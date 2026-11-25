Mexico · Crime and Justice

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that Inés Gómez Mont, a former Mexican television presenter, has been deported from the United States to Spain. Gómez Mont is wanted in Mexico on three arrest warrants, and US authorities describe her departure as voluntary.

Mexico had expected a US deportation to bring her home, after asking Washington in September 2025 to arrest her for extradition. Instead she is in Spain, where Sheinbaum says she also holds nationality, and Mexico says it has asked Madrid for her extradition.

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Key Facts Who. Inés Gómez Mont, former Mexican TV presenter, wanted on three Mexican arrest warrants.

What. Mexico’s president says the US deported her to Spain; US Homeland Security says she left voluntarily.

When. Announced Wednesday 25 November 2026; she left the US on 23 November.

Open. Spain’s reply to Mexico’s request, and why the international police body Interpol dropped its alert.

As of. 25 November 2026, 18:15 GMT

Mexico expected a US deportation to bring her home, but she is now in Spain, where Mexico says it has requested her extradition.

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Mexican prosecutors allege embezzlement of about MXN 3 billion (about US$150 million) and money laundering, and brought charges in 2021. Interpol, the international police organisation, issued a red notice, an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a person, for her and her husband Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, also wanted in Mexico, that year.

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Sheinbaum announced the cancellation of the red notice on 30 September 2026. Mexican reports of 23 October say it took effect on 25 September and that Interpol confirmed it on 22 October, and that the couple’s lawyers had argued the case was political, which Article 3 of Interpol’s constitution bars it from pursuing.

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Mexico’s Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy, said in a statement from the federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) on Monday 2 November 2026 that three arrest warrants are open in Mexico. One concerns organised crime and money laundering, and two concern tax fraud.

The FGR’s latest account centres on shell companies that allegedly diverted public money tied to prison-agency contracts worth about MXN 2.45 billion (about US$125 million, at the rate of US$0.0509 per peso quoted by market-data provider RT market data on 25 November 2026). Prosecutors say she under-declared income for 2014 and 2016 and left more than MXN 13 million (about US$660,000) unpaid.

The FGR asked the United States in September 2025 for her provisional arrest with a view to extradition, and later filed a formal request with the US Department of Justice. Godoy said that if the US deported her, the FGR would execute the warrants immediately on arrival, and that Gómez Mont is presumed innocent.

US immigration agents arrested her on Friday 30 October 2026 in Florida, according to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office. Godoy said that detention was for immigration reasons, so the Mexican request had not yet turned into a transfer.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, as paraphrased in Mexican reports on 25 November, that she accepted voluntary departure and left the United States on 23 November 2026. The same reports say DHS did not at first say where she was going.

At her morning press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum said Gómez Mont also holds Spanish nationality and entered the US on her Spanish passport. In a translation from Spanish, she said “they already deported her” to Spain, while DHS describes a voluntary departure.

Mexico had expected her to be sent home and now wants Interpol to explain the withdrawal, and says it will send a diplomatic note to Washington. Sheinbaum said, in a translation from Spanish, “we already asked for the extradition order to Spain, too”, and that Mexico wants to know why the red notice was withdrawn.

Sheinbaum said Mexico has sent 94 people wanted by the United States to Washington and now asks for “reciprocity”. She added that Washington knew an arrest warrant existed and that the case was relevant enough for a diplomatic note.

She also said there is “all the evidence that she was engaged in false invoicing” and asked why Gómez Mont was not extradited to Mexico. That is the president’s allegation, not a court finding, and Gómez Mont denies the accusations.

The Mexican warrants remain valid inside Mexico, whatever Interpol decided. Godoy said on 2 November that Mexican courts, not prosecutors, will decide whether the allegations hold.

Godoy had said the FGR would serve the warrants the moment she arrived in Mexico, and she did not arrive. Mexico now says it has asked Spain for her extradition, which depends on Spanish authorities.

It is not known where in Spain Gómez Mont is, or whether Spain has received or answered the extradition request. No date has been given for when a Spanish court could decide, and it is not known whether she will contest extradition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Gómez Mont not sent to Mexico?

Mexico’s president says she was deported to Spain, where she says Gómez Mont also holds citizenship. The US Department of Homeland Security describes her departure as voluntary.

Can Mexico still pursue her?

The Mexican warrants remain valid inside Mexico, and Mexico says it has asked Spain for extradition. Gómez Mont is presumed innocent and denies the accusations.

What is a red notice?

It is an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a person. Interpol cancelled this one, and Mexico wants to know why.

Sources: Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum (press conference, 25 November 2026); US Department of Homeland Security statement as paraphrased on 25 November 2026; Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) statement of 2 November 2026; Interpol withdrawal as reported on 23 October 2026.

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