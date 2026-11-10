Why a Crypto Deposit Is Not a Purchase

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.49▼ 0.24% USD/CLP967.88▲ 0.07% USD/COP3,267▲ 4.70% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.49 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 967.11 ▼ 0.01% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
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Why a Crypto Deposit Is Not a Purchase

By · · 4 min read

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains why depositing money on a crypto exchange is not the same as buying crypto.

Close-up of the holographic band on a five-euro banknote
File photo: the holographic band on a five-euro banknote. (Photo: spacepleb, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

Deposit. It confirms that money arrived in an account, not that any cryptocurrency was bought.

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Order. A request to buy or sell can stay open or be filled only in part.

Purchase. The completed trade shows the amount bought, the price and the fee.

Withdrawal. Moving crypto to a wallet changes where it is held, not whether it was sold.

The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to an institutional crypto exchange that supplied it.

A company transfers euros to an exchange account. Its bank confirms the payment, and an employee records the amount as a crypto purchase.

Yet no cryptocurrency has been bought. The money has moved, but the exchange between euros and crypto has not happened.

This distinction matters because funding an account, buying an asset, and withdrawing it are separate events. Each leaves a different record and answers a different question about the company’s funds.

Money arriving in an account

A deposit adds funds to an account. When a business sends euros to an institutional crypto exchange, those euros may remain as a cash balance until a purchase takes place.

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A successful deposit confirms receipt of funds, not ownership of a particular cryptocurrency. The same distinction applies when a company uses an institutional cryptocurrency exchange: the deposit record and the trade record describe different events.

For example, a business might deposit €1,000 but use only €600 for a purchase. The remaining amount stays separate from the crypto bought, subject to any applicable charges.

Recording the entire deposit as a purchase would give an inaccurate picture of what the account holds.

An order and a completed purchase

On a crypto trading platform, an order is a request to buy or sell. Submitting it does not always mean that the whole transaction has taken place.

An order with a specified price may remain open while it waits for a matching offer. It may also be completed in parts.

If a company requests ten units of an asset and only six are bought, the record shows a partial purchase. The completed trade provides the amount bought, the price, and any trading fee.

These details explain the change in the account’s balances. A deposit confirmation cannot provide that information.

Searches for the best crypto exchange often focus on fees or available assets. However, those comparisons do not explain the difference between a funded account, an open order, and a completed purchase.

Moving assets after a trade

A withdrawal moves funds out of an exchange account. It is another event, even when it immediately follows a purchase.

A company may withdraw crypto from a digital asset exchange to a wallet it controls. That transfer changes where the asset is held; it does not, by itself, mean the company has sold it.

A cryptocurrency trading platform may show a withdrawal request before the receiving wallet shows the funds. The request and the completed transfer, therefore, describe different stages.

For a finance team, following these events separately explains what the business actually holds: unspent money, purchased crypto, or funds awaiting transfer. One account balance alone may leave those distinctions unclear.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, trading, or any other form of professional advice. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction or investment activity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a crypto deposit the same as a purchase?

No. The article says a deposit confirms receipt of funds, while a purchase is a separate trade.

Can an order be only partly completed?

Yes. According to the article, a request for ten units may be filled with six, which the record shows as a partial purchase.

Does a withdrawal mean the crypto was sold?

No. The article says it changes where the asset is held, not whether it has been sold.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

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