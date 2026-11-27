Argentine Shops Resist Arcor 6% Price Rise
A food maker’s price list has become a test of whether a weaker peso reaches the shelf, with shop owners, economists and the minister disagreeing.
Arcor, one of Argentina’s biggest food makers, has sent shops a price list with increases that average 6%, and some shop owners will stop buying its products for at least a week. Fernando Savore, vice president of the national grocers’ confederation (CGA), said some items rose “much more” than that.
The dispute lands in a debate over whether a weaker peso reaches the shelf, which economists call pass-through. Economy Minister Luis Caputo says he does not fear it will.
Key Facts
- The list Arcor’s new list averages 6%, grocers’ leaders say, with some items higher.
- The response Some shop owners will stop buying Arcor products for at least one week.
- The dollar Argentina’s central bank rate rose 5.0% from 20 October, to 1,601.5 pesos.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT
ARGENTINA · COMPANIES
A food maker’s price list has become a test of whether a weaker peso reaches the shelf, with shop owners, economists and the minister disagreeing.
Arcor’s list reached shops this week, grocers’ leaders say, with increases that vary by product. Savore said the average is 6%, “but there are products that shot up much more than that” (translated from Spanish).
Savore said small and medium-sized brands can replace Arcor on the shelf (translated from Spanish). Shop owners have little room to absorb increases, he said, because shoppers have less money to spend late in the month.
Economist Gonzalo Finlez said Arcor sent price lists with increases of between 5% and 8% (translated from Spanish). That range brackets the 6% average.
The central bank’s reference rate for the dollar rose from 1,525 pesos on 20 October to 1,601.5 on 26 November, a gain of 5.0%. Over the last two weeks alone, from 1,544 on 11 November, it rose 3.7%.
Both moves are smaller than Arcor’s 6% average. So the list outruns the exchange-rate move of the past fortnight, though not by much over five weeks.
Caputo has said he does not fear that the dollar’s rise will pass into prices (translated from Spanish). Local reports paraphrase his view as a pass-through that is “increasingly smaller”.
Emiliano Estrada, a former economy minister of Salta province, disagreed: prices can rise through costs and through hedging, meaning firms pad prices against a further dollar rise, and “that is why Arcor announced 6%” (translated from Spanish). Camilo Tiscornia of the consultancy C&T Asesores Económicos called the first reaction “marking up for hedging” (translated from Spanish).
Luis Secco, an economist, took the other side. “As the situation is today, I do not see a high pass-through risk, not by any means,” he said (translated from Spanish). If shops reject the list, large suppliers may have to retreat or offer discounts, which is the outcome the minister’s argument predicts.
If they accept it, the 6% is likely to show up in coming monthly inflation readings from INDEC, the national statistics institute.
More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Pass-Through?
It is the share of a rise in the dollar that ends up in consumer prices. Officials say it is small, while some economists expect more.
Who Is Arcor?
Arcor is an Argentine food group known for sweets, biscuits and canned food. Its brands sit on shelves in most grocery shops.
Sources: Banco Central de la República Argentina, reference exchange-rate series, 20 October to 26 November 2026; statements by Fernando Savore (Confederación General Almacenera Nacional), Economy Minister Luis Caputo and economists Gonzalo Finlez, Emiliano Estrada, Camilo Tiscornia and Luis Secco, 26 to 27 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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