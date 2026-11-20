Chubut will vote on Sunday 21 March 2027, joining a growing group of Argentine provinces that split their elections from the presidential race.

Wind turbines of the Loma Blanca wind farm on a plateau near Trelew, Chubut, in Argentine Patagonia, in an undated file photo. The farm has no link to the resignation. Photo: Gastón Cuello / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Argentina: Politics

Ignacio Torres, governor of Chubut, a province in Argentine Patagonia, announced on Friday 20 November 2026 that it will hold provincial elections on Sunday 21 March 2027. That is about seven months before Argentina votes for president, which is expected on 24 October 2027.

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The move is called desdoblamiento (Spanish for “unfolding”), meaning a province holds its own elections on a different day from the national vote. For US readers it is an early test of how much power President Javier Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, holds outside Buenos Aires.

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Key Facts Who. Ignacio Torres, governor of Chubut, a Patagonian province, announced an early local vote.

What. Chubut elects its governor and legislators separately from the 2027 national election.

Where. Chubut, southern Argentina; Neuquén, Tucumán and Salta have also set separate dates.

When. Sunday 21 March 2027; the presidential vote is expected on 24 October 2027.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

Chubut will vote on Sunday 21 March 2027, joining a growing group of Argentine provinces that split their elections from the presidential race.

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Argentina’s national elections fall in October 2027, and each province decides for itself whether to vote the same day or on a date of its own. Governors who vote alone keep their races away from the presidential campaign, and they can win or lose on local issues.

Torres says he wants Chubut to debate its own projects and proposals rather than national politics. The vote will elect the governor and the provincial legislators, and a mayors’ vote is contemplated but each municipality must define its participation.

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We have not seen the decree text or its entry in the Boletín Oficial, the provincial official gazette, so Torres’s announcement on Friday 20 November 2026 is our source for the date. The registration dates for alliances and candidates in Chubut have also not been made public.

The Río Manso in Argentine Patagonia. (File photo; not Chubut)

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Chubut’s vote will use a new provincial electoral code that scraps the PASO, the open primaries in which parties choose candidates on a public ballot. It brings in a single paper ballot, a Ficha Limpia (“clean record”) rule that bars candidates with convictions, a mandatory debate between governor candidates and gender parity on party lists.

In plain terms, a candidate with a conviction would not be allowed on the ballot under the Ficha Limpia rule. The mandatory debate means the governor candidates must face each other in public before voters choose.

A single paper ballot lists all candidates on one sheet, instead of separate ballots for each party. Together with the end of the PASO primaries, it changes how Chubut’s voters choose from the very first step.

Chubut is not alone, because Neuquén, another Patagonian province, was first to move. Governor Rolando Figueroa called its vote for Sunday 14 February 2027 in Decree 1860/2026, announced on 16 November.

Tucumán, in the north-west under Governor Osvaldo Jaldo, votes on Sunday 9 May 2027. Salta, also in the north-west, votes in mid-May 2027 for its governor, legislators and mayors under Decree 762 from its provincial government.

Salta’s decree was published in the provincial official gazette in mid-November. Our earlier report followed the debate in Salta.

Not every province wants a separate date. Catamarca votes on 24 October 2027 together with the presidential race, according to press reports on 16 November.

With Chubut, four provinces now have fixed dates: Neuquén, Chubut, Tucumán and Salta. Investors in Argentine bonds and US-listed Argentine companies watch such votes for signals about how much support Milei’s reform agenda has among regional leaders.

The gap between Chubut’s vote on 21 March and the expected presidential vote on 24 October 2027 is seven months. A governor who wins comfortably on his own ballot gains bargaining power over any alliance with the president’s party.

A governor who struggles hands the national campaign an argument about weakness among regional leaders. Local races, though, rarely map neatly onto a presidential vote.

The next fixed date on the calendar is Sunday 14 February 2027 in Neuquén, followed by Chubut five weeks later. Tucumán and Salta vote in May, and the presidential vote is expected on 24 October 2027.

For anyone who follows Argentine assets, it is best to treat 21 March as a political data point rather than a policy change. The announcement only fixes the date for provincial offices, and it does not alter national economic policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is desdoblamiento?

It means a province holds its own elections on a different day from the national vote. Governors use it to keep local races separate from the presidential campaign.

Does the early vote change who runs Argentina?

No, it only decides provincial offices in Chubut. Its result will, however, be read as a sign of regional politics before the national vote.

What are the PASO primaries?

They are open primaries in which parties choose their candidates on a public ballot. Chubut’s new electoral code scraps them.

Sources Chubut provincial government, election announcement of 20 November 2026 (decree text not seen); Government of Salta province, Decree 762 (November 2026); Government of Neuquén province, Decree 1860/2026 (election call for 14 February 2027).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error