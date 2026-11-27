Argentine households kept buying dollars at a slightly faster pace than in September, while the central bank bought dollars too and its reserves grew.

Economy: Argentina

Argentine households bought a net US$3,505 million of foreign currency in October 2026, the central bank reported on Friday 27 November 2026. That is slightly more than in September, so saving in dollars did not slow.

The Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), the country’s central bank, publishes a monthly report on who buys and sells dollars in the official exchange market. Its October edition gives a detailed breakdown for individuals, a group it calls Personas Humanas.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) reports on individuals buying dollars.

What. Households made net dollar purchases of US$3,505 million in October 2026, slightly above September.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket (real-money bets, not polls): 61% for 1,600 to 1,699.99 pesos per dollar at year-end (6:30 p.m. ET).

As of. 27 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Argentine households kept buying dollars at a slightly faster pace than in September, while the central bank bought dollars too and its reserves grew.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Argentina economy Email address Follow

In this article, “dollarisation” means households buying dollars to save, not the state replacing the peso. The central bank counts those purchases every month in its exchange-market report.

In September, individuals made net purchases of US$3,410 million, of which banknotes were US$2,471 million, according to the BCRA report of Friday 30 October 2026. October was higher on both counts, by US$95 million in total and by US$77 million in banknotes.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

About 1.7 million individuals bought banknotes in October, for a gross US$3,020 million. Around 812,000 sold, for a gross US$472 million, which leaves the net figure of US$2,548 million.

File photo: the headquarters of Argentina’s central bank in Buenos Aires.

Banknotes were not the only channel. Individuals also sent US$784 million abroad without a stated purpose and spent US$607 million on services and other current items.

The BCRA also estimated where the dollars went, using an estimated US$2.7 billion of net banknote purchases and net transfers abroad. About US$1,100 million covered card and debit spending on services and other current expenses, and about US$500 million stayed deposited in local banks.

Another US$1,100 million increased the position of external assets, meaning money held outside the system or abroad. The BCRA notes that part of the purchased dollars is not true formation of external assets, because it is deposited locally or used later to pay card spending in foreign currency.

The central bank was a buyer too, taking US$1,396 million in the exchange market in October. International reserves rose US$2,474 million to US$48,565 million at the end of the month.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Soybeans 1,266 +1.79% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +2.53% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology +2.41% GLOBANT Financials +2.20% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -0.71% TXAR Materials -1.33% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy -1.88% YPF, TGS Utilities -2.12% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -3.16% TELECOM ARG Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — YPF 5,785 -2.69% +4.14% 5,945 6,250 5,620 2,469,814 GGAL 4,973 +1.27% -36.57% 4,910 5,355 4,910 3,829,670 PAMPA 4,520 -1.42% -16.90% 4,585 4,750 4,410 896,088 TXAR 701.00 -0.71% -13.59% 706.00 725.00 698.50 1,157,461 ALUAR 846.00 +0.42% -17.68% 842.50 859.00 815.00 824,331 TGS 7,400 -1.07% -20.51% 7,480 7,595 7,000 321,389 CEPU 1,869 -2.81% -20.20% 1,923 2,060 1,842 1,003,533 MIRGOR 1,745 +0.58% -93.37% 1,735 1,790 1,725 46,292 COME 30.47 +4.82% -59.58% 29.07 30.50 27.90 7,586,708 LOMA NEGRA 3,070 -3.08% -18.30% 3,168 3,250 2,995 387,308 BYMA 196.00 +0.51% -34.12% 195.00 204.25 190.00 10,218,688 TELECOM ARG 3,680 -3.16% +0.14% 3,800 3,765 3,615 75,147 GLOBANT 51.40 +2.41% -19.22% 50.19 52.18 50.16 649,696 MERCADOLIBRE 1,533 +4.47% -26.01% 1,467 1,555 1,510 448,226 Largest moves today COME

30.47

+4.82% MERCADOLIBRE

1,533

+4.47% TELECOM ARG

3,680

-3.16% LOMA NEGRA

3,070

-3.08% CEPU

1,869

-2.81% YPF

5,785

-2.69% GLOBANT

51.40

+2.41% PAMPA

4,520

-1.42% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth evenly split — 7 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 27, 2026 Read →

The supply of dollars came first from agriculture. Oilseed and cereal exporters were the biggest net sellers, at US$2,961 million, the BCRA said.

That inflow of farm dollars helped cover household demand. The exchange-balance current account, the central bank’s record of actual currency flows rather than the national-accounts figure, showed a surplus of US$2,200 million in October.

Net goods income of US$3,704 million drove it. Services showed a deficit of US$884 million, and primary income, a separate line in the BCRA’s table, a deficit of US$609 million.

The report does not show how many of the dollars come from the same savers month after month. The BCRA gives no forecast for November.

October’s net banknote purchases were above US$2.5 billion, while September’s were just under that mark. That pace is the number to compare against when the next monthly report arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the central bank’s report measure?

It records currency flows through Argentina’s official exchange market, including purchases by individuals. The October edition came out at the end of November.

What does dollarisation mean here?

It means households buying dollars to save, not the government adopting the dollar. The central bank tracks it through banknote purchases and transfers abroad.

Do all purchased dollars leave the banking system?

No, because the central bank notes that part of them is deposited in local banks or used to pay card spending. Only a portion adds to holdings outside the system or abroad.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: BCRA, Evolución del Mercado de Cambios y Balance Cambiario, October 2026 · BCRA report of 30 October 2026

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error