A rule about collateral sounds technical, but it decides how easily companies can borrow for short periods. The wider stage, due in February, is the bigger test.

Business: Argentina

Argentina’s main stock exchange operator has changed which mutual funds can back short-term market loans, and one trader warns that small companies could be squeezed. The first stage took effect on Monday 2 November 2026, and a wider second stage follows on Tuesday 2 February 2027.

The operator is Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA), and the change comes from its clearing house, BYMA Clearing, which settles trades and holds collateral. It covers “cauciones”, short-term loans in the stock market that are backed by collateral.

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Key Facts What. BYMA Clearing, the exchange operator’s clearing house, is changing which mutual funds count as loan collateral.

When. Stage one began 2 November 2026; stage two reaches every approved fund on 2 February 2027.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 14:30 GMT.

A rule about collateral sounds technical, but it decides how easily companies can borrow for short periods. The wider stage, due in February, is the bigger test.

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In October, BYMA Clearing told market participants it would update its admission criteria and its haircut method for the mutual funds used as collateral. A haircut, called “aforo” in Spanish, is the discount applied to an asset’s value when it backs a loan.

BYMA says the new scheme brings “objective and transparent criteria” and makes the haircut reflect each fund’s makeup “more precisely” (our translation). It adds that the three months between the two stages let market agents adjust gradually.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Stage one began on Monday 2 November 2026. Funds that failed the existing conditions were removed that day with no grace period, and new applications now face the new criteria.

Stage two arrives on 2 February 2027, when the new conditions apply to every approved fund. BYMA says the new haircut “may be higher or lower” than today’s, depending on what each fund holds (our translation).

The change has drawn criticism. One market operator, who was not named, warned that corporate bonds, financial trusts and promissory notes (short-term company IOUs) held by these funds would stop counting as collateral.

File photo: The Obelisco and the 9 de Julio avenue at dusk, central Buenos Aires.

That, the operator said, would sharply lower the value credited to collateral and force borrowers to post large amounts of replacement collateral. It could break the promissory-note financing that some small and mid-sized companies rely on, the operator added.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 12 names 75% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,602 -0.06% Brent crude 91.21 -3.59% Soybeans 1,243 +0.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.99% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.39% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials +1.95% GGAL, COME, BYMA Utilities +1.25% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. +0.15% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Energy -0.09% YPF, TGS Mining -0.29% TXAR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,372.25

+2.99%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,443.73

+0.26%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,602 -0.06% +10.68% 1,603 1,602 1,602 — YPF 5,680 -0.96% +2.98% 5,735 5,790 5,445 2,219,061 GGAL 4,780 +3.69% -36.26% 4,610 4,790 4,348 4,946,061 PAMPA 4,425 +0.63% -16.23% 4,398 4,500 4,250 1,474,064 TXAR 698.00 -0.29% -10.76% 700.00 709.00 675.50 1,215,053 ALUAR 842.00 +0.84% -16.10% 835.00 844.50 788.00 1,114,217 TGS 7,115 +0.78% -20.91% 7,060 7,220 6,700 279,098 CEPU 1,866 +1.86% -15.35% 1,832 1,867 1,742 827,499 MIRGOR 1,710 +0.29% -93.06% 1,705 1,725 1,630 27,810 COME 28.19 -0.35% -59.60% 28.29 28.90 26.20 7,288,886 LOMA NEGRA 3,040 +3.93% -12.79% 2,925 3,050 2,788 206,216 BYMA 194.75 +2.50% -32.43% 190.00 196.50 179.00 10,091,363 TELECOM ARG 3,650 +3.99% +3.65% 3,510 3,685 3,335 184,039 GLOBANT 50.19 +0.00% -20.31% 50.19 51.04 49.27 2,027,654 MERCADOLIBRE 1,467 +0.00% -27.84% 1,467 1,485 1,402 804,231 Largest moves today TELECOM ARG

3,650

+3.99% LOMA NEGRA

3,040

+3.93% GGAL

4,780

+3.69% BYMA

194.75

+2.50% CEPU

1,866

+1.86% YPF

5,680

-0.96% ALUAR

842.00

+0.84% TGS

7,115

+0.78% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 9 of 12 names higher. Telecom led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 BBVA Argentina Profit Falls 58% in Quarter Read →

The same operator said the measure has unsettled business owners and provincial governors because of its possible effect on the real economy. These are the operator’s views, and BYMA’s statement, as quoted, does not address them.

Fernando Camusso, a market expert, said the change can create a liquidity problem even for sound companies. A project may be viable but not yet have the cash to repay a loan that must now shrink, Camusso said, which is a timing mismatch rather than insolvency.

Camusso also called it reasonable to require that short-term debt be backed by liquid assets. In his view the conflict lies in the transition, not in the principle.

BYMA’s statement rules out any grace period for the funds removed in stage one, and it leaves open how large the stage-two haircuts will be. Neither BYMA’s statement, as quoted, nor the operator gives a figure for how much collateral is affected.

For readers following Argentine companies, the date to watch is 2 February 2027, when BYMA applies the new conditions to all approved funds. Until then, market agents have the three-month window that BYMA describes to adjust.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BYMA Clearing?

It is the clearing house of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos, the operator of Argentina’s main stock market. It sets the collateral conditions for stock-market loans.

Why could the rule matter to small companies?

One market operator says some firms borrow against funds that hold promissory notes and bonds. If those funds stop counting, those firms need other collateral.

Sources BYMA communication to market participants on collateral funds, October 2026 · BYMA guarantees, haircuts and limits

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

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