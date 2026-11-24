COLOMBIA · SECURITY

A car bomb exploded in front of the governor’s office of Meta department in Villavicencio, in eastern Colombia, at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday 23 November 2026. No one was killed, but the Meta department’s health secretariat counted 23 injured after midnight, including one minor.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, blamed “narcoterrorism”, meaning armed violence funded by the drug trade, and wrote on social media platform X: “No habrá impunidad”, or “there will be no impunity”. Police have not said who planted the bomb, and no group had claimed it by early Tuesday, as far as we could establish.

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Key Facts What A car bomb exploded outside the Meta governor’s office in Villavicencio at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Injured 23 people hurt, none killed; the count is preliminary and may change.

Suspects No group has claimed it, and police have not confirmed who is behind it.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

A car bomb outside a regional government building in eastern Colombia hurt people overnight. Officials say they do not yet know who is responsible.

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Villavicencio is the capital of Meta, a department (province) east of Bogotá and the gateway to Colombia’s eastern plains. The blast went off near Plaza Los Libertadores, in the city centre.

The facade of the Gobernación, as the governor’s seat is called, was badly damaged, and two shops were destroyed. Damage preliminarily spread over about 500 metres and cut power in the area.

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The injured count rose through the night. Col. Germán Ayala, security adviser to Villavicencio’s mayor’s office, first said 12, mostly governorate workers and none in serious condition, before police counted at least 19.

A Colombian Army Black Hawk helicopter at the Tolemaida base, 7 November 2026. Photo: US Army (file photo).

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The Meta departmental health secretariat’s preliminary count after midnight included one minor. Two private security workers were reportedly among them, one a governorate guard, and patients arrived with open fractures, head trauma, lung contusions, shrapnel wounds and hearing damage.

The attack follows the bombing of toll booths at Pipiral on the Bogotá–Villavicencio road and in Neiva, in Huila in the south-west, on Sunday 15 November 2026, when nobody was hurt. Our earlier story, Colombia Toll Booth Bombs Hit Two Roads, has the details, and Governor Rafaela Cortés then offered a reward for information.

The president’s line is hard. On the day of the blast he said there would be no dialogue with narco-terrorism, and on Monday night he wrote that there would be “no impunity”, according to his posts on X (Presidency of Colombia).

Governor Cortés called it a “gravísimo hecho criminal”, the gravest kind of criminal act. The Defensoría del Pueblo, the national human rights ombudsman, said that using explosives in urban areas puts civilians’ lives and safety at risk, and urged all armed groups to respect international humanitarian law, the rules that protect civilians in conflict.

The car carried explosives, and early public hypotheses point to dissidents of Iván Mordisco, who leads a breakaway faction of the former FARC guerrilla army. Investigators are also checking whether the person behind the recent toll-booth attacks is involved, and no authority has confirmed either line.

Officials have not named a culprit, and police say two lines of inquiry remain open. We found no official count of attacks this month, so we cannot say whether this fits a wider rise.

Meta is Colombia’s largest oil-producing department, with 430,100 barrels per day of a national 732,700 in August 2026, about 58.7% by our arithmetic, according to Campetrol, the oil-services industry association. Nothing so far links the attack to oil operations, and officials have not said whether any were affected.

For US readers the exposure is security and supply: Colombia is a Latin American oil producer and a long-standing US security partner, and a bomb in the capital of its top oil department raises questions for producers, buyers and travellers. US visitors should check the State Department’s current Colombia travel advisory, whose level we have not assessed.

Villavicencio’s mayor, Alexander Baquero, said the president would visit the city on Tuesday 24 November. A date for police to present findings on who is responsible is not confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is behind the Villavicencio bombing?

No one has been named officially. One early line of inquiry looks at dissidents of a FARC splinter group, but that is unconfirmed and no group has claimed the attack.

Was anyone killed?

No deaths were reported, and police confirmed it. The injured count is preliminary and officials say it may still change.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Colombia?

Check the US State Department’s Colombia advisory before you go. The bombing hit a government building at night, and officials have not said whether further attacks are expected.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia, statements on X, 23 November 2026 (presidencia.gov.co); Governor of Meta Rafaela Cortés, statement on X, 23 November 2026; Meta departmental health secretariat, preliminary count, 24 November 2026; Defensoría del Pueblo, statement, 24 November 2026 (defensoria.gov.co); Colombian National Police and fire service statements, 23 and 24 November 2026; Campetrol, August 2026 production data (campetrol.org).

Read more: Colombia Toll Booth Bombs Hit Two Roads. More coverage is on our Colombia news page.