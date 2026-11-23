Jamaica’s prime minister says Washington has named one of the island’s best-known gangs, but the US side has not yet published anything we could check.

File photo, 2007. A flowering tree and pavilion on the Kingston waterfront in Jamaica, with the Urban Development Corporation building behind. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, in a statement reported on Monday 23 November 2026, that the United States has designated the Klansman Gang, based in St Catherine parish, a transnational criminal organisation. We found no US government notice of the designation as of Monday evening, so this Brief rests on his statement alone.

Holness made the statement in a post on X, the social network, after meeting Juan Pablo Segura, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs and the State Department’s top official for the Americas. Segura was on his first official visit to Jamaica, which included Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Jamaica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the US named Jamaica’s Klansman Gang.

What. A designation as a transnational criminal organisation; no US notice found yet.

Where. Jamaica; the gang is based in St Catherine parish.

When. Statement reported Monday, days after the US visit.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:55 GMT

Jamaica’s prime minister says Washington has named one of the island’s best-known gangs, but the US side has not yet published anything we could check.

Fort Charles at Port Royal, Jamaica. File photo, November 2011: Raychristofer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Holness wrote that the US had informed Jamaica that the Klansman Gang “has been designated a transnational criminal organisation”, a US label for gangs that operate across borders. He added that the security partnership will focus on hardening ports against transnational actors and on persons overseas, including Jamaicans living overseas, who direct and sponsor crimes in Jamaica.

Speaking in Kingston on 18 November, Segura said: “We talked about how we could partner together to identify and name and go after specific transnational gang organisations.” He added that today’s gangs are “funding political movements” and have moved beyond selling drugs.

Alleged gang leader Tesha Miller and co-accused went on trial in early 2026 in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on a criminal-organisation indictment and pleaded not guilty. The accused are presumed innocent, and we do not know where the trial stands now.

A Jamaican press report says the designation bars purported members from entering the United States, but that is not in Holness’s statement. Which US legal tool was used, what changes for members’ assets, and how many people are affected are not known.

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Since early 2025 Washington has listed gangs such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and Haiti’s Viv Ansanm as foreign terrorist organisations, which is a different label. Jamaica is a major US travel destination with a large diaspora in the United States, and Holness’s statement points to Jamaicans abroad who direct crimes at home.

Our report on drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke’s US release date, now listed as January 2029, covers another Jamaican case with a US link. More from the island is on our Jamaica page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the designation mean for the Klansman Gang?

That is not yet clear, because we found no US notice explaining the legal tool or its effects. Holness’s statement says only that the gang was designated.

Who is Juan Pablo Segura?

He is the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs. Holness disclosed the designation after meeting him in Jamaica.

Sources: Statement by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on X, 23 November 2026; Remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State Juan Pablo Segura, Kingston, 18 November 2026.

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