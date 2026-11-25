A week after the Mining Minister paused the consultation, communities hit by mining have added their rejection to that of the cooperatives. The next test comes in the national legislature.

A tailings pond from alluvial gold mining near the Tipuani River, Bolivia. (File photo, not the Tagoni site. Photo: SilvEsth, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BOLIVIA · MINING

Leaders of Bolivian communities hit by mining rejected the government’s draft Mining Code on Tuesday 24 November 2026, during a three-day meeting in La Paz. They say the plan from President Rodrigo Paz’s government was written without the territories that live with the damage.

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The draft would replace Law 535, the mining law in force since 2014, and would speed up the approval of new mining contracts. The government put its consultation on hold on 17 November after protests by mining cooperatives, and the Mining Minister said other groups should join the drafting.

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Key Facts Who Communities hit by mining, gathered by CONTACOM, a national coordinating group on mining pollution.

What They rejected the government’s draft Mining Code, saying it puts investors above human rights.

Where A three-day meeting in La Paz, with delegates from seven of Bolivia’s nine departments.

Next About 100 leaders visit the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s Congress, on Wednesday 25 November.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A week after the Mining Minister paused the consultation, communities hit by mining have added their rejection to that of the cooperatives. The next test comes in the national legislature.

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Before the pause, at a consultation session in Concepción, in Santa Cruz department, the Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy said that “The new mining rules are built with dialogue, participation and proposals from the territory.” The Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia, a miners’ union whose members work for the state, has also raised objections to the text.

Walter Landívar, the vice minister for mining policy, regulation and oversight, took part in the session with four local cooperatives. The ministry had invited Fencomin, the national federation of mining cooperatives, to talks on Wednesday 18 November.

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The ministry described the aim of the session as listening to the mining producers. “The objective is to listen to the productive mining actors, learn their proposals and gather contributions that help build rules in line with the reality and challenges of the sector,” it said.

On Tuesday 17 November the Mining Minister, Marco Antonio Calderón de la Barca, cancelled that meeting and said Fencomin and other groups had a point. “Instead of continuing with this consultation, let us allow a short waiting time so that other mining actors and other social actors can join,” he said, in translation.

The Legislative Palace on Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where Bolivia’s Congress meets. File photo. Photo: Rio Times library

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Álvaro Herbas, the ministry’s legal affairs director, said in early November that more than 9,718 mining contract applications arrived in 12 years of Law 535. Only about 400 won approval from the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s Congress, and some waited up to eight years.

The draft would cut approval to six to nine months if every step is met, Herbas said, and smaller mining contracts would no longer need Assembly approval at all. Contracts in strategic areas would still go to the Assembly.

Josué Caricari, president of Fencomin, asked President Paz on Monday 9 November to halt the public consultation rounds on the draft. He also called for the dismissal of Mining Minister Calderón de la Barca.

Cooperatives protested the consultation, a miners’ union has raised objections, and communities now say the code ignores the people who bear the harm. The minister has said the cooperatives are right that not every group took part in the drafting.

The meeting was called by CONTACOM, with help from five Bolivian civil-society groups. Delegates came from La Paz, Oruro, Potosí, Chuquisaca, Beni, Santa Cruz and Pando, and from eight Indigenous peoples, among them the Tacana, Ese Ejja, Leco, Mosetén, Tsimane, Uchupiamona, Aymara and Quechua.

The communities’ statement says the code puts the interests of mining investors above human rights and the rights of “Mother Earth”. It adds that the text was drafted without the communities and territories that feel the harm of mining.

On day two the delegates split into two groups, one on long-term links between highland and lowland territories and one on short-term strategy against mining policy. Judith Guerrero of Cantumarca, a municipality in Potosí department, said stronger ties are needed so that lawsuits and struggles do not weaken as organisations drop out.

The delegates’ proposals include prior environmental impact studies for every mining activity, repair of damage by mining firms and priority for water over extraction. They also want a ban on mining permits at river headwaters, rivers, lakes, springs, reservoirs and glaciers.

They propose a watchdog observatory on mining and its social and environmental impacts, together with legal reforms to protect water and territories. Blanca Cartagena, of the Tacana I Indigenous territory, stressed the effect of mining on water sources, health, farming and community life.

Ana Violeta Linares, who represents Viacha, a municipality in La Paz department, acknowledged that some regions live off mining, in words translated from her Spanish. “But we can ask the miners to cut back, little by little, the use of the chemicals that pollute,” she said.

About 100 leaders and authorities of the territories are due at the Legislative Assembly in La Paz on Wednesday 25 November 2026 for a press conference. They will also hold a dialogue with national deputies, territorial assembly members and the Ombudsman’s Office, the state human rights watchdog.

The minister called about two weeks the ideal time for the new dialogue, and no date for sending a text to the Legislature has been announced. Whether the communities will be invited into that dialogue is not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Bolivia’s Draft Mining Code?

It is the government’s proposed replacement for the current mining law. Communities, cooperatives and a miners’ union have all objected to it.

Who Is CONTACOM?

CONTACOM is a national coordinating group of communities affected by mining pollution. It called the meeting in La Paz.

Does the Draft Become Law Soon?

Not yet: the government paused its consultation on 17 November and plans a new round of dialogue. No date for sending a text to the Legislature has been announced.

Sources: Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy of Bolivia, statements on the draft Mining Code consultation, 17 November 2026 and earlier in the month, and remarks by its legal director Álvaro Herbas, early November 2026; Fencomin (national federation of mining cooperatives), statement of 9 November 2026; CONTACOM (Coordinadora Nacional de Territorios Afectados por Contaminación Minera), release on its national meeting, 24 November 2026. Official site: Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error