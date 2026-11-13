Aruba Budget Targets US$47 Million Surplus

Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, seen from the harbour. File photo.

ARUBA · BUDGET

Aruba’s government expects to collect more than it spends in 2027, with a surplus of Afl. 84.1 million (about US$47 million; Afl. is the Aruban florin), Finance Minister Geoffrey Wever said in a statement published by EA News, an Aruban news site.

The island’s financial watchdog, the Aruba Financial Supervision Board (CAft), agrees the plan follows the legal rules but says too little is set aside for investment, according to Curaçao Chronicle, a Dutch Caribbean news outlet. Aruba is a Dutch Caribbean island and tourist destination, and its florin (Afl.) is fixed to the dollar at Afl.

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1.79 per US$1, a rate the Central Bank of Aruba says has not changed since 1986. Every US$ figure below uses that rate.

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Key Facts Who Finance Minister Geoffrey Wever delivered the 2027 budget to Parliament, Aruba’s legislature, on time.

What The government projects a surplus of Afl. 84.1 million (about US$47 million), equal to 1% of GDP.

Watchdog CAft, Aruba’s Financial Supervision Board, finds the plan lawful but calls investment outside a new fund “marginal”.

Debt The government projects wider public-sector debt falling from 59% of GDP in 2026 to 54% in 2027.

What the Budget Says

The 2027 budget projects a surplus of Afl. 84.1 million for the Country of Aruba, equal to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP), the minister’s statement says.

For the collective sector, a wider measure that includes government-linked entities, the surplus tops Afl. 203 million (about US$113 million), or 2.4% of GDP.

The government forecasts nominal growth of 4.1% in 2027, with GDP near Afl. 8.4 billion (about US$4.7 billion), driven mainly by investment, private consumption and exports.

The statement says the budget pays for pension commitments, business support and measures on purchasing power. It is the first Aruban budget to use policy-based budgeting, which shows what each government priority costs, according to the Government of Aruba.

The Finance Ministry had set 1 September 2026 as the target for Parliament to receive the budget, and Wever’s statement says it arrived on time.

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Why the Watchdog Wants More Investment

CAft, the financial supervision board that reviews Aruba’s budgets, found the draft compliant with the fiscal-balance rules, Curaçao Chronicle reported on 4 September 2026. It still called investment outside a new fund “marginal”, at Afl.

3.5 million (about US$2.0 million) for 2027. The government plans to route most investment through that fund, the General Investment and Development Fund (AIOF), and has set aside Afl.

11 million (about US$6.1 million) for it in 2027. But the fund is not yet operational, and CAft says no fund budget or multi-year investment agenda has been submitted, so it is unclear when the money will be spent or on which projects.

CAft asked Wever to file the fund’s budget before the 2027 budget reached Parliament, and it wants a multi-year plan tied to policy priorities. The government’s statement takes a different line: it says financial discipline and economic progress “go hand in hand”.

Debt and Interest Still Weigh

The government projects collective-sector debt falling from 59% of GDP in 2026 to 54% in 2027, which it says lowers interest payments. CAft’s own calculation puts end-2027 debt at about Afl.

4.57 billion (about US$2.55 billion), which Curaçao Chronicle gives as about 53% of GDP.Even so, CAft estimates that about 15 cents of every florin collected in 2027 will go to interest.

On its projections, the debt ratio could fall to 39% of GDP by 2031.

What It Means for You

While the peg holds, a US reader can convert every figure here exactly, with no exchange-rate risk in the arithmetic. The budget is still a plan until Parliament approves it, and the watchdog’s point is that the investment money is not yet tied to named projects.

For visitors and property owners, the thing to watch is whether the investment fund starts spending. Our earlier report on Aruba’s fuel prices shows how costs already weigh on the island, and more of our coverage is in Caribbean news.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the investment fund will start work or which projects it will pay for, since CAft says no budget or multi-year agenda has been submitted. The effect of widening the official collective sector from six to 34 entities in June is also unclear, because CAft says the draft does not yet fully include it.

The government and CAft also differ slightly: debt of 54% against about 53% of GDP, and a collective-sector surplus of 2.4% against the 2.3% that Curaçao Chronicle gives. The reports do not explain the different bases.

More: Caribbean news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Big Is Aruba’s 2027 Budget Surplus?

The government projects Afl. 84.1 million (about US$47 million), or 1% of GDP, for the Country of Aruba. For the wider collective sector it projects more than Afl. 203 million (about US$113 million).

Is the Aruban Florin Tied to the US Dollar?

Yes. The Central Bank of Aruba says the florin is pegged at Afl. 1.79 to US$1.00, unchanged since 1986.

Sources: EA News, Minister Wever’s statement on the 2027 budget, 3 September 2026; Curaçao Chronicle, CAft assessment of the draft 2027 budget, 4 September 2026; Government of Aruba, 2027 budget preparation, 2026; Central Bank of Aruba, history and florin peg, read 13 November 2026.

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