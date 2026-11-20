A single fault between a bank and its wallet shows how much daily money in Colombia now moves through one connection.

The Bancolombia headquarters in Medellín, the home of Grupo Cibest (Photo: Petruss, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Colombia

Bancolombia, one of Colombia’s biggest banks, said on Friday 20 November 2026 that transfers to Nequi, a digital wallet with 23.8 million active accounts, were working only intermittently. The bank posted the notice on its customer-service account on X and said its technical team was working to fix the fault.

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The post gave no time for a return to normal service, and we found no official notice of one by midday in Bogotá. Customers who send money to Nequi, which holds money for millions of Colombians, are the ones affected.

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Key Facts Who. Bancolombia, one of Colombia’s biggest banks, and Nequi, its digital-wallet affiliate.

What. Transfers to Nequi were intermittent. The bank gave no restoration time.

When. Friday 20 November 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

A single fault between a bank and its wallet shows how much daily money in Colombia now moves through one connection.

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On 1 September 2026 Nequi began operating as its own regulated finance company, Nequi S.A. Compañía de Financiamiento, inside Grupo Cibest, the parent of Bancolombia and the company behind the New York Stock Exchange listing under the ticker CIB. Grupo Cibest said so in its quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The same filing counts 29.3 million Nequi accounts at 30 September 2026, of which 23.8 million are active. A fault on the path into an app of that size matters beyond one bank’s customers, because people hold Nequi balances while banking elsewhere.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bancolombia has not said what caused the intermittent transfers or how many customers are affected. Its notice also does not say whether money sent from a Bancolombia account and not yet showing in Nequi is safe,

File photo: Bancolombia’s headquarters towers in Medellín, Colombia.

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Colombia also has a second payment rail. Bre-B, the immediate-payment system run by the central bank, Banco de la República, marked its first year of operation on 6 October 2026 with more than 36 million people holding at least one payment key, according to the bank’s own release.

Whether Bre-B or other rails are available for a given Bancolombia-to-Nequi transfer today has not been confirmed by either company. Bancolombia’s account on X, where it posted the notice, is where the fix is likely to be announced first.

For US readers, the incident is a test of operational resilience at a bank whose parent trades in New York. Investors in the CIB shares will look for a cause, a restoration time and a statement from the Superintendencia Financiera, Colombia’s financial regulator, if the fault lasts.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bancolombia say on 20 November?

It said it had intermittent faults in transfers to Nequi and that its team was fixing them. It gave no time for repair.

Is money sent to Nequi lost?

Neither company has said so, and we have no confirmation either way. Customers with a missing transfer should keep their receipt and contact the bank.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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