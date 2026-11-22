Profit grew faster than sales at the Jamaican food and finance group, even as management warns that shoppers are watching every dollar.

A street scene in downtown Kingston, Jamaica, in a 1990 file photo (Photo: Gzzz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

JAMAICA · COMPANIES · BRIEF

GraceKennedy, the Jamaican food and financial services group behind the Grace brand, lifted its pretax profit by 19.1% to J$10.7 billion (about US$70 million) in the nine months to 30 September 2026. Revenue rose 4.3% to J$139.6 billion (about US$911 million), and net profit attributable to stockholders grew 14.0% to J$7.0 billion (about US$46 million), according to the company’s interim report to stockholders.

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The result Pretax profit rose 19.1% to J$10.7 billion (about US$70 million) in nine months.

The payout A dividend of J$0.80 per share, which the company calls a stock unit, payable Wednesday 16 December 2026.

The caution Management cites pressure on consumer spending, inflationary costs and price-sensitive shoppers in several markets.

Profit grew faster than sales at the Jamaican food and finance group, even as management warns that shoppers are watching every dollar.

For US readers, the Grace brand also sells abroad, and the company says revenue in the US and Canada was in line with the prior year. Growth came from Jamaica, where food distribution profit rose by double digits, and from the UK, where revenue grew by double digits.

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The financial services arm posted double-digit growth in revenue and pretax profit, led by insurance and banking, including its Jamaican commercial bank First Global Bank. Money services, which includes remittances, slipped marginally on margin pressure in some markets.

Not every unit had an easy year. Its Jamaican agro-processing businesses faced raw-material shortages after summer drought, and its meat-processing arm returned to production levels from before Hurricane Melissa, the 2025 hurricane that hit Jamaica, by the end of the third quarter.

On the outlook, the report states: “We continue to see pressure on consumer spending, inflationary costs and heightened price sensitivity in several of our markets.” The company says it will keep a tight grip on costs and margins while it expands in existing and new markets.

GraceKennedy declared a dividend of J$0.80 per share, about J$788 million (roughly US$5.1 million) in total, payable on Wednesday 16 December 2026. The January purchase of the remaining 50% of Dairy Industries (Jamaica) Limited, a Jamaican dairy manufacturer, cost J$3.15 billion (about US$20.6 million) and contributed positively, though the report does not give the profit it added.

All US$ figures here use J$153.29 per US$, the market close of 20 November 2026. Grace is the group’s food brand, and Hi-Lo Food Stores is its Jamaican supermarket chain.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Does GraceKennedy Do?

It runs food businesses, including the Grace brand and the Hi-Lo supermarket chain in Jamaica. Its financial group covers insurance, banking and money services.

What Does GraceKennedy Say About the Outlook?

It cites pressure on consumer spending, inflationary costs and price sensitivity in several markets. It plans tighter cost and margin management and expansion in existing and new markets.

Sources: GraceKennedy Limited, Interim Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, published November 2026; exchange rate J$153.29 per US$, market close of 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error