batch has been sealed, he said.
Key Facts
- Who Bolivia accuses Yussef Akly, ex-head of state energy firm YPFB, and four others.
- What Imported crude allegedly breaches nitrogen and mercury limits; the batch is sealed.
- Origin The crude came from Argentina and was imported about four months ago, officials said.
- Not known The ministry has not stated the volume, the cost or the test results.
- Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Certificates said the oil was clean, officials say, but tests after delivery told a different story. Prosecutors must now decide who answers for it.
Blanco said the accused include officials who served under the current administration, and that some have since left. “There will be no cover-up and no impunity here,” he said, adding that whoever is responsible will fall, whoever it is.
Vice Minister Yamil García, who handles transparency and legal security at the ministry, named Akly and Carlos Alfredo Cuéllar Pinto as two of the five accused. Cuéllar Pinto is a YPFB manager for derivative and industrialised products, and the other three people were not named.
The crude came from Argentina and was imported about four months ago, officials said. Its certificates of origin stated that it met the quality standards, Blanco said, but once samples were analysed it did not, so the batch was sealed.
García said the complaint rests on observations of the nitrogen and mercury levels in the imported crude. A financial report has also been requested to establish how much money was committed to the purchase.
Leonardo Roca, an opposition senator from the Libre alliance, said the crude was sent to plants in Potosí and Cochabamba, two Bolivian regions. He said that truckers have been unable to unload at the San Pedro plant in Potosí for 50 days.
The ministry has not confirmed his account and has given no volume, cost or test results of its own. It also has not named the grade of crude involved.
Separately, YPFB said its computer systems were compromised at about 14:00 on Saturday 21 November, which stopped invoices from being issued at service stations. Queues and delays followed in Cochabamba, and YPFB has not said what caused the failure or whether it was a cyberattack.
Blanco attributed the queues to the system failure. YPFB said it secured its institutional data, began restoring the systems and will audit the incident.
For investors in Bolivian energy, the case is a test of whether the government will enforce quality controls on purchases made by a state company, and whether it will follow its own pledge of no impunity. For travellers, the invoicing failure showed how quickly a disruption at YPFB reaches the pumps.
The ministry gave no timetable for the first steps by prosecutors. Whether the accused will be summoned, and when the financial report will be ready, are both open.
More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is YPFB?
YPFB is Bolivia’s state oil and gas company, which buys crude and distributes fuel across the country. Its former president is now the main person accused.
Who Is Accused in the Crude Case?
The ministry named Yussef Akly, the former YPFB president, and Carlos Alfredo Cuéllar Pinto, a YPFB manager. Three other people are accused but have not been named.
Is the Crude Being Used?
Blanco said the crude will not be processed until it meets the legal quality standards. The batch has been sealed.
Sources: Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy of Bolivia, press conference by Minister Marcelo Blanco and Vice Minister Yamil García, 23 November 2026; YPFB (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos), statement on the computer systems incident, 22–23 November 2026; statements by Senator Leonardo Roca, 23 November 2026. Official sites: Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, YPFB.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error