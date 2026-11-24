A work permit lets an immigrant earn a living, but ICE says it is not legal status, and two acrobats now wait in Arizona detention centres to learn what that means for them.

Immigration: Argentina

Two Argentine acrobats who married and built a life performing in Florida were arrested by US immigration agents at Phoenix airport on Saturday 7 November 2026. Agustín Baccega and Gustavo Romanello are now held in separate detention centres in Arizona.

Baccega says from the Eloy detention centre that he cries every day, and the case turns on what a US work permit protects. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that arrests and deports people, says a permit does not stop it from acting.

Key Facts Who. Argentine acrobats Agustín Baccega and Gustavo Romanello, a married couple who live in Florida.

What. ICE arrested both at Phoenix airport on 7 November 2026, and they are held apart.

Status. Their lawyers say asylum claims are pending and permits run to 2029.

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:40 GMT.

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A work permit lets an immigrant earn a living, but ICE says it is not legal status, and two acrobats now wait in Arizona detention centres to learn what that means for them.

In ICE’s statement, the agency’s Phoenix field office said its officers arrested Gustavo Eduardo Romanello and Agustin Baccega on 7 November at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in a “targeted enforcement action”. It described both men as “illegal aliens from Argentina” who had violated US immigration law.

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ICE said Romanello entered lawfully through Los Angeles on 30 October 2020, with permission to stay until 28 April 2021, and overstayed. It said Baccega arrived through Miami on 8 September 2020, authorised to stay until 7 March 2021.

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The couple moved from Córdoba province in Argentina to the United States in 2020, and they perform in theme-park shows in Orlando. They had flown in from Florida to attend a memorial for a friend, the original owner of their circus, who had died.

The control tower and ramp at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, where ICE officers arrested the couple on 7 November 2026. (File photo: K50 Dude, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

One of their lawyers, Ray Ybarra Maldonado, a Phoenix immigration attorney, said on 14 November that the couple “follow the law, and ask for entry into the country, timely file asylum applications, have work permits”. He has practised for 17 years and said he has “never seen this level of activity by ICE at the airport when people have affirmative pending applications”, in remarks published that day.

The couple’s lawyers say both men have asylum applications pending, work permits valid to 2029 and no criminal record. Ybarra Maldonado says such airport arrests have risen this year.

ICE spokesperson Fernando Burgos-Ortiz wrote in an email of 11 November that “Employment authorization, commonly referred to as a work permit, does not confer immigration status or prevent ICE from taking enforcement action, including arrest or removal proceedings.” On 14 November he added that “work authorization or a pending application does not grant legal status in the United States”, and ICE did not answer questions about why the men were arrested despite their pending asylum claims.

The dispute turns on what a work permit and a pending asylum claim mean. ICE’s position is that neither gives legal status, while the couple’s lawyers argue that people who filed on time should be able to pursue their cases without being held.

Friend Jonathan Batchelor, who was on the phone during the arrest, said agents in plain clothes told Baccega “We’re arresting you for being in the country illegally”, and that Baccega answered he has asylum. Batchelor said an agent then remarked “This is another one, do you have another pair of cuffs?”.

Burgos-Ortiz said “For operational and security reasons, we do not disclose law enforcement methods”. ICE would not say how its agents knew where the couple would be, or whether they held warrants.

In an interview from detention, Baccega said, in words translated from Spanish, “I cry every day”. He is held at the Eloy detention centre, an ICE facility in Arizona, while Romanello is at the ICE processing centre in Florence, and the two have no contact.

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Their anniversary fell on Sunday 22 November, and they spent it apart. He said his only contact is a handwritten letter from Romanello saying a court hearing was cancelled, and “each time I read the letter I cry”.

Baccega said “It is stressful to be detained without having committed any crime”, and that he has seen no physical abuse but some guards treat detainees roughly. He said cellmates and other inmates give support, adding “They understand, they listen and offer support.

Sometimes they give you a hug.” Romanello’s bond hearing, where a judge decides whether a detainee can go free while the case continues, was scheduled for Wednesday 18 November at the Florence processing centre, but its outcome is not in the public record we found.

Baccega was still waiting for a court date, and his lawyer asks that both men wait in freedom for decisions on their asylum applications. An online fundraising campaign had passed US$50,000 by mid-November, against a legal retainer of US$5,500 per detainee.

Their mothers in Córdoba have asked Argentine consular officials for help, and we found no public reaction from the Argentine government or consulate. Ybarra Maldonado says airport arrests of people with pending applications have become more common this year, and ICE has not answered questions on that point.

Our earlier reports on US immigration detention include reviews of medical care in ICE custody, the case of a Peruvian man who died in immigration detention and congressional Democrats’ scrutiny of migrant jails.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the Argentine acrobats detained by ICE?

ICE says both men overstayed the time they were authorised to remain and calls them illegal aliens. Their lawyers say they have pending asylum claims and work permits.

Does a US work permit protect against arrest?

ICE says a work permit does not confer immigration status or stop enforcement action. The couple’s lawyer argues that people with pending applications should not be arrested at airports.

What happens next for the couple?

The outcome of Romanello’s bond hearing and Baccega’s court date are not public. Their lawyers want both to wait in freedom for decisions on their asylum applications.

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