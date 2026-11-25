Brazil Barred Trump Aide Darren Beattie
Beattie attacked a Brazilian Supreme Court justice in public, and in March 2026 Brasília revoked his visa when he sought to visit a jailed former president. His story shows how one adviser’s travel plans turned into a diplomatic incident.
Profile: Brazil
Darren Beattie, the Trump administration adviser whom Brazil barred from entering the country in March 2026, has left the US State Department. The department confirmed his exit on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and gave no reason.
Key Facts
- Who. Darren Beattie, the State Department’s senior adviser for Brazil policy, has left.
- What. The department confirmed the exit and gave no reason.
- When. Confirmed Tuesday 24 November 2026; no successor has been named.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 11:15 GMT
Beattie attacked a Brazilian Supreme Court justice in public, and in March 2026 Brasília revoked his visa when he sought to visit a jailed former president. His story shows how one adviser’s travel plans turned into a diplomatic incident.
Beattie served as the department’s senior adviser for Brazil policy, a title the department confirmed in February 2026. His appointment came while Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, was in prison for a coup attempt.
The department gave no reason for the exit. Our news report on his exit has the details, while this profile explains who he is and why Brazil fought him.
Beattie has taught at Duke University in North Carolina, and in Trump’s first term he worked as a policy aide and speechwriter. He left the White House in August 2018 after a news investigation, and reports at the time said he was fired.
That investigation reported that in 2016 he had spoken at the H.L. Mencken Club conference, a gathering of right-wing intellectuals that, according to the reporting, also drew white nationalists.
Beattie said at the time that he had said nothing objectionable and stood by his remarks. In July 2025 the board of the US Institute of Peace, a federally funded peace-research body, named him acting president while he kept his State Department post.
He had earlier founded the right-wing website Revolver News, and before the Brazil job he was acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs. Beattie has publicly described Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court as the architect of a censorship and persecution complex aimed at Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters.
Moraes oversaw the trial in which Bolsonaro, the former president, was sentenced to 27 years and 3 months for a coup attempt. On Wednesday 30 July 2025 the US Treasury’s sanctions office, OFAC, put Moraes under Global Magnitsky sanctions, a US programme aimed at alleged human-rights abusers.
OFAC removed him from its sanctions list on Friday 12 December 2025. In March 2026 Bolsonaro’s defence team asked for Beattie to visit him at the Papudinha, the Brasília facility where he is jailed.
Moraes first authorised the visit and then asked Itamaraty, Brazil’s foreign ministry, about the trip. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Moraes in a letter that Beattie’s visa request mentioned only a Brazil-US critical-minerals forum.
On Thursday 12 March Moraes reversed his order, saying the visit was not on the agenda Brazil had been told about. Vieira warned that a visit by a foreign official to a former president in an election year could amount to “undue interference” (“indevida ingerência”), in our translation from his Portuguese.
On Friday 13 March Itamaraty confirmed it had revoked the visa because of the “omission and falsification of relevant information regarding the reason for the visit”, in our translation. The same day President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, speaking in Rio de Janeiro, said in our translation: “That American guy who said he would come here to visit Jair Bolsonaro was banned from visiting, and I banned him from coming to Brazil until the visas of my health minister, which are blocked, are released.”
The health minister is Alexandre Padilha, a member of Lula’s cabinet. Lula tied his ban to the visa of his health minister, while Itamaraty gave a different reason: omission and falsification in the visa application.
Brasília therefore gave two public reasons for keeping him out. We found no public statement from Beattie on the visa decision, though that does not prove there is none.
The Brazilian account, from Vieira, Itamaraty, Lula and Moraes, is therefore the only version on the record that we found. The episode shows how a quarrel over a court case reached routine diplomacy, because an American adviser was barred from the country he was appointed to handle.
The State Department has not said who will handle Brazil now. His exit comes about a month after Flávio Bolsonaro, the conservative senator and Jair Bolsonaro’s son, lost the presidential runoff to Lula on Sunday 25 October 2026.
No official explanation links the two events, and we do not claim a connection. The State Department has not said whether Beattie resigned or was dismissed.
Whether Lula’s entry ban still stands is unclear, and no dated next step has been announced.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Darren Beattie?
He is a right-wing political aide who worked on Brazil policy at the State Department. He publicly attacked a Brazilian Supreme Court justice.
Why did Brazil bar him?
Brazil’s foreign ministry said he misrepresented the purpose of his trip when applying for a visa. The president also said the ban would last until Washington released the blocked visas of Brazil’s health minister.
Does his exit change US policy?
The department has announced no change. What happens next depends on whom it names for Brazil.
Sources
Primary sources: US State Department · Itamaraty, Brazil’s foreign ministry · Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court · US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control
Connected Coverage
Related coverage: Supreme Court Judge Blocks Bolsonaro Visits
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.