Venezuela Says UK Envoy to Visit on Gold
Only the party has announced the visit. The official and the date are still unknown.
Brief | Politics: Venezuela
Venezuela’s ruling party, the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela), said on Friday 27 November 2026 that a senior British official will come to Caracas “in the coming days” to work on freeing Venezuelan gold held in London. The Bank of England has kept about 31 tonnes of the country’s gold reserves since 2019, according to the party, a stock worth about US$3.6 billion at gold’s close of about US$3,568 an ounce on 26 November (RT, a market-data provider).
The party named neither the official nor the date of the visit. The announcement came from the party alone.
Key Facts
- What. A senior UK official will visit Caracas soon on the frozen gold, the ruling party says.
- How much. About 31 tonnes of gold, worth about US$3.6 billion at the 26 November price.
- Next. A Venezuelan commission of six would later travel to London to continue talks.
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT
Only the party has announced the visit. The official and the date are still unknown.
The PSUV said in a bulletin that recovering the gold is a central topic of the dialogue table, the talks between the government and former deputies of the National Assembly elected in 2015. The commission that will travel to London afterwards would have three representatives of those former deputies and three delegates of the executive.
Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and the chief negotiator of the ruling side, asked for confidence in the process. The release is meant to help the victims of the earthquakes of 24 June 2026, as agreed between the parties, the party said.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez asked King Charles III in July 2026 to release the gold for earthquake relief. On Wednesday 28 October 2026 she ordered the foreign ministry and the attorney general to start recovering it.
The Bank of England has refused to release the gold to Caracas since 2018–19, when Britain declined to recognise Nicolás Maduro’s re-election. Maduro, who was captured in a US operation in Caracas on 3 January 2026, no longer governs, and Delcy Rodríguez has led the government since.
The value of the gold moves with the market: at the 26 November close of about US$3,568 an ounce, 31 tonnes comes to roughly US$3.6 billion. Gold has fallen since the start of the year: it closed near US$4,315 an ounce on 31 December 2025, which would have valued the 31 tonnes near US$4.3 billion, about US$0.7 billion more than today.
The party’s bulletin gave no timetable beyond “the coming days” for either trip. It did not say which British official would come, or which ministry or office he or she represents.
What is not known is the identity of the British official, the date of the visit and whether the Bank of England will act on any instruction from Caracas. Only the ruling party has announced the plan so far, so London’s position is the main open question.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Britain confirmed the envoy’s visit?
Only the ruling party has announced it so far, and it did not name the official.
Why is the gold in London?
Venezuela’s central bank stored about 31 tonnes at the Bank of England, which has refused to release it to Caracas amid a dispute over who may order its release.
More: Venezuela news
Sources
Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), bulletin of 27 November 2026; Presidency of Venezuela, letter to King Charles III (July 2026) and order of 28 October 2026; Bank of England; UK government statements on the court case; gold price: RT XAU/USD close, 26 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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