Key Facts Nexa: Nexa Resources, the Peru- and Brazil-based zinc miner, fell 4.65% to US$10.66, a six-month low.

Nexa Resources, the Peru- and Brazil-based zinc miner, fell 4.65% to US$10.66, a six-month low. Buenaventura: Peru’s Buenaventura, mainly a gold and silver miner, fell 4.47% to US$23.72.

Peru’s Buenaventura, mainly a gold and silver miner, fell 4.47% to US$23.72. Cause: Traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%.

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%. China: China’s industrial output rose 4.8% in October (consensus 5.3%), a soft signal for metals demand.

China’s industrial output rose 4.8% in October (consensus 5.3%), a soft signal for metals demand. Zinc price: We could not confirm a settled zinc price for Monday, so the miners stand in.

We could not confirm a settled zinc price for Monday, so the miners stand in. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Two of Latin America’s best-known zinc-linked miners closed Monday, 16 November 2026, at their lowest levels in at least six months. Nexa Resources, which mines zinc in Peru and Brazil and smelts it in both countries, fell -4.65%; Buenaventura, Peru’s big listed miner, fell -4.47%. The cause is the price of money. Investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates rather than cut them, and the 10-year US government bond yield has climbed 24 basis points in five sessions to 5.14%. Higher rates hurt miners twice: they strengthen the dollar, which makes metals dearer for foreign buyers, and they raise the cost of the borrowing that mines and smelters depend on. We could not confirm a settled zinc price for Monday, so this wrap reads the metal through the miners’ shares. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Zinc-linked shares are being driven by Fed rate-hike fears and a fleeing appetite for risk, not by any collapse in the metal’s own supply story.

01 The session in one read

Think of zinc as the metal that keeps steel from rusting: most of it is used to coat steel for cars, roofs and bridges. That makes it a bet on construction and manufacturing, which are the first things to suffer when borrowing gets dearer.

On Monday, 16 November 2026, that bet was sold. Nexa Resources ended at US$10.66 and Buenaventura at US$23.72, both the lowest closes in at least six months.

Assessment — Rates are the bruise, not zinc MEDIUM The weight of evidence says this is a macro sell-off rather than a zinc-specific one: yields, the dollar and equities all moved against risk at once, and gold-linked funds fell too. Confidence is medium because we have no settled zinc price for the day and so cannot show the metal itself moved in step; the variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Both names fell by almost the same amount, -4.65% for Nexa and -4.47% for Buenaventura, which points to a common force rather than company news. Nexa has now fallen three sessions running; Buenaventura five.

Remember that these are shares in miners, not the zinc price itself. They move with the metal but also with stock-market mood, currencies and company costs.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.66 -4.65% Buenaventura US$23.72 -4.47%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.08% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,315 -0.09% USD / ARS 1,550 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P IPSA Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% +3.91% 6.24 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.08% +1.04% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,315 -0.09% -10.43% 3,318 3,319 3,315 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.10% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 -0.02% +10.11% 1,550 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.05% +3.47% 40.59 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.01% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the Federal Reserve. Traders bet on a December rate rise, and Monday’s bond market agrees: the 10-year yield is 5.14%, and the dollar index edged up 0.21% to 103.63.

Cause two is a flight from risk. The S&P 500 fell 1.92% to 7,417, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to 22.91. Miners are high-beta assets, meaning they swing more than the market, so they fall harder in such rushes.

Cause three is positioning. Gold-tracking funds are down 7.01% over five sessions, and the gold fund closed Monday at 352.93, as both metals hit 12-month lows on the same rate fears. Funds that own precious and industrial metals together tend to sell them together.

China’s data added to the gloom: industrial output rose 4.8% in October against a consensus of 5.3%, and fixed-asset investment fell 8.1% in the year to October against −7.0% expected (RT economic calendar). China’s retail sales rose 0.4% against 0.8% expected, its unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%). The usual drivers did not disagree with the move this time. Oil, via the USO fund, fell 3.81%, which fits a market worried about growth. We are fairly confident in this reading, but only medium-confident that zinc itself fell, since we found no settled price for the metal.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Nexa is down 15.73% over 20 sessions and 30.8% over 60, and it sits 78.6% above its 12-month low of 5.97, set on 2025-11-17, exactly a year ago. Its high of 16.72 on 2026-05-06 now looks distant.

Buenaventura is down 21.30% over 20 sessions and 33.1% over 60. It is only 4.1% above its 12-month low of 22.78 from 2025-11-20, so a year of gains is nearly erased.

Our own history since 2017 for Nexa, and since 2007 for Buenaventura, offers a sober guide. After 31 earlier falls of this size, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 16 cases, with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst case of 58.4% lower. Buenaventura was higher in 14 of 26 cases, median 2.3%, worst case 28.1% lower. That is roughly a coin toss, and history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the most exposed. Both companies mine there, and mining is central to its exports and tax revenue, so weaker miner shares and a stronger dollar tighten the national mood even before metal prices move.

Brazil matters through Nexa’s smelting operations, and Mexico and Bolivia are large zinc producers whose exporters sell in dollars and pay costs in pesos and bolivianos. We found no fresh supply data for either country, so we offer no estimate of their gains or losses.

For a Lima or São Paulo investor holding local-listed or New York-listed miners, the lesson is that rate fears in Washington can overwhelm good company news.

06 The names to watch

Nexa is the cleaner zinc proxy, with mines in Peru and Brazil and smelters in both.

Buenaventura is less pure, because precious metals matter to its earnings, so it reacts to gold as well as zinc. Its five straight losses and 4.1% cushion above the November 2025 low make 22.78 the line to watch.

07 What would end it

The nearest supports are the 12-month lows: 5.97 for Nexa and 22.78 for Buenaventura. Resistance is the recent breakdown area, then the 12-month highs of 16.72 and 43.67, far above.

The catalysts are the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and the next US inflation report. A cooler reading that pulls the 10-year yield back from 5.14% would be the first real relief.

Does it stop? Not on its own: until bond yields turn, rallies are likely to be sold. Fed expectations, not zinc supply, hold the key.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: A move back below 5.14% would ease pressure on miners; another jump would deepen it.

A move back below 5.14% would ease pressure on miners; another jump would deepen it. Fed December meeting: Whether the central bank raises rates or merely signals it may, which sets the dollar’s direction.

Whether the central bank raises rates or merely signals it may, which sets the dollar’s direction. Buenaventura 22.78: The 12-month low is just 4.1% below Monday’s close; a break would open a new low.

The 12-month low is just 4.1% below Monday’s close; a break would open a new low. China data: Whether China’s industrial output and investment figures stabilise after Monday’s weak readings.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which is the main pressure on miners.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Monday, 16 November 2026?

Mainly because investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates, which lifted bond yields and the dollar and hit risky assets.

Is this the zinc price?

No. Nexa Resources and Buenaventura are miners’ shares that track zinc loosely; we could not confirm a settled zinc price for the day.

Which countries are most exposed?

Peru most directly, then Brazil through Nexa’s smelting; Mexico and Bolivia are major producers too, though we found no fresh supply figures.

Does history say shares rebound after falls like this?

Roughly half the time: Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 16 of 31 earlier cases, Buenaventura in 14 of 26, and the worst outcomes were much worse.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice