Brazil: Banking and Asset Management

Banco ABC Brasil, a Brazilian corporate bank listed in São Paulo, has agreed to buy Angá, a Brazilian manager of private-credit funds, in stages by 2031. The bank puts the full price at an estimated R$690 million (about US$119 million at 5.78 reais per US dollar, the RT market-data close of 16 November).

The bank disclosed the deal in a notice to the market on Saturday 14 November 2026. It moves a lender into managing other people’s money, a business the bank describes as bringing recurring revenue with little capital.

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Key Facts Deal. Banco ABC Brasil agreed to buy 100% of fund manager Angá by 2031.

Price. About R$690 million (US$119 million), the bank’s own estimate, tied to Angá’s future profits.

Steps. A first 40% stake, priced on 2026 profit, then more each year from 2028 to 2031.

Capital. The full cost would use one percentage point of the bank’s core capital ratio.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The agreement turns a lender into a partner of a private-credit specialist, and the bank expects no material effect on its 2026 results.

Why a Bank Is Buying a Fund Manager

In its notice, Banco ABC Brasil says the purchase adds a new business line with recurring revenue that uses little capital. It also points to its own credit skills in spread-out, secured portfolios and to possible links with its wholesale and investment banking units.

The bank names agribusiness, infrastructure, real estate and special situations as areas where the partnership could add new fund strategies. The notice sets out strategy only in general terms and gives no profit target for Angá.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How the Purchase Works

The bank signed a contract to buy quotas (ownership shares) in Angá Controle Holding, the company that holds all of Angá Asset Management’s investments. Once the conditions are met, it will take a first 40%, priced on Angá’s 2026 net income.

From 2028 to 2031 the bank will buy more each year at multiples of that year’s net income, until it owns 100%. Because the price follows future profit, the R$690 million (about US$119 million) total is an estimate and not a fixed sum.

The bank says the full cost would use 100 basis points (one percentage point) of its core capital ratio, known as CET1, with the whole effect felt right after closing. It expects Angá to add to its net profit within the first year after closing, with no relevant effect on 2026 results.

Who Angá Is

Angá was founded in 2008 and is an independent manager of private-credit funds (funds that lend to companies outside banks), receivables funds (known in Brazil as FIDCs) and alternative investments. It manages about R$24 billion (about US$4.2 billion) across roughly 50 funds, and the notice says it earned a net profit of R$79.8 million (about US$13.8 million) in 2025.

Avenida Faria Lima in São Paulo, the city’s financial avenue, in a file photo. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

About 50 professionals now at Angá will stay in charge after closing. The business keeps a partnership style of governance, which the bank says is in line with its other deals of this kind.

What It Means for Investors

For shareholders in Banco ABC Brasil, whose shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code ABCB4, the deal swaps capital today for fee income later. The notice says shareholders get no right to withdraw, because the deal does not meet the legal test for that right under Brazil’s Corporations Law (article 256 of Law 6,404).

The first 40% will not appear in results until approvals arrive. The notice does not say how much of the R$690 million (about US$119 million) falls in each year, so the cash cost by year cannot be worked out.

What Is Not Known

The terms made public do not say when regulators will decide, or which regulators must approve. The exact price multiple and the yearly prices are also not stated, so the real cost of each stake stays open until each year’s profit is known.

The bank is covered in our Banco ABC Brasil company profile and our report on its second-quarter profit. More Brazilian business news is on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Banco ABC Brasil buying?

It agreed to buy 100% of Angá by 2031, starting with a 40% stake. Angá is a Brazilian manager of private-credit funds.

How much will the bank pay?

The bank estimates R$690 million (about US$119 million). The final sum depends on Angá’s profits in each year.

When will the deal close?

No closing date was given. Completion needs conditions to be met, including approval by regulators.

Who runs Angá after the deal?

About 50 professionals now at Angá stay in charge of the business. It keeps a partnership style of governance.

Sources: Banco ABC Brasil, notice to the market (fato relevante, a mandatory disclosure) of Saturday 14 November 2026, filed with Brazil’s securities regulator CVM (CVM filing 1589681); Brazil’s Corporations Law 6,404 of 1976, article 256; USD/BRL close of 16 November 2026 (RT).