Argentina is preparing to try, without the accused present, people its courts blame for two bombings against Jewish and Israeli targets, and Iran rejects the charge.

Politics: Argentina

On Thursday 19 November 2026, President Javier Milei told an audience at the headquarters of AMIA, the Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, that the accused in two deadly bombings had used their flight for three decades as “la excusa perfecta”, the perfect excuse, to avoid a trial. He was receiving a distinction from the World Zionist Organization, a global Zionist body, and spoke of Argentina’s new law allowing trials in absentia, meaning without the accused present.

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The bombings hit the Israeli Embassy in 1992, killing 29 people, and the AMIA centre in 1994, killing 85. Argentine courts accuse Iran and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, of responsibility, and Iran rejects the accusation.

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Key Facts Who. President Javier Milei, at the headquarters of AMIA, the Argentine Jewish community centre.

What. He spoke of the trial in absentia law that covers the 1992 embassy and 1994 AMIA bombings.

Where and when. Buenos Aires, Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Argentina is preparing to try, without the accused present, people its courts blame for two bombings against Jewish and Israeli targets, and Iran rejects the charge.

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The AMIA case, named after the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, has never produced a trial of the people the courts now accuse. Milei told the audience that this flight was for 30 years the perfect excuse for having no trial.

Congress passed Law 27,784 on 20 February 2025, and it appeared in the Boletín Oficial, the official gazette, on 7 March 2025. It lets judges try a defendant declared in default for crimes covered by the treaty that founded the International Criminal Court or by the Americas’ anti-terrorism convention, for example once four months have passed since an arrest warrant without capture.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace on Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 3.0

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The law requires a defence lawyer and an audiovisual record of the trial kept for 100 years. A convicted person who later appears can ask for a new trial within 10 days in certain circumstances.

The law covers only crimes committed in Argentina or with effects there, or abroad by Argentine officials in office. Defendants must first be declared in default, meaning formally absent.

Milei said at AMIA that the Argentine state “hace propio su reclamo”, meaning it adopts the families’ demand as its own. He called the case a debt the nation owed “con sus propios muertos”, its own dead.

Milei said on Thursday that courts have since charged eight Iranian and Lebanese accused and ordered the seizure of US$500 million from each. The Federal Cassation Chamber, Argentina’s top criminal appeals court, has also let the absentee process go ahead for ten defendants, in a ruling of 21 September 2026, registered as number 1185/26.

Milei said the courts pointed to the responsibility of Iran and of Hezbollah, and that a court declared unconstitutional the memorandum Argentina once signed with Iran. Iran has long rejected the accusations, and on 2 April 2026 Argentina declared its acting ambassador, Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, persona non grata after a foreign ministry statement that Buenos Aires called false and offensive.

The strongest objection is legal and comes from the official public defenders led by Enrique Comellas, who represent absent accused and challenged the law as unconstitutional. The Federal Cassation Chamber treated the challenge to the whole law as withdrawn and rejected the remaining part, about article 431 septies, as premature and hypothetical.

At the same ceremony the World Zionist Organization gave Milei its distinction. He said Israel is handing relatives official certificates recognising those killed as victims of antisemitic terrorism, adding: “Israel también llora estas 114 vidas y las cuenta entre sus muertos.”

For the families, the practical change is that a verdict no longer depends on capturing anyone. The seizure orders only matter if assets can be found, and Milei did not say whether any have been.

Milei called the oral trial the last stretch of the case, and no court has published a date for it. We found no announced date for Israel’s certificates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a trial in absentia?

It is a trial in which the accused is not in the courtroom but is represented by a defence lawyer. Argentina’s 2025 law allows it only for grave crimes and after efforts to bring the person to court have failed.

Who do Argentine courts blame for the bombings?

Argentine courts accuse Iran and Hezbollah, according to Milei’s description of the rulings. Iran rejects the accusation.

When will the oral trial start?

No date has been published. Milei described it as the last remaining part of the case.

Sources Presidency of Argentina, speech of 19 November 2026 at AMIA headquarters · Law 27,784 in the Boletín Oficial of 7 March 2025 · Federal Cassation Chamber, second chamber, ruling 1185/26 of 21 September 2026 · Foreign Ministry statement of 2 April 2026: Casa Rosada · Boletín Oficial · Cancillería

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error