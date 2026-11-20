A short login failure at a large Colombian bank revives questions about an app that millions of people use to pay.

The Bancolombia headquarters building in Bogotá's Centro Internacional, part of the banking market Revolut is now entering. Photo: Peter Angritt, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Business: Colombia

Thousands of customers of Bancolombia, a Colombian bank whose parent Grupo Cibest trades on the New York Stock Exchange as CIB, could not log in to the Mi Bancolombia mobile app on the morning of Friday 20 November 2026. The bank says the fault was brief, but it is at least the third time this year that customers have reported trouble with the app.

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What. Customers could not log in to the Mi Bancolombia app; the bank says authentication failed.

When. Friday 20 November 2026; the bank says service was fully back from 10:20 a.m. Colombia time.

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As of. 20 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A short login failure at a large Colombian bank revives questions about an app that millions of people use to pay.

The bank posted an apology on X, its public account on the social network. It read: “We apologise for the inconvenience, at this moment you cannot enter the Mi Bancolombia app.

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While we fix it, use the Sucursal Virtual Personas or our physical channels.” Sucursal Virtual Personas is the bank’s web banking site for individuals.

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A second message from the bank said it had “intermittencies in some digital services that may affect payments, transfers to Nequi and operations with Llaves or QR”. Nequi is a digital wallet within the same banking group, and Llaves are Colombia’s instant payment keys.

File photo. Bancolombia’s headquarters towers in Medellín, where one of its three data centres is based. Photo: Petruss, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The bank said in February that it handles more than 80 million transactions a day. Even a short fault in its app can therefore reach a large number of people.

The bank’s press team gave a milder account of Friday’s failure than many customers did. It told Colombian media that the fault was “specifically in app authentication” and that from 10:20 a.m. (15:20 GMT) the service was fully recovered.

Some Colombian media reported the problem as resolved only around midday, and one still reported at 12:41 p.m. that the bank had given no cause or recovery time. The bank has not published a cause or a review of what went wrong.

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The earlier failures were longer and more costly. On 22 February 2026 the app had been failing for almost 24 hours, and the bank said on X at 4:37 p.m. on 22 February that some services were not working, with only a few operations such as transfers between Bancolombia accounts and balance checks still available.

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By 26 February the bank said the cause was an unexpected failure while it moved its operation from its Medellín data centre to Bogotá, to replace older machines with more powerful ones. Juan Carlos Mora, chief executive of Grupo Cibest, said it was not a cyberattack, that the bank runs three data centres, one in Medellín and two in Bogotá, and that it handles more than 80 million transactions a day.

On Wednesday 29 April 2026 customers again reported trouble logging in, making transfers and using Llaves. The bank’s X account told users to turn to Sucursal Virtual Personas and mentioned maintenance planned for the weekend.

Taken together, the three episodes raise a question the bank has answered once and not since. The February account pointed to a data centre move, but the bank has not said whether Friday’s fault is connected to that work or to something else.

The bank has not said how many customers were affected. It also has not said whether any payments failed or were delayed, which is what a shopper or a small business would want to know first.

For people who depend on the app, the bank’s own advice is the practical fallback: use the web banking site or a branch. For investors in the New York shares, the open question is whether the repeated faults have a common cause.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was my money at risk during the outage?

The bank described the fault as a login problem in the app and has not reported any loss of funds. Customers who saw odd payment or transfer results should check their accounts through the web banking site.

What can customers do if the app fails again?

The bank points them to its web banking site, Sucursal Virtual Personas, or to its physical channels such as branches. It gave the same advice on Friday and in April.

Does this affect Bancolombia’s New York shares?

The bank has not said the fault carries any financial impact. Investors will look for an explanation of the cause, since this is at least the third such episode in 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error