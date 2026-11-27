Argentines Bought US$3.5 Billion in October
Argentine households kept buying dollars at a slightly faster pace than in September, while the central bank bought dollars too and its reserves grew.
Economy: Argentina
Argentine households bought a net US$3,505 million of foreign currency in October 2026, the central bank reported on Friday 27 November 2026. That is slightly more than in September, so saving in dollars did not slow.
The Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), the country’s central bank, publishes a monthly report on who buys and sells dollars in the official exchange market. Its October edition gives a detailed breakdown for individuals, a group it calls Personas Humanas.
Key Facts
- Who. Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) reports on individuals buying dollars.
- What. Households made net dollar purchases of US$3,505 million in October 2026, slightly above September.
- Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket (real-money bets, not polls): 61% for 1,600 to 1,699.99 pesos per dollar at year-end (6:30 p.m. ET).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.
Argentine households kept buying dollars at a slightly faster pace than in September, while the central bank bought dollars too and its reserves grew.
In this article, “dollarisation” means households buying dollars to save, not the state replacing the peso. The central bank counts those purchases every month in its exchange-market report.
In September, individuals made net purchases of US$3,410 million, of which banknotes were US$2,471 million, according to the BCRA report of Friday 30 October 2026. October was higher on both counts, by US$95 million in total and by US$77 million in banknotes.
About 1.7 million individuals bought banknotes in October, for a gross US$3,020 million. Around 812,000 sold, for a gross US$472 million, which leaves the net figure of US$2,548 million.
Banknotes were not the only channel. Individuals also sent US$784 million abroad without a stated purpose and spent US$607 million on services and other current items.
The BCRA also estimated where the dollars went, using an estimated US$2.7 billion of net banknote purchases and net transfers abroad. About US$1,100 million covered card and debit spending on services and other current expenses, and about US$500 million stayed deposited in local banks.
Another US$1,100 million increased the position of external assets, meaning money held outside the system or abroad. The BCRA notes that part of the purchased dollars is not true formation of external assets, because it is deposited locally or used later to pay card spending in foreign currency.
The central bank was a buyer too, taking US$1,396 million in the exchange market in October. International reserves rose US$2,474 million to US$48,565 million at the end of the month.
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Argentina — Live Market Board
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176,573.35
-0.13%
71,637.33
+1.83%
10,718.92
+1.69%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,605
|+0.23%
|+10.49%
|1,601
|1,606
|1,587
|—
|YPF
|5,785
|-2.69%
|+4.14%
|5,945
|6,250
|5,620
|2,469,814
|GGAL
|4,973
|+1.27%
|-36.57%
|4,910
|5,355
|4,910
|3,829,670
|PAMPA
|4,520
|-1.42%
|-16.90%
|4,585
|4,750
|4,410
|896,088
|TXAR
|701.00
|-0.71%
|-13.59%
|706.00
|725.00
|698.50
|1,157,461
|ALUAR
|846.00
|+0.42%
|-17.68%
|842.50
|859.00
|815.00
|824,331
|TGS
|7,400
|-1.07%
|-20.51%
|7,480
|7,595
|7,000
|321,389
|CEPU
|1,869
|-2.81%
|-20.20%
|1,923
|2,060
|1,842
|1,003,533
|MIRGOR
|1,745
|+0.58%
|-93.37%
|1,735
|1,790
|1,725
|46,292
|COME
|30.47
|+4.82%
|-59.58%
|29.07
|30.50
|27.90
|7,586,708
|LOMA NEGRA
|3,070
|-3.08%
|-18.30%
|3,168
|3,250
|2,995
|387,308
|BYMA
|196.00
|+0.51%
|-34.12%
|195.00
|204.25
|190.00
|10,218,688
|TELECOM ARG
|3,680
|-3.16%
|+0.14%
|3,800
|3,765
|3,615
|75,147
|GLOBANT
|51.40
|+2.41%
|-19.22%
|50.19
|52.18
|50.16
|649,696
|MERCADOLIBRE
|1,533
|+4.47%
|-26.01%
|1,467
|1,555
|1,510
|448,226
30.47
+4.82%
1,533
+4.47%
3,680
-3.16%
3,070
-3.08%
1,869
-2.81%
5,785
-2.69%
51.40
+2.41%
4,520
-1.42%
The supply of dollars came first from agriculture. Oilseed and cereal exporters were the biggest net sellers, at US$2,961 million, the BCRA said.
That inflow of farm dollars helped cover household demand. The exchange-balance current account, the central bank’s record of actual currency flows rather than the national-accounts figure, showed a surplus of US$2,200 million in October.
Net goods income of US$3,704 million drove it. Services showed a deficit of US$884 million, and primary income, a separate line in the BCRA’s table, a deficit of US$609 million.
The report does not show how many of the dollars come from the same savers month after month. The BCRA gives no forecast for November.
October’s net banknote purchases were above US$2.5 billion, while September’s were just under that mark. That pace is the number to compare against when the next monthly report arrives.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the central bank’s report measure?
It records currency flows through Argentina’s official exchange market, including purchases by individuals. The October edition came out at the end of November.
What does dollarisation mean here?
It means households buying dollars to save, not the government adopting the dollar. The central bank tracks it through banknote purchases and transfers abroad.
Do all purchased dollars leave the banking system?
No, because the central bank notes that part of them is deposited in local banks or used to pay card spending. Only a portion adds to holdings outside the system or abroad.
Sources
Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: BCRA, Evolución del Mercado de Cambios y Balance Cambiario, October 2026 · BCRA report of 30 October 2026
Connected Coverage
More: Argentina news
Further reading: Argentina’s Central Bank Sees a Calm 2027
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