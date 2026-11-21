Barclays sees an economy that has stalled and wages that have not recovered, in a country where markets see the alternative to Milei as disruptive.

File photo, undated. The Obelisco on Avenida 9 de Julio in central Buenos Aires. Photo: Dpalma01, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Argentina

Barclays, the British bank, says in a recent note that Argentina is heading for a competitive presidential election in 2027 because the economic results are not convincing enough for President Javier Milei, a libertarian economist who took office in December 2023. Ivan Stambulsky, the Argentine economist in Barclays’ Latin America team, said the economic results are not convincing enough to avoid a competitive election, in remarks published on Friday 20 November 2026.

The first round is due on Sunday 24 October 2027. Barclays says the market still sees the alternative to Milei as disruptive, a situation it calls a binary scheme.

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Key Facts Who. Barclays, the British bank, in a research note on Argentina and President Javier Milei.

What. It expects a competitive 2027 election and cut Argentine bonds to Market Weight, a neutral rating.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, prices Milei 43.5%, Axel Kicillof, Buenos Aires governor, 29.5% (20 November, 9:41 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

Barclays sees an economy that has stalled and wages that have not recovered, in a country where markets see the alternative to Milei as disruptive.

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On Barclays’ preferred gauge, non-primary GDP, which counts output outside farming and mining, the economy is practically flat at September 2024 levels. That level is still below 2023.

Government buildings in central Buenos Aires, with the Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, at left. File photo. Photo: Horacio Cambeiro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Barclays says Argentina remains caught in what it calls a binary scheme, in which the market treats the alternative to Milei as disruptive. It adds that economic results are not strong enough to change that picture.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Barclays expects the economy to stay weak until the election with only a modest rebound, projecting non-primary growth of 1.5% over the next 12 months. That depends on real wages, meaning pay adjusted for inflation, recovering 4% next year, and Barclays sees risks to the downside.

Under Milei, output in cyclical sectors, which rise and fall with the economy, is 4% below 2023, while trend sectors are up 2%. Primary sectors are up 54%, partly because 2023 was a drought year.

Average registered private-sector wages are 4% below the first half of 2023, and the disposable income of formal private workers after fixed costs is 7% below. For all registered workers, real wages are 11% below and disposable income after fixed costs 14% below.

In Greater Buenos Aires, a typical basket of public utilities has risen from 6% to 15% of the average formal wage, according to Barclays. The note gives no period for that comparison.

The market’s main fear, Barclays says, is what happens if Milei is not re-elected, given the high debt service in 2028. Debt service means the repayments due each year on Argentina’s borrowing.

Barclays calls the overvalued real exchange rate, the peso’s inflation-adjusted value against other currencies, a cause of weak activity. Under Milei it thinks the rate is unlikely to be stronger than today, while under an alternative administration it would be “considerably weaker” after the election.

Barclays has cut Argentine bonds to Market Weight, neither overweight nor underweight. A Market Weight rating is a neutral stance.

The vote is about eleven months away. Barclays gives no forecast of who will win.

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, put Javier Milei at 43.5% and Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province, at 29.5% to win the 2027 presidential election, with Sergio Massa at 15.0%, as of 9:41 p.m. ET on Friday 20 November 2026. About US$1.63 million has been traded on that market in total.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and they can move within minutes of news. Polymarket’s own page defines the market and its resolution rules.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 11 names 64% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Brent crude 89.87 -2.29% Soybeans 1,221 +1.08% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.03% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities +0.76% PAMPA, CEPU Energy +0.29% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. 0.00% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Telecom -0.36% TELECOM ARG Financials -0.59% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -3.58% TXAR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,456.71

-0.37%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.51

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — YPF 5,825 +0.43% +4.57% 5,800 5,955 5,645 1,949,024 GGAL 4,560 +0.16% -37.53% 4,553 4,650 4,365 4,121,106 PAMPA 4,405 +1.79% -17.35% 4,328 4,460 4,200 2,391,550 TXAR 700.50 -3.58% -12.02% 726.50 736.50 700.50 1,735,146 ALUAR 865.00 +2.19% -17.75% 846.50 867.00 832.00 904,703 TGS 6,985 +0.14% -22.95% 6,975 7,060 6,555 256,827 CEPU 1,755 -0.28% -19.36% 1,760 1,785 1,721 1,047,038 MIRGOR 1,680 +0.00% -92.90% 1,680 1,730 1,620 18,550 COME 27.43 +0.81% -58.87% 27.21 27.90 26.20 10,099,363 LOMA NEGRA 2,855 +1.87% -16.03% 2,803 2,880 2,700 336,770 BYMA 203.00 -2.75% -29.80% 208.75 218.00 197.50 6,281,827 TELECOM ARG 3,468 -0.36% -3.52% 3,480 3,545 3,328 87,380 GLOBANT 41.63 +0.00% -33.79% 41.63 44.91 39.12 3,946,638 MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 0.00% -30.58% 1,355 1,391 1,334 1,048,067 Largest moves today TXAR

700.50

-3.58% BYMA

203.00

-2.75% ALUAR

865.00

+2.19% LOMA NEGRA

2,855

+1.87% PAMPA

4,405

+1.79% USD/ARS

1,580

+0.93% COME

27.43

+0.81% YPF

5,825

+0.43% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 11 names higher. Materials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Argentine Shares Slide 3% in New York Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Barclays expect a tough election for Milei?

It calls the economy’s results too weak to avoid a competitive election. It points to flat output and wages that are still below their 2023 level.

What does a Market Weight rating on Argentine bonds mean?

It is a neutral stance, neither overweight nor underweight. A neutral rating sits between a positive and a negative view.

What does a binary scheme mean?

Barclays uses the phrase for a contest in which markets see the alternative to Milei as disruptive. In the bank’s reading, markets see any alternative to Milei as disruptive.

Related coverage: Argentine Bonds Show Doubt on Milei Win · Argentina news

Sources Barclays research note on Argentina, quoted 20 November 2026 · Argentina’s national election calendar

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error