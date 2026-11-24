Caribbean central banks want faster payments between countries, and the governors have endorsed a roadmap without a date or cost. The roadmap is endorsed, but no date, cost or list of countries has been given.

File photo, 2015. The Central Bank of Belize building in Belize City. (Photo: ironypoisoning, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Belize

Central bank governors from across the Caribbean endorsed in Belize City on Friday 20 November 2026 the development of a roadmap for payments that work across borders. Timothy Antoine, governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), said in November in St Kitts that regional payments often pass through banks in New York.

The Central Bank of Belize, which hosted the meeting, said the governors also reviewed the pilot of a regional payment system called CAPSS, the CARICOM Payment and Settlement System, named after the Caribbean Community, a regional bloc of 15 members. For US readers, the stakes are remittances, small business costs and the role of New York banks in Caribbean trade.

Key Facts Who. Ten Caribbean central bank governors met, chaired by Governor Kareem Michael of Belize.

What. They endorsed a roadmap for connected payments, led by the Bank of Jamaica.

Where and when. Belize City, 19 and 20 November 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:40 GMT.

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Caribbean central banks want faster payments between countries, and the governors have endorsed a roadmap without a date or cost. The roadmap is endorsed, but no date, cost or list of countries has been given.

The Central Bank of Belize said in a press release on 20 November that governors “endorsed the development of a strategic roadmap to accelerate interoperable payments across the region”. The Bank of Jamaica, the central bank of Jamaica, will lead the work, with support from the ECCB, the shared central bank of eight island economies that use one currency.

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Interoperable means that payment systems in different countries can connect, so money moves from one to another without a long chain of middlemen. The governors, who belong to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a 15-member regional bloc, also reaffirmed payment modernisation as “a key pillar of regional financial integration”.

The governors heard a presentation from the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), an African network for cross-border payments, on its governance, operating model and payment solutions. The release said it gave insight into “cross-border payments and settlement in local currencies”.

Independence Plaza in Belmopan, Belize’s capital. (Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Antoine has set out the reasoning. Antoine said in November, at a central bank governors’ roundtable in Basseterre, St Kitts, that a payment “passes through two or three correspondent banks, often via New York, takes days, incurs fees along the way”, adding that “no one can say how much will arrive or when”.

A correspondent bank is a bank that handles money on behalf of a foreign bank. In the same remarks Antoine said “about one dollar in five of Commonwealth trade stays within the Commonwealth, compared with three in five inside the European Union”.

“For CARICOM, it is one in seven,” he said, calling payments cooperation “a necessity, not a luxury” for small open economies. The pilot has a longer history.

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It was unveiled in 2025 at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Grenada, and it built on a proof of concept between the Central Bank of Barbados and the Central Bank of The Bahamas. The design is modelled on PAPSS, which the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) developed with the African Union, the continental bloc of 55 member states, and launched in 2022.

Antoine has also proposed a “Two-Year Action Agenda to 2028” for the roundtable’s aims. In Belize the governors received a status update on the CAPSS pilot and agreed that potential pilot banks in the participating countries “will soon be approached to take part”.

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The release gives no date for that step, no list of participating countries and no cost. For US readers the effect would run through three channels, which Antoine named as “cheaper remittances, faster settlement and timely payments to small and medium-sized enterprises”.

If local-currency settlement spreads, fewer payments would need a stop at New York banks, though the governors have not said how much traffic the pilot would carry. We found no named critic of the plan in the public record.

In our assessment the strongest open question is delivery, because the release gives no cost or schedule. For Belize, whose central bank hosted the talks, the payments push sits beside the International Monetary Fund’s cut to its growth forecast and the record public works budget.

On the African side of the same shift, see South Africa’s Standard Bank and its use of a JPMorgan blockchain and Nigeria’s stablecoin surge in cross-border payments, and more on the host country is in the Belize hub.The governors also approved a framework for more consistent regional statistics and reviewed the Caribbean Regional Green Taxonomy, macroprudential policy and cybersecurity cooperation. The next governors’ meeting, the 68th, is set for May 2027 under Dr Gobind Ganga, Governor of the Bank of Guyana.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Caribbean central banks agree?

They endorsed a roadmap for connected payments across the region, led by the Bank of Jamaica. They also reviewed the pilot of the CARICOM payment system.

Why does it matter for US readers?

Antoine said in November that payments often pass through correspondent banks in New York. Cheaper local settlement could therefore change remittance costs and the role of those banks.

When will the payment system start?

No date has been given. Pilot banks will “soon be approached”, and the governors meet again in May 2027.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: press release on the 67th Bi-Annual Meeting of the CARICOM Central Bank Governors, 20 November 2026; opening remarks by ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine, 4 November 2026; Central Bank of Belize · Bank for International Settlements (BIS) speech archive

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