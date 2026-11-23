A Colombian court has confirmed prison terms for a former mayor and a utility manager over a water contract awarded in 2007.

Colombia’s Tribunal Superior de Neiva, the regional appeals court for Huila department, has upheld a 64-month prison sentence against Cielo González Villa, a former mayor of Neiva and former governor of Huila. The ruling, reported on Sunday 22 November 2026, also covers John Alexander Ramos Araujo, the former manager of Empresas Públicas de Neiva, the city’s water and sanitation utility.

Both were convicted of awarding a contract without meeting legal requirements, in the choice of a commercial manager for the utility in 2006 and 2007. The 64 months equal five years and four months, plus a fine of 66.66 monthly minimum wages for each defendant.

Key Facts The ruling The Neiva high court upheld 64-month prison terms for an ex-mayor and an ex-utility manager.

The charge Awarding a 2007 water-service contract without meeting legal requirements.

Next step Both can still appeal to Colombia’s Supreme Court of Justice.

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As of 23 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

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A Colombian court has confirmed prison terms for a former mayor and a utility manager over a water contract awarded in 2007.

The court’s First Criminal Decision Chamber, with magistrate Ingrid Karola Palacios Ortega as reporting judge, rejected the defence appeals. It left in place the 26 May 2026 sentence of the Fifth Criminal Circuit Court of Neiva and denied both a suspended sentence and house arrest.

The case goes back to Public Invitation 002, opened in November 2006, which the utility changed through six addenda and closed on 15 February 2007. It awarded the contract on 28 February 2007 to a firm called Operadores de Agua y Energía S.A.

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According to the ruling, the tender documents were bought on 21 December 2006 in the name of Neptuno S.A., the winner’s first name, before that company was registered with the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce. The court found the bid legally defective and said the addenda loosened requirements such as proof of experience and working capital.

González Villa was convicted by “omission”, a legal concept that holds an official liable for failing to stop an irregular result she had a duty to oversee. As mayor she chaired the utility’s board, while Ramos Araujo signed the 2007 contract as manager.

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The court added that the offence in Article 410 of the Colombian Penal Code does not require proof of a specific financial loss. Both defendants can still file an extraordinary appeal, called casación, with the Supreme Court of Justice, so the sentence is not final.

For US readers, the case shows how slowly Colombian public-contract cases move, since this tender is almost 20 years old. It is not yet known whether either defendant will file the casación appeal, or when a prison term could begin.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Neiva Court Decide?

It upheld a 64-month prison sentence for former mayor Cielo González Villa and former utility manager John Alexander Ramos Araujo. The sentence is not final, because both can still appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.

Is Cielo González Villa Going to Prison Now?

Not yet. The court denied house arrest, but a casación appeal is still open, so the sentence is not yet final.

Sources: Decision of the Tribunal Superior de Neiva, First Criminal Decision Chamber, as summarised in regional Colombian reports of 22 November 2026; Judicial Branch of Colombia (Rama Judicial), sentence of the Fifth Criminal Circuit Court of Neiva of 26 May 2026, as cited in the ruling; Colombian Penal Code, Article 410.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error