Colombia’s Bancolombia Migration Fails, 20M Locked Out

Colombia · Digital Banking

Key Facts —The outage. A failed data-centre migration knocked Bancolombia’s digital channels offline for about five days in February 2026. —The scale. More than 20 million of the bank’s roughly 26 million clients could not use the app, online banking, or PSE payments. —The cause. An IBM-layer component update failed during a migration from Medellín to Bogotá, and the backup system also collapsed. —The timing. The outage hit during the mid-month payroll period, leaving millions unable to move salaries or pay bills. —The response. The CEO apologised, promised compensation, and Colombia’s financial regulator opened a formal investigation.

A failed Bancolombia system migration in February 2026 paralysed digital banking for over 20 million Colombians during a critical payroll week, exposing the fragility of the country’s largest financial institution.

Bancolombia’s Failed Migration Left Millions Offline for Five Days (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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What went wrong during the Bancolombia system migration

The trouble began on the night of Saturday 21 February 2026, during what was supposed to be routine overnight maintenance. Bancolombia planned to move its core systems from a data centre in Medellín to a newer facility in Bogotá, with a window that stretched to about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

An update of IBM-layer components failed during the migration, and when engineers tried to fall back to the Medellín centre, the problem replicated across the backup systems. What was meant to be a few hours of limited disruption turned into a cascading failure that left the bank’s digital backbone crippled.

The situation worsened on Wednesday 25 February, when the bank was forced to execute a second controlled shutdown from about 10 p.m. until midday Thursday. By then, millions of clients had already spent days locked out of their accounts on screens.

How the outage hit everyday Colombians

The Mi Bancolombia app, the bank’s online banking portal, and the widely used PSE online payment system all went dark. More than 20 million of Bancolombia’s roughly 26 million clients were affected, unable to check balances, transfer funds, or complete digital purchases.

The timing could hardly have been worse. The outage stretched across the mid-month payroll period, when businesses disburse salaries and workers pay rent, utilities, and credit-card bills. For millions of Colombians who rely entirely on digital banking, the failure meant standing in supermarket queues with no way to pay.

Card payments, ATMs, and in-branch services mostly kept working, which provided a partial safety valve. But for a country that has raced towards cashless payments, the sudden disappearance of digital channels was a sharp reminder of how concentrated the financial system has become.

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The CEO’s apology and the promise to pay

Chief Executive Juan Carlos Mora went public with a direct apology as the crisis dragged on. “We are not fulfilling the promise we made to you,” he said in a video message, acknowledging the anger and anxiety spreading among the bank’s customer base.

Mora promised that customers would not bear the cost of the failure and said the bank would compensate those affected. The pledge was an attempt to contain reputational damage at an institution that has long marketed itself as Colombia’s most trusted financial brand.

Behind the scenes, the bank’s technology teams worked around the clock alongside IBM engineers to stabilise the environment. By 27 February, most digital services were gradually coming back online, though residual glitches persisted for days afterwards.

The regulatory probe and what it means for Colombian banking

Colombia’s Superintendencia Financiera, the country’s financial watchdog, opened a formal investigation after receiving thousands of complaints from frustrated customers. Regulators wanted to understand why a planned migration spiralled into a five-day crisis and whether the bank had adequate contingency plans in place.

The probe signalled that authorities would treat the outage not as an unfortunate technical glitch but as a potential systemic-risk event. Bancolombia holds roughly a quarter of the country’s deposits, and any prolonged failure at an institution of that size raises questions about concentration and resilience across the entire financial system.

For the broader Latin American banking sector, the episode served as a cautionary tale. As lenders across the region rush to digitise and consolidate data centres, the Bancolombia failure showed that even well-resourced institutions can stumble badly when technology upgrades go wrong.

The investor and expat read-through

Bancolombia’s shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CIB, dipped during the outage week as investors assessed the potential financial and regulatory fallout. The bank’s ADR price reflected concern that compensation costs and possible fines could eat into quarterly earnings.

For expats and foreign professionals living in Colombia, the outage was a practical nightmare. Many rely on Bancolombia for salary deposits, rent payments, and everyday spending, and the sudden loss of digital access left them scrambling for cash and alternative payment methods.

The episode also highlighted a broader risk that international investors often overlook: operational resilience at Latin America’s largest financial institutions. A single failed migration at one bank can ripple across an entire economy, disrupting commerce and shaking confidence in the digital infrastructure that underpins modern finance.

What the Bancolombia system migration failure means for the future

The crisis has already prompted calls for stricter oversight of technology projects at Colombia’s systemically important banks. Regulators are expected to demand more rigorous testing protocols and mandatory fallback plans before any future data-centre migrations are approved.

Bancolombia itself will likely accelerate investments in redundancy and disaster-recovery systems to ensure that no single point of failure can again bring down its entire digital operation. The bank’s leadership knows that trust, once lost, is painfully slow to rebuild.

For Colombia’s digital economy, the outage was a stress test that exposed real vulnerabilities. The country has made impressive strides in financial inclusion and cashless payments, but the February 2026 episode showed that progress can be fragile when the underlying infrastructure fails.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long did the Bancolombia outage last in February 2026?

The digital outage lasted approximately five days, from 21 February to 27 February 2026. A second controlled shutdown occurred on 25 February, extending the disruption before services were gradually restored.

Were ATMs and card payments affected by the Bancolombia failure?

Card payments, ATMs, and in-branch services mostly kept working throughout the outage. The failure primarily hit the Mi Bancolombia app, online banking, and the PSE online payment system.

Did Bancolombia compensate customers for the system migration failure?

CEO Juan Carlos Mora publicly promised that customers would not bear the cost and said the bank would compensate those affected. Colombia’s financial regulator also opened an investigation after receiving thousands of complaints.