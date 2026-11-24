Zambia: Politics and Law

A Zambian magistrate on Monday 23 November 2026 sent opposition leader Brian Mundubile and 13 other accused to the High Court, a court for the most serious criminal trials, to stand trial on a treason charge. All 14 were held in custody, and no plea was taken.

Chief Resident Magistrate Nthandose Chabala acted at the Lusaka Subordinate Court, a lower court, after receiving a certificate from Gilbert Phiri, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP, the state prosecutor). The certificate asks for trial by the High Court under the summary procedure in section 254 of Zambia’s Criminal Procedure Code.

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Key Facts Who. 14 accused: opposition leader Brian Mundubile, running mate Makebi Zulu and 12 others.

What. A magistrate committed all 14 to the High Court for trial on a treason charge, which Mundubile denies.

Where and when. Lusaka Subordinate Court, Monday 23 November 2026; all held in custody, no plea taken.

Status. Prosecution allegations only; the accused are presumed innocent, and no trial date is fixed.

As of 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

The prosecution lists nine alleged acts, but none has been tested in court. No trial date is set.

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The case grows out of Zambia’s presidential election of 13 August 2026, which President Hakainde Hichilema won for a second term, with about 60% of the vote to Mundubile’s about 38% in the declared result. Mundubile, the opposition presidential candidate of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, and his running mate Makebi Zulu dispute the result, and the electoral commission declared Hichilema the winner.

Mundubile surrendered to police on 27 August 2026 after about two weeks in hiding. He was charged with treason on 29 August 2026, and of 18 people originally accused, 14 are now committed.

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The charge falls under section 43(1)(a) of the Penal Code. It says that between 1 April and 14 August 2026 in Lusaka the accused, with others at large, “did prepare or endeavour to overthrow by unlawful means the Government of the Republic of Zambia as by law established”.

The DPP’s certificate lists nine alleged overt acts, meaning concrete steps the prosecution says show the plan. They include recruiting serving and retired soldiers, with the first act saying Mundubile and Zulu engaged a colonel to recruit them, as well as meetings and logistical and financial support.

The prosecution alleges that Mundubile and businessman Harry Valden Findlay provided money for military training in Russia and arranged international air tickets and transport for several named people to travel from Zambia for it. It also alleges that Mundubile and six of the co-accused possessed offensive weapons intended for the operation.

An alternative charge of misprision of treason, meaning knowing of a treason and failing to report it or take reasonable steps to prevent it, is listed against Zulu and two of the co-accused under section 44(b). Four other suspects who appeared with the group on Monday, Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Francis Mulenga, Emmanuel Mulenga and Darius Mwila, were not committed.

File photo. Cairo Road, the main commercial street of Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, June 2010. Photo: Shaun Metcalfe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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The committal sends the case to the High Court, where the trial will be held. The accused are presumed innocent, and the allegations above that has not been tested in court.

All 14 stay in custody until the High Court lists the case. Zambia is a mineral-rich country in southern Africa, and the case follows a disputed August vote.

The prosecution rests it on nine specific alleged acts, while the defence calls the whole case political. The defence rejects the case.

Defence lawyer Sakwiba Sikota said on Monday that the charges did not make sense and that the prosecution was on a “fishing expedition”, while Mundubile has said he is innocent and that the charges are politically motivated. No trial date is fixed, and the High Court has yet to list the case.

Sikota said he expects the trial to start early next year. For the wider political picture, see who holds power in Zambia.

More news is on our Zambia page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does treason mean in this case?

The charge says the accused prepared or tried to overthrow the government by unlawful means. It is an allegation that a court has not yet tested.

What happens next in the Mundubile case?

The High Court must list the case, and the defence expects the trial to begin early next year. Until then the accused remain in custody.

Are Mundubile and the others guilty?

No court has found them guilty, and no plea has been taken. They are presumed innocent, and Mundubile says the charges are politically motivated.