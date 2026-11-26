US holders of Argentine shares have watched the biggest losses fall on companies that earn in pesos, while exporters earning dollars abroad have gained. The split shows how differently Argentine businesses are exposed to the peso.

Markets: Argentina

Argentine companies listed in New York have lost as much as 60% of their value in US$ this year, with banks and an electricity distributor hit hardest. Edenor, a Buenos Aires power distributor, fell from US$29.96 on 31 December 2025 to US$11.96 on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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The slide runs alongside a jump in Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand on its dollar bonds, to about 1,067 points. The next presidential election is set for Sunday 24 October 2027, eleven months away.

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Key Facts What. Five Argentine banks and utilities fell 44% to 60% in US$ this year; steelmakers rose.

Risk. Country risk closed near 1,067 points on 25 November, against about 586 on 7 October.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give President Milei 45.5% to win in 2027 (26 Nov, 12:28 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

US holders of Argentine shares have watched the biggest losses fall on companies that earn in pesos, while exporters earning dollars abroad have gained. The split shows how differently Argentine businesses are exposed to the peso.

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The shares in question trade in the United States as American depositary receipts (ADRs), certificates that represent shares of a company based abroad. Because they are priced in US$, they absorb both the share price in Buenos Aires and the peso’s moves against the dollar.

Closing prices on US exchanges, leaving out dividends, show a sharp split between losers and winners since the last close of 2025. Supervielle, a Buenos Aires private bank, fell 59.6% to US$4.78, and Grupo Financiero Galicia, the owner of Banco Galicia, fell 50.6% to US$26.66.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

BBVA Argentina, the local arm of the Spanish bank, lost 50.4% to US$8.97, and Banco Macro, another large private lender, lost 44.2% to US$50.35. Pampa Energía, a power and gas producer, is down 29.6% at US$62.32.

The Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, in Buenos Aires. (File photo)

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State-controlled oil company YPF has dropped 13.0% to US$31.45. Steelmakers Tenaris and Ternium, which sell mainly in international markets, rose 43.8% to US$55.31 and 27.9% to US$48.84.

Country risk is a gauge compiled by JPMorgan Chase, the US bank, that measures the gap between Argentina’s dollar bond yields and US Treasury yields, in hundredths of a percentage point. It closed at about 1,067 points on 25 November, against about 586 on 7 October.

That is a rise of roughly 80% in seven weeks, and it makes new borrowing costly for the government and for Argentine companies. Higher yields on bonds also pull money away from shares, because investors can earn more by lending to the state.

Argentina votes for president on the fourth Sunday of October under article 53 of the National Electoral Code, which falls on Sunday 24 October 2027. President Javier Milei’s four-year term ends on 10 December 2027.

Whether parties must first hold the open primaries known as PASO has not been decided, because a government bill would suspend them for 2027. The Senate is due to take up that bill on Thursday 26 November, before the ordinary session of Congress ends on 30 November.

ADRs trade in New York hours, so investors can react to Argentine news while Buenos Aires is closed. The last price in this story is from Wednesday 25 November, because US exchanges are shut on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving.

For a US holder, these numbers show that an ADR price carries Argentine politics as well as company earnings. A bank or utility that earns pesos has less cushion than a steelmaker that earns dollars abroad.

No company or official has confirmed that election risk is the cause of the sell-off, and other pressures overlap. The price data cannot separate the vote from the wider economy, the peso and global markets.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives Javier Milei 45.5% to win the 2027 presidential election and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, 27.5%, with US$1.64 million traded (26 November 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET). These are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an ADR?

It is a certificate listed in the United States that represents shares of a foreign company and is priced in US$. Investors use it to hold Argentine firms without opening a local account.

Is election risk proven to be the cause of the falls?

No. The timing fits, but no company or official has confirmed it, and other pressures overlap.

Which Argentine ADRs have held up?

Steelmakers Tenaris and Ternium have risen this year. Both earn most of their revenue outside Argentina.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: US exchange closing prices for the ADRs, 31 December 2025 to 25 November 2026 (RT market data); JPMorgan country-risk gauge for Argentina; National Electoral Code, article 53; Polymarket market data, 26 November 2026 · Código Electoral Nacional · Cámara Nacional Electoral · Polymarket

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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