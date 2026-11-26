Zambia: Economy

Zambia’s annual inflation rose for a second month in a row to 6.4% in November 2026, as dearer fuel and transport pushed prices up. The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats), the government’s official data office, announced the figure on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The reading lands one day before the Bank of Zambia, the central bank, is due to announce its next interest-rate decision on Friday 27 November 2026. For US readers it matters because Zambia is a major African copper producer, and its borrowing costs shape what dollar investors expect from the country.

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Key Facts Who Zambia, a southern African copper producer whose statistics agency, ZamStats, tracks consumer prices.

What Annual inflation reached 6.4% in November 2026, up from 6.3% in October.

Driver Annual transport inflation reached 16.8%, up from 10.8% in October.

Next The Bank of Zambia announces its rate decision on Friday 27 November 2026; the rate is 10.75%.

As of 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Zambia’s price growth is still far below last year’s pace, but fuel and fares are pulling it up. The central bank must now decide whether to keep cutting borrowing costs.

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Price growth has climbed from 6.1% in September 2026 and 6.3% in October 2026, ZamStats data show, yet it remains well below the 10.9% of November 2025. Statistician-General Sheila Mudenda tied the rise to non-food goods: “This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 6.4 percent between November 2025 and November 2026,” she said on Thursday.

The Bank of Zambia aims to hold inflation inside a band of 6% to 8%, and November’s reading sits near the bottom of it. In May 2026 the bank projected that inflation would average 6.8% in 2026, and on 30 September 2026 it cut its policy rate, the main rate that steers lending costs, by 2.5 percentage points to 10.75%.

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Its Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets the rate, said the cut was meant to be “supportive of the lower cost of finance for the broader economy.” Governor Denny Kalyalya announced the decision after a two-day meeting, which followed a much smaller cut in May 2026 from 13.50% to 13.25%.

Non-food inflation accelerated to 8.2% from 7.4% in October, ZamStats said, led by petrol, diesel and paraffin (kerosene) and by passenger transport by road and air. Part of the jump in transport comes from a low base, because annual transport inflation was negative 1.6% in November 2025.

Fuel shows the squeeze most clearly: diesel costs 35.78% more than a year ago, paraffin 32.92% more and petrol 14.12% more. Monthly inflation, the change from October alone, was 0.8%, up from 0.7%.

Food was the relief, with annual food inflation slowing to 5.3% from 5.7% on price movements in cereals, fresh milk, cooking oil and dried beans. Staples show it: a 25-kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie meal, the maize flour that is Zambia’s staple, cost K234.20 (Zambian kwacha; about US$11.26 at K20.80 per US dollar, the market rate on 26 November 2026), 14.29% less than a year earlier, while roller mealie meal, a less refined grade of maize flour, cost K181.11 (about US$8.71), down 16.18%.

Higher fuel bills raise the cost of moving goods, which is why a jump in transport prices can spread into other categories over time. ZamStats has not said whether the November rise is the start of a lasting trend.

The 6% to 8% band is the bank’s own yardstick, and in practice a reading near its lower edge leaves more room for rate cuts than one near the top. Food inflation runs below the overall rate, which helps hold the headline figure down.

ZamStats also reported that Zambia’s trade deficit widened to US$235.0 million in October 2026 from US$187.2 million in September. Imports rose 4.2% to US$1.87 billion while exports rose 1.7% to US$1.63 billion.

Imports of consumer goods rose 16.4% and of intermediate goods, the inputs factories use, rose 11%. For investors in dollar bonds issued by Zambia or in copper-linked stocks, the committee said in September that future decisions would keep being guided by inflation outcomes, forecasts and risks.

A further jump in fuel costs would therefore narrow its room to keep easing, although inflation inside the target band still leaves it some. The Bank of Zambia is due to announce its rate decision on Friday, and it has not said how it reads the November figure.

The next inflation reading will show whether transport costs keep pulling prices up.

More: Zambia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Zambia’s October inflation reading.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Zambia’s Inflation Rise in November?

ZamStats says non-food goods drove the rise, mainly fuel and passenger transport. Food prices eased.

Is Zambia’s Inflation Still Within the Central Bank’s Target?

Yes, it sits inside the band the Bank of Zambia aims for. That is why the bank was able to cut rates in September.

What Happens Next?

The Bank of Zambia announces its rate decision on Friday. Investors will watch whether it keeps easing or pauses.

Sources: Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats), statements by Statistician-General Sheila Mudenda on November inflation and October trade, 26 November 2026; Bank of Zambia, Monetary Policy Committee statement, 30 September 2026; exchange rate, RT (a market-data provider), 26 November 2026.