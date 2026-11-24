The CGT wants to press Milei over struggling union health funds while avoiding a general strike.

Photo: The Cosmonaut / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s main union confederation, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), will march on the state health regulator on Thursday 26 November 2026 to demand help for union-run health funds. It is also preparing short work stoppages of two to four hours in the first half of December, instead of a general strike against President Javier Milei’s government.

The Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud, the regulator that oversees health insurers, sits at Bartolomé Mitre 400 in central Buenos Aires. The CGT’s governing council is due to decide the form of any December action.

Key Facts Who. The CGT, Argentina’s main union confederation, and President Javier Milei’s government.

What. A march on the Buenos Aires health regulator over union-run health funds, then short stoppages.

When. March on Thursday 26 November 2026; stoppages being prepared for the first half of December.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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The CGT wants to press Milei over struggling union health funds while avoiding a general strike.

The obras sociales sindicales are health insurance funds run by Argentina’s unions, which cover workers and their families through payroll contributions. CGT experts call their financial situation “casi terminal”, almost terminal, because of benefit cuts and payment problems.

Unions say they must divert large sums of their own money to keep the system running, which in turn strains union finances. The CGT wants the government to respond urgently to the shortfall.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Union sources say about 90% of the Fondo Solidario de Redistribución, a solidarity fund fed by worker and employer contributions that reimburses the health funds, now goes to disability benefits. The unions say that leaves little money to reimburse the health funds for high-cost treatment and medicines.

CGT leaders held three confidential meetings in recent months with Health Minister Mario Lugones, the last at the end of September. The unions say Lugones has still not answered their proposals.

The National Congress building in Buenos Aires. (File photo)

About 50 unions, including the gastronomic workers’ union of veteran leader Luis Barrionuevo, plan to file a court complaint against Economy Minister Luis Caputo. They allege he retains about 688 billion pesos (about US$435 million at about 1,580 pesos per US$, the wholesale rate in late November 2026) that belong to the health-fund system, which is a claim by the unions, not a finding.

The CGT has staged four general strikes against Milei since he took office in December 2023, and an eventual fifth would come next year. The leadership has so far preferred sector protests and marches to a new general strike.

The leadership argues that a general strike would cost workers a day’s pay. It says it wants a form of protest that keeps up the pressure without that cost.

Pressure for tougher action comes from the combative wing, where Pablo Moyano, a trucking-union leader, has called for a 24-hour general strike. Barrionuevo has pushed for a 36-hour strike with a mobilisation.

The CGT’s core group has been preparing stoppages of two to four hours with workplace assemblies since 19 November, and one report on 21 November said the leadership had dropped the idea. As of 23 November, the leadership was again preparing four-hour stoppages for the first half of December, with the date still open.

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The leadership still has to win the agreement of the member unions, and it is consulting them on the form of the protest. No date has been set.

José Luis Lingeri, the CGT’s secretary for social action, said after Pope Leo XIV’s visit that the government is not listening to the unions. He put it this way: “al Gobierno no le mueve el amperímetro”, which means the government is “not moved by the ammeter”, or does not react.

Pope Leo XIV spoke to business and union leaders at the Universidad Católica Argentina, a Catholic university in Buenos Aires on Monday 9 November 2026, and the CGT said in a statement on 10 November that it backed his remarks on the dignity of work. It proposed a dialogue table of workers, employers and government to create formal jobs, recover real wages and support domestic production.

The CGT still wants the government to convene that table together with the main employers’ groups. We found no public government answer to that proposal.

It is not known how many unions will join a December stoppage, or on what date. We also found no figure from the health regulator or the Health Ministry on what the funds are owed.

The first test comes on Thursday 26 November, when unions gather at the regulator’s office. The governing council’s decision on a December action should show whether a stoppage is back on.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CGT protesting about?

It says union-run health funds are in a severe financial crisis and wants the government to act. The march is aimed at the health regulator.

Is a general strike planned?

No general strike is planned, and an eventual fifth would come next year. The leadership is preparing shorter stoppages instead.

Why do union health funds matter to ordinary Argentines?

They cover workers and their families, so benefit cuts and payment problems reach patients directly. The unions say the funds’ difficulties are also straining union finances.

Sources Sources: CGT statement of 10 November 2026; CGT leadership meeting of 19 November 2026; union statements on the health funds; wholesale exchange rate of late November 2026 · Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud · Argentina’s Ministry of Health

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