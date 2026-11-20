The attack came as state-company workers protest at the CVG, in a country that a press-freedom group ranks last of 23 in the Americas.

The Orinoco River in Venezuela. (File photo)

Press freedom: Venezuela

Masked men on motorbikes threatened to kill two journalists and attacked them with stones and bottles in Venezuela’s Bolívar state on Thursday 19 November 2026, the country’s journalists’ union said. The reporters, Franchesca Díaz of the newspaper Correo del Caroní and independent journalist Rafael Ramírez, were near the headquarters of the state conglomerate CVG during a workers’ protest.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The union, the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), published the account on X. It did not itself identify the attackers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Journalists Franchesca Díaz (Correo del Caroní) and Rafael Ramírez (independent), in Bolívar state.

What. Masked motorcyclists threatened them with death and threw stones and bottles, the SNTP says.

Where. Near the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) headquarters, where workers have protested for days.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

The attack came as state-company workers protest at the CVG, in a country that a press-freedom group ranks last of 23 in the Americas.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Venezuela Transformation Email address Follow

The CVG, or Corporación Venezolana de Guayana, is a state-owned group of companies in mining, forestry, electricity and other resources. It is based in Bolívar, the Venezuelan state that borders Brazil.

Workers have kept up protests in front of its offices for several days, the SNTP said, over pay claims. The attack on the two reporters happened in that setting.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

According to the union, the riders threatened Díaz and Ramírez and threw stones and bottles at them. Protesters have said the riders are “colectivos”, the term in Venezuela for civilian groups aligned with the governing movement.

Both journalists deny having called the riders “colectivos” in the media or on social networks, which the attackers reportedly accused them of doing. The union did not itself identify the attackers.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The incident adds to a long record of pressure on Venezuelan reporters. The Inter American Press Association (SIP), a press-freedom group for the Americas, ranked Venezuela last of 23 countries in its 2025 Chapultepec Index, published in March 2026.

The SNTP has reported other attacks this year. In April it said at least 10 journalists were assaulted while covering a workers’ march in Caracas, and it blamed officers of the national police.

Bolívar has appeared before in the union’s counts. In an SNTP count for 28 to 30 July 2024, after the presidential election, Bolívar, Trujillo and the Capital District each had five incidents, the most of any state.

Angel Falls in Canaima National Park, in Venezuela’s Bolívar state. (File photo)

For readers outside Venezuela, the story matters because workers’ pay disputes at state companies are now spilling into the streets of mining country. How the authorities treat the journalists who cover them is a test of the state’s tolerance for the press.

What happens next depends on whether prosecutors open an investigation and whether the attackers are identified. The union’s account is the main record of the incident so far.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SNTP?

The Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Prensa is Venezuela’s national union of press workers. It records and publicises attacks on reporters.

What are “colectivos” in Venezuela?

They are civilian groups aligned with the governing movement. Protesters in Bolívar say the motorcyclists who threatened the reporters were colectivos.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrest had been reported when this article was published. The attackers have not been publicly identified.

Sources: National Union of Press Workers, SNTP, statement on X, 19 November 2026 (sntp.org.ve); Inter American Press Association (sipiapa.org), October 2026 statement and 2025 Chapultepec Index; SNTP counts of 2024 and April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error