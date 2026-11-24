A US ambassador praised a patent treaty and, in the same post, backed Argentina’s president. Drug makers and the opposition had pushed back before the Senate approved the treaty.

Politics: Argentina

The United States ambassador to Argentina, Peter Lamelas, used a post on X on Monday 23 November 2026 to cheer Argentina’s entry into a global patent treaty and to declare that “the US supports President Javier Milei.” The message came days after Argentina’s Senate gave final approval to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), a system for filing one patent application in many countries.

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Lamelas wrote that “the course is chosen by Argentines” and in the same post backed President Javier Milei by name. The message puts a trade deal and a political endorsement side by side, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

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Key Facts Who. Peter Lamelas, the US ambassador in Buenos Aires, publicly backed President Javier Milei on X.

What. Argentina’s Congress approved joining the Patent Cooperation Treaty; the Senate vote was 47 to 22.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Milei a 47% chance of winning the 2027 election (24 November, 1:07 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:40 GMT.

A US ambassador praised a patent treaty and, in the same post, backed Argentina’s president. Drug makers and the opposition had pushed back before the Senate approved the treaty.

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In his post, Lamelas wrote that Argentina’s Congress had approved joining the PCT and called it “made in Argentina.” He said that, through the trade pact with Washington, a small business can win customers in the United States and add jobs at home, and he closed that thought with “that is how the country grows,” as quoted here.

The pact is the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and Investment, known in Spanish as the ARTI, which the two countries signed on 5 February 2026. In the agreement text, Argentina committed to submit its PCT accession to Congress by 30 April 2026, and Congress did not vote on it until August.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The US Trade Representative, Washington’s trade negotiator, had published a fact sheet on the framework in November 2025, before the February signing. The patent treaty was one of the commitments in the February agreement.

The Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires, where the Senate approved the patent treaty. (File photo: Pedro Ignacio Guridi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The PCT lets an inventor file one international application to seek protection in many countries at once. The decision to grant a patent stays with each national office, so the treaty does not grant a patent itself.

Accession extends from 12 to 30 months, counted from the first filing, the time applicants have to choose which countries to continue in. That longer window is the practical gain for applicants of any nationality.

Argentina’s Senate first approved the treaty in 1998, but the lower house never acted, so the file sat for 28 years. On 27 August 2026 the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, passed it by 147 votes to 93 with a reservation on Chapter II, a formal exemption for Argentina, which governs the international preliminary examination of an application.

The full Senate gave final approval on Thursday 19 November 2026 by 47 votes to 22. The law now waits for the executive.

Local drug makers opposed Chapter II, fearing competition from foreign, especially US, companies, and the reservation addresses that fear. CILFA, the chamber of Argentina’s national drug makers, asked for a reservation on the chapter, which Congress then added.

The main Peronist bloc, the movement of the previous government, voted against the treaty. The Chapter II reservation was added in the lower house at the request of local drug makers.

For applicants seeking Argentine protection, accession means 30 months rather than 12 to decide where to proceed, and it was a US request in the February pact. For Argentine drug makers, the reservation on Chapter II is the main shield against the competition they feared.

The next formal step is promulgation, the executive act that turns the approved bill into binding law. Accession then takes effect three months after Argentina deposits its instrument of accession with WIPO, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the UN body that runs the PCT.

The date of that deposit has not been confirmed. Until it is, the treaty’s 30 month window does not yet apply to Argentina.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, put Javier Milei at 47.0% to win the 2027 presidential election on 24 November at 1:07 a.m. ET, ahead of Axel Kicillof, the Peronist governor of Buenos Aires province, at 29.5%, in an election market with about US$1.6 million traded across all candidates; prices are bets, not polls. The prices move with the news and are not a forecast by The Rio Times.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US ambassador say about Milei?

Peter Lamelas wrote on X that Argentines choose their own course and that the United States supports President Milei. He posted it while celebrating Congress’s approval of the patent treaty.

Does the Patent Cooperation Treaty grant patents?

No. It lets inventors file one application for many countries, and each national office still decides on its own patent.

What happens next in Argentina?

The executive must promulgate the law, and Argentina then deposits its accession with WIPO. The date of that deposit is not confirmed.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error