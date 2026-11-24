Zambia’s outbreak tests whether vaccination and safe-water work can slow cholera in a capital city.

Photo: Lupali / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief: Zambia Health

Zambia, in Southern Africa, has recorded 3,584 cholera cases and 81 deaths since the government declared an outbreak on 30 September, Information Minister Elvis Nkandu told a briefing in Lusaka, the capital, on Monday 23 November 2026. He urged vaccination in communities with cases and early care for anyone with symptoms.

Daily cases are easing only slowly, and nearly half of the dead died in the community before reaching a health facility. Nkandu said the disease is preventable and treatable, yet still claiming many lives.

Key Facts Who. Information Minister Elvis Nkandu, speaking for Zambia’s government.

What. The government urges oral cholera vaccination and early care as the outbreak continues.

Where. Lusaka Province, the capital region, holds about three-quarters of all cases.

When. Briefing on Monday 23 November 2026; outbreak declared 30 September 2026.

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Zambia’s outbreak tests whether vaccination and safe-water work can slow cholera in a capital city.

The government counted 60 new cases in the past 24 hours, spread across eight districts in four provinces. Lusaka Province had 49 of them, including 39 in Lusaka District, while the Copperbelt, the mining province, had seven and the Southern and Northern provinces two each.

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In total, 27 districts in seven provinces have recorded cases, and 501 cases are confirmed by laboratory tests. Two more people died in the past 24 hours, both in Lusaka District.

Downtown Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, where most cholera cases have been recorded. (File photo)

Nkandu said transmission “remains high, averaging 69 cases a day over the past seven days, compared with 72 two weeks ago”. He called this “a small improvement, not a victory”.

Nkandu called it “the most troubling fact” that 37 of the 81 dead, nearly half, died in the community before reaching a health facility. He said this points to a “delay in seeking health care among our community members”.

On vaccines, Nkandu said the government encourages vaccination in communities with cases. He said “78 percent of all recorded cholera cases are in unvaccinated individuals”.

The 78 percent figure is the government’s own, and the briefing did not say how many people in the affected districts have had the oral vaccine. Without that, the figure cannot yet show how well the vaccine works.

The government activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, its national outbreak command room, installed emergency water tanks and chlorinators, and began an oral cholera vaccination campaign in Lusaka and Chibombo, a district in Central Province, in October 2026. Teams have visited more than 11,500 households to look for cases.

Ministries were ordered to intensify their work: Health on surveillance and vaccination, Local Government on waste collection and closing unsafe food premises, Water and Sanitation on safe water, and Education on hygiene and screening in schools. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, the state’s emergency coordinator, coordinates the response.

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The briefing also reported 11 cases among students of Kafue College of Nursing, near Lusaka, who returned from placements in Lusaka, all since 21 November. Four of them were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Nkandu’s advice to the public is to seek care at the first sign of diarrhoea or vomiting. He also urged people to drink safe water, wash hands with soap, eat food hot, use toilets properly and take the oral vaccine where it is available.

The briefing gave no count of oral vaccine doses given and no peak date for the outbreak. No next date was announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Zambia’s cholera outbreak getting better?

Only a little, the minister said, and he warned against reading it as a success. The main worry is people dying at home before they reach a clinic.

Why does Lusaka matter most in this outbreak?

The capital region carries most of the cases, which makes this an urban test of vaccination combined with water works. What works there will shape how the rest of the country responds.

How many people have been vaccinated?

The briefing did not say how many doses have been given. The reach of the campaign is therefore not yet known.

Sources Government of Zambia, Ministry of Information and Media briefing, 23 November 2026

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