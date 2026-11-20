Argentina’s borrowing-cost gauge has more than doubled since July, and Friday’s jump falls ahead of a January 2027 bond payment and the October 2027 presidential election.

Markets: Argentina

Argentina’s country risk gauge jumped to about 1,050 points on Friday 20 November 2026, its first reading above 1,000 in more than a year. At about 3 p.m. in Buenos Aires it stood 119 points, or 12.78%, above Thursday’s close of 931, according to the series that tracks the index of JP Morgan, the US bank.

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Known locally as riesgo país, the gauge is the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds over US Treasuries, and 1,000 points equals 10 percentage points. The last close above that line was 1,081 on 24 October 2025, and US holders of Argentine bonds and New York-listed shares feel each move first.

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Key Facts What. Argentina’s country risk jumped 119 points in a day to about 1,050, the highest since October 2025.

When. Friday 20 November 2026, about 3 p.m. Buenos Aires time.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market: President Milei 43.5%, Governor Kicillof 29.5% for 2027 (20 Nov, 1:04 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Argentina’s borrowing-cost gauge has more than doubled since July, and Friday’s jump falls ahead of a January 2027 bond payment and the October 2027 presidential election.

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The gauge has been rising for four months. It closed at its 2026 low of 402 on 10 July, stood at 607 on 30 September and reached 805 on 2 November.

It topped 900 on 5 November, as we reported in Argentina Country Risk Climbs to 918 Points, then eased to 848 by 18 November. Thursday’s rise of 83 points was the biggest daily gain of the month until Friday added another 119.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

From July’s low the gauge has now risen about 2.6 times, yet it is still below the 1,456 reached on 18 September 2025. Its highest close of October 2025 was 1,264 on 2 October.

Then came the legislative midterm elections of 26 October 2025. On 27 October the gauge dropped to 708, a fall of about a third in one session, days after the US Treasury and Argentina’s central bank agreed a swap line of up to US$20 billion.

The backdrop this week is a hard one for markets. Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, lists a strong dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates after the minutes of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, on Wednesday 18 November, and doubts about Chinese demand and AI investment in its report for 16 to 20 November.

File photo: the Bolsa de Comercio building in Buenos Aires, home of the city’s stock exchange.

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The Dollar Index, which compares the dollar with a basket of major currencies, stayed near 19-month highs, and copper fell 10.13% in the week. Cochilco writes about copper, not Argentina, so these forces are context for Friday’s move, not proof of its cause.

In New York trading around 18:00 UTC, Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL), a large private bank, lost 3.1% to US$25.26 and Banco Macro (BMA), another lender, fell 2.8% to US$50.10. YPF, the state-controlled oil company, slipped 1.7% to US$32.72, as did the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT), a fund that tracks the country’s stocks, to US$65.43.

The wholesale dollar rose 0.9% on the day to about 1,579.5 pesos. At Banco Nación, the state bank, the official retail selling rate was 1,585 pesos, against 1,748 for the “contado con liquidación”, the legal financial dollar used to move money abroad, a gap of about 10%.

At 1,050 points the market asks about 10.5 percentage points more than US Treasuries pay. That makes any new dollar borrowing by the state or by Argentine companies far costlier.

Argentina votes for a president in October 2027, and a payment on the Bonares and Globales, the dollar bonds issued in the 2020 debt restructuring, falls due in January 2027. Those two dates frame how investors read each move in the gauge.

One session does not settle the direction. The October 2025 episode shows how fast the gauge can fall back when the news turns, and how fast it can return.

For US holders of Argentine bonds and New York-listed shares, the gauge is the quickest read on how investors price the country. Background on the economy is in our Argentina economy guide and our wider Argentina news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Argentina’s country risk number mean?

It shows how much more Argentina pays than the US government to borrow in dollars. A higher reading means investors see more danger of delays or losses.

Does a reading above 1,000 mean Argentina will default?

No. It signals stress and costlier borrowing, but the gauge has fallen back from such levels before.

Why do US investors follow it?

Many hold Argentine bonds and New York-listed shares whose prices move with the gauge. It also shapes how easily the country can raise dollars.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error