Venezuela Allows Up to US$12.5 Billion Loan
The bill is a bridge to a bigger goal: paying arrears so that lenders such as the Inter-American Development Bank can lend to Venezuela again.
Economy: Venezuela
Venezuela’s National Assembly voted on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, to let the government borrow up to US$12.5 billion. The money is meant to clear overdue debts that keep the country shut out of international lenders.
The ruling chavista bloc, loyal to the movement of the late Hugo Chávez, controls the chamber, and opposition deputies recorded a dissent when it passed the bill, introduced by deputy Ramón Lobo, in a second reading. The step feeds the wider story of Venezuela US tensions, which now includes finance, because Reuters, the news agency, reported on Nov. 26 that the US Treasury is studying a loan to help.
Key Facts
- Who. Venezuela’s National Assembly, run by the ruling chavista bloc, on a bill by deputy Lobo.
- What. Up to 11.6 trillion bolívares, the local currency (US$12,549 million), plus US$1,276 million to refinance.
- When. Passed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026; it still needs the president’s signature and gazette publication.
- Why it matters. Venezuela is in default; the government puts public debt at 242% of GDP.
- As of. 5:50 a.m. ET, Nov. 27, 2026 (6:50 a.m. Caracas).
This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
The bill is a bridge to a bigger goal: paying arrears so that lenders such as the Inter-American Development Bank can lend to Venezuela again.
The six-article bill passed a first reading on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when Lobo said it showed the “success” of the financial work of Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, according to Finanzas Digital, a Venezuelan business site. The government’s own plan, “Venezuela Renace”, put public debt at US$237,544 million at the end of 2025, and said Venezuela’s public debt “is in a situation of prolonged default and is unsustainable”, Infobae, a news site based in Argentina, reported on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Lobo told EFE, the Spanish news agency, that the money is “a financial operation that seeks to regularise and reinsert Venezuela in the multilateral arena”. He described a bridge loan, a temporary credit, from a country already in talks with Caracas, which he did not name.
“With those resources, that bridge loan, we settle what we have overdue with these multilateral bodies, and they immediately grant us a loan so we can repay the country that provided the funds,” Lobo said. The bodies he listed are the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.
The road back to lenders had been reopening before the vote. US forces captured Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, the IMF and World Bank resumed relations with Caracas on April 16, and the government announced a restructuring of its external debt on May 13, Infobae reported.
Not every deputy was convinced at the first reading. Julio César Reyes said an accounting of how the December 2025 borrowing law was spent should come first, and José Gregorio Correa proposed trimming the amounts to pay teachers and pensioners, Finanzas Digital reported.
Calixto Ortega, the economy vice president, said on state television on Tuesday, Nov. 24: “We have normalised Venezuela’s representation before multilateral and financial bodies and we are in advanced discussions to settle the existing situation of arrears with some of them.” An IMF spokesperson told Reuters that it was reviewing the information and that comment on details would be “premature”.
Reuters reported on Thursday, Nov. 26, citing four unnamed sources, that Washington and Qatar are negotiating separate bridge loans. The US Treasury is studying money from its Exchange Stabilization Fund, a Treasury reserve for currency operations, to clear arrears with the IDB, which Caracas put at US$2,735 million at the end of 2025, while Qatar is weighing a loan to settle US$1,423 million owed to CAF.
The IDB and CAF declined to comment, and the Treasury and Qatar’s government did not respond, Reuters said. One source told Reuters the loans under discussion would exceed the US$500 million cap on the IDB’s window for Special Development Loans and need a waiver, with a second waiver because Venezuela has no IMF programme.
For US readers, the stakes run through two channels. The Treasury money would be a very short-term loan that Venezuela, not Washington, would still have to repay, and the debt that must eventually be restructured includes US$110.1 billion in bonds and US$13.8 billion in awards won by ConocoPhillips, a US oil company, Infobae reported from the plan.
Open points remain. The Assembly did not report a vote count or name the lender, and 2001online, a Venezuelan news site, noted that the first-reading draft carried a figure of US$2,691 million for the same ceiling, a gap no report explains.
Rodríguez said on Nov. 24 that she was seeking about US$10 billion from multilateral lenders, down from about US$17 billion in early November, without explaining the change, Reuters reported. The next step is the president’s signature and publication in the gazette, which no report has dated, and the IDB cannot lend again until its arrears are cleared.
More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has the law taken effect?
Not yet. It still needs the president’s signature and publication in the official gazette, and no report gives a date.
Who would lend the money?
Deputy Ramón Lobo did not name the lender. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, says the US Treasury and Qatar are discussing separate loans.
Sources: EFE dispatch, Nov. 26, 2026, via Infobae; 2001online, Nov. 26; Finanzas Digital, Nov. 17; Venezuelan Ministry of Economy and Finance, “Venezuela Renace” plan, as reported by Infobae, Nov. 24; Reuters, via El Nacional, Nov. 26. Quotes translated from Spanish.
In depth
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