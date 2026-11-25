The plan is early and unfinished, and the governor says it is no substitute for interest rates. It shows how a central bank fighting food-driven inflation is looking beyond its policy rate.

A National Commercial Bank branch in Montego Bay, Jamaica, photographed in 2015 (Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Jamaica

Jamaica’s central bank is studying a plan to make it cheaper for banks to lend to farmers who build for drought and hurricanes, Governor Brian Langrin said on Monday 23 November 2026 at the bank’s quarterly press briefing in Kingston. Under the idea, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) would halve the risk weight on such loans, the share of a loan that a bank must back with its own capital.

The BOJ’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, met on 16 and 17 November and voted unanimously on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, to 6.50%, effective 19 November, the bank said in its press release. It was the second rise of that size in two months, after the 28 September decision that lifted the rate from 5.5% to 6.0%.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business & Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Governor Brian Langrin of the Bank of Jamaica, the central bank.

What. The bank is exploring halving the capital banks must hold against climate-resilient farm loans.

When. No date is set for the framework; the next rate decision is Friday 18 December.

As of 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

The plan is early and unfinished, and the governor says it is no substitute for interest rates. It shows how a central bank fighting food-driven inflation is looking beyond its policy rate.

The policy rate is what the BOJ pays deposit-taking institutions on their current-account balances at the central bank. The November release warned that inflation could stay above target until late 2027, “a more persistent breach than previously communicated”.

A park by the waterfront in downtown Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), the national statistics office, put headline inflation at 8.2% in October 2026, against 8.6% in September and 2.9% in October 2025. That was the fifth month above the bank’s 4% to 6% target band, while core inflation, a narrower measure, stood at 5.4%, against 5.3% in September and 3.7% a year earlier.

The BOJ projects inflation above target over most of the next four quarters, peaking in the quarter ending March 2027 and returning to the band by late 2027. It expects a temporary dip into the band in December 2026 from base effects, a statistical quirk after the price jump that followed Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

The release names imported inflation from commodity prices, linked to the Middle East conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, and government reconstruction spending as drivers. It also cites above-seasonal food inflation from a worsening El Niño, a weather pattern that disrupts rainfall, and second-round effects on processed food and services, meaning knock-on price rises.

At the 23 November briefing, Langrin said the bank is exploring a framework to halve the regulatory risk weight on bank loans for qualifying climate-resilient agriculture. In practice a weight of 100% would fall to 50%.

A lower weight means banks hold less capital against those loans. Langrin gave examples of eligible projects: solar-powered drip irrigation, water storage, hurricane-resilient greenhouses, cold and dry storage, farm roads, drainage and post-harvest infrastructure.

The assets must be physical, independently verified and show a clear resilience element, and credit checks would not be relaxed, he said. Banks historically lend against real estate and vehicles, so he said: “They have to lend against cash flow.”

The BOJ is looking at technology that lets banks assess small business cash flows with the borrower’s permission. Langrin also set a test for the lenders themselves: “We will have to watch: Do they in fact pass on these incentives to climate-resilient agricultural production?”

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The governor was blunt about the limits, saying the initiative is not a short-term fix and that monetary policy stays the main tool. “Interest rates cannot prevent a drought, restore damaged crops, or repair a disrupted food supply chain,” he said.

According to the bank, food is roughly one third of Jamaica’s consumer price index, and BOJ research over 25 years found that global food-price shocks had a larger and more persistent effect on domestic inflation than comparable oil and alumina price moves. Langrin said much of the food-price impulse comes from imported food.

On local supply he said: “We would love for the industry to be able to supply the demand, especially from the tourism sector, but it simply cannot do so on a sustainable basis.” Hotels that serve US visitors depend on that food supply, which is why the tourism link matters beyond Jamaica.

The BOJ itself says the plan is at an early stage: no framework is agreed, and it remains subject to internal assessment, legal review and approvals. The bank has not held detailed talks with the banks, only alerted them, and it offered a symposium of banks, farm stakeholders and government agencies, with no date set for it or the framework.

The next rate decision falls on Friday 18 December 2026, according to the BOJ’s announcement schedule. Langrin said the bank will monitor whether lenders pass the capital relief on to farm borrowers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bank of Jamaica considering?

It is exploring whether banks could hold less capital against loans for climate-resilient farming. No framework has been agreed.

Will this lower food prices soon?

The governor says it is not a short-term fix. Interest rates remain the main tool against inflation.

Why should US readers care?

Langrin named tourism as the sector that local farms cannot yet supply reliably. Hotels that serve US visitors therefore depend on that food supply.

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