A World Bank vice president says El Niño, which brings floods to some countries and drought to others, calls for one regional response.

Cracked ground after a long dry spell. (Photo: Friedrich Haag, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Climate and Economy: Latin America

Susana Cordeiro Guerra, the World Bank’s vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in an interview on Friday 20 November 2026 that the region needs a joint response to El Niño that combines financing, technology and information. She also said the bank plans to put US$80 million in contingent financing for Honduras to its board, money set aside to be released if a disaster strikes.

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El Niño is a warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean that sends floods to some countries and drought to others. NOAA, the US government’s weather and ocean agency, says the current event is still strengthening.

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Key Facts Who. Susana Cordeiro Guerra, World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

What. A joint regional El Niño response; US$80 million Honduras backup financing planned.

Where. Latin America and the Caribbean; the financing request concerns Honduras.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, prices a record-strong El Niño at 62.5% (21 November, 9:28 a.m. ET).

As of. 21 November 2026, 14:30 GMT.

A World Bank vice president says El Niño, which brings floods to some countries and drought to others, calls for one regional response.

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The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations weather agency, said in its El Niño/La Niña Update released on 3 September 2026 that El Niño would last through February 2027, with a likelihood of nearly 100%. Its secretary-general, Celeste Saulo, said that an “exceptional El Niño demands exceptional preparation and response.”

In October the Organization of American States (OAS), the political body of the Americas, published a technical note prepared with the WMO and CIIFEN, a regional El Niño research centre. The note flags flood risk in the La Plata basin, which Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay share, and drought risk in the Dry Corridor, a drought-prone strip of Central America, and in the Caribbean.

Lake Yojoa in northern Honduras with high water in the rainy season. El Niño swings Central America between flood and drought. (File photo) photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, in its latest monthly discussion, puts the Niño-3.4 index, a key gauge of Pacific heat, at +2.5°C above average. It sees a strong-to-very-strong El Niño as likely through January–March 2027, with a better than 79% chance, and about a 60% chance of a historic event for October–December.

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Cordeiro Guerra said in the interview that the impact, which could grow toward the end of 2026 and early 2027, is “a truly regional challenge” that needs a “well-integrated approach, with a package of financing instruments” (translated from Spanish). Countries need that package, she said, to prepare for emergencies and to respond to them.

Money alone is not enough, she said, because governments also need more data and information to see disasters coming. She said they should use systems and experience that already exist in other countries, and that the bank will help bring Honduras into regional preparedness schemes.

She said the bank plans to submit US$80 million in contingent financing to its board of directors to help Honduras face possible disasters. She gave no terms for the money in the interview.

A forecast is not a guarantee, and NOAA says so itself: even with a very strong El Niño, the chances of El Niño-type impacts are higher but not certain in any one place. That uncertainty is the reason for contingent money, which is arranged before a disaster so that cash can move the moment a forecast turns into floods or drought.

NOAA’s next monthly El Niño discussion is due on Thursday 10 December 2026. Cordeiro Guerra’s interview did not say when the board will take up the Honduras request.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, a market on whether the 2026–27 El Niño will be the strongest on record priced “yes” at 62.5% on 21 November at 14:28 GMT. About US$22,435 has been traded on it.

A second market, on the peak of the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (the gauge NOAA uses to rank events), priced a peak above 2.5 at 60.0% and a peak of 2.25 to 2.5 at 35.5%, with about US$180,988 traded. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the World Bank want Latin America to do about El Niño?

Cordeiro Guerra said countries should answer together, with financing, technology and information systems in one regional package. The aim, she said, is to help them prepare for emergencies and respond to them.

What is contingent financing?

It is money arranged in advance that a country can draw on when a disaster strikes. The Honduran package is a plan the bank intends to put to its board.

How sure is the El Niño forecast?

NOAA says a very strong El Niño raises the chances of its usual impacts but does not guarantee them in any one place. That is why governments arrange backup money before floods or drought arrive.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error