The approval makes a shale-gas export plan the biggest test yet of Argentina’s investment incentive regime, and of whether its costs are worth the capital it draws.

File photo, 2014. The Neuquén town of Añelo, a service hub of the Vaca Muerta shale area.

Energy: Argentina

Argentina’s evaluation committee for its RIGI investment incentive regime approved Argentina LNG on Friday 20 November 2026. Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced it on X, and the formal resolution has not yet appeared in the Boletín Oficial, the official gazette.

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The US$50.75 billion plan would export Vaca Muerta shale gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas chilled into a liquid for ships. It comes from YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, with Italy’s Eni and XRG, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

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Caputo called it “the largest investment in Argentine history”. The total runs to 2050, with US$25 billion due between 2027 and 2030.

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Key Facts Who. YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil firm, with Italy’s Eni and XRG, an Abu Dhabi energy investor.

What. Argentina LNG, a shale-gas export project, won approval under the RIGI large-investment regime.

When. Committee approval Friday 20 November 2026; final investment decision due Monday 30 November.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

The approval makes a shale-gas export plan the biggest test yet of Argentina’s investment incentive regime, and of whether its costs are worth the capital it draws.

The regime, known by its Spanish initials RIGI, comes from Law 27,742 of 2024 and promises big investors 30 years of stability. It also brings customs and foreign-exchange benefits and cuts the company tax rate from 35% to 25%.

The plan was filed for RIGI entry on about 17 August 2026, and YPF’s board approved it on Monday 16 November. The Economy Ministry’s RIGI portal lists 21 projects worth US$46.7 billion in the Boletín Oficial, a total Argentina LNG alone exceeds.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vaca Muerta is a shale formation in Neuquén province whose oil and gas are freed by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Liquefying the gas lets Argentina sell it by ship to buyers that no pipeline reaches.

How the Gas Would Reach Buyers

The plan would carry gas from Vaca Muerta to the Río Negro coast through a 524-kilometre gas pipeline and a 524-kilometre pipeline for gas liquids, Caputo said. Two floating liquefaction units, ships that chill gas into a liquid for export, would sit offshore and produce 12 million tonnes a year.

Caputo put export earnings above US$9 billion a year. Gas output would plateau at 65 million cubic metres a day, which he said is more than 40% of what Argentina produces now.

Añelo, a town in Neuquén province at the heart of the Vaca Muerta shale region. (File photo)

YPF’s chief executive, Horacio Marín, said 70% of the money would be international credit and 30% the partners’ own. He said 47 banks offered 2.4 times the amount needed in early rounds, with JPMorgan, the US bank, designing the financing.

No US oil company is a partner; the US link is lending. The US Export-Import Bank, a government lender, joins a US$6 billion package signed in New York by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and US Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau.

YPF expects about 20,000 construction jobs, peaking at 40,000, and about 8,000 direct and indirect jobs once running. It plans around US$15 billion of contracts with Argentine suppliers, including Tenaris, the steel-pipe maker of the Techint group, for the 24-inch liquids line.

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Who Gains and Who Objects

Marín said that “without the RIGI, Argentina LNG would not have been possible”. CEPA, an Argentine think tank, estimated in May 2026 that the 12 approved projects it studied could cost the state US$786 million to US$1.395 billion yearly from 2030.

CEPA also found that at least seven of the 12 projects it studied were announced or under way before the law passed. Mariano Novas, a researcher at the National University of San Martín, has complained that there is no clear public platform on the projects or how they were judged.

Official partner shares and a resolution number for the approval have not been published. The government counts a project as approved only once the resolution appears in the Boletín Oficial, and the tax and currency terms are not yet public.

The final investment decision, the binding commitment to spend, is due to be signed on Monday 30 November with Eni and XRG, Marín said. Until then the approval is a licence to build, not a spending commitment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RIGI?

It is Argentina’s regime of tax, customs and currency benefits for very large investments. Companies get long-term stability in return for committing big sums.

Why does a US reader care about this project?

It could make Argentina a larger gas exporter and add to the supply that shapes world LNG prices. American lenders are also involved through the US Export-Import Bank and JPMorgan.

Is the money already committed?

Not yet. The partners still have to sign the final investment decision, and the terms of the approval have yet to appear in the official gazette.

Sources Statement by Economy Minister Luis Caputo on X, 20 November 2026; RIGI Evaluation Committee approval; Economy Ministry RIGI portal; YPF statements; CEPA analysis. Ministerio de Economía: RIGI · Boletín Oficial · YPF · CEPA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error