Brazil's Senate wants to join a Supreme Court case over a lawmaker's speeches, and the court has not yet said whether it will let the Senate in.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Senate president, Davi Alcolumbre, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that Congress will defend the parliamentary privileges of Marcel van Hattem, a federal deputy facing a criminal complaint at the Supreme Federal Court. Speaking on the Senate floor in Brasília, he authorised the Senate’s legal office to act in the case.

The move turns a dispute over one lawmaker’s speeches into a test of how far the immunity of Brazil’s legislators reaches. Alcolumbre also chairs the National Congress, the joint body of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and said he would act personally.

Key Facts Who. Davi Alcolumbre, Senate president; Marcel van Hattem, federal deputy facing a Supreme Federal Court complaint

What. Senate lawyers are authorised to defend lawmakers’ immunity in a slander and insult case

Where. Senate floor and Supreme Federal Court, Brasília

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

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Brazil’s Senate wants to join a Supreme Court case over a lawmaker’s speeches, and the court has not yet said whether it will let the Senate in.

The case grew out of speeches Van Hattem, a deputy for Rio Grande do Sul state, gave in the Chamber of Deputies in 2024. In one he showed a photo of Fábio Shor, a delegate of the Federal Police, Brazil’s national police force, and said Shor produced fraudulent reports against innocent people.

Brazil’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecutors’ body, charged him with calúnia, meaning falsely accusing someone of a crime, and injúria, meaning insult. Van Hattem says the penalty could reach four years in prison and that he would be the first federal deputy to face a criminal case at the court over a speech from the Chamber’s rostrum.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Brazilian Senate chamber during a session, not from the event.

Article 53 of the Constitution says deputies and senators are inviolable, civilly and criminally, for their opinions, words and votes. Van Hattem was elected to the Senate in October 2026, but the complaint concerns his time as a deputy.

Alcolumbre spoke after Senator Rogério Marinho sent the Senate presidency a formal request that the Senate join the case as amicus curiae, a “friend of the court” that offers legal arguments. The Senate has not yet been admitted to the case.

Alcolumbre said it falls to the Senate’s legal office to take every step needed: “Caberá à nossa Advocacia do Senado tomar todas as providências.” He added that he would act personally before the Supreme Court as president of Congress.

He said that defence does not depend on political or ideological camps. Marinho argued that a legislator’s excesses should be judged by his own chamber, which has tools to punish breaches of decorum.

The court’s reading is different so far. Justice Flávio Dino, who reports the case, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes voted to accept the complaint in an online vote of the First Panel, one of the court’s two panels of justices, last week.

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Accepting would make Van Hattem a defendant, which is not a conviction. Justice Cristiano Zanin then asked for a destaque, a request that pulls a case out of online voting, so the judgment resumes in an in-person session.

Shor led several investigations into former president Jair Bolsonaro and, since March 2026, has been an adviser to Moraes at the court. His view of the Senate’s move is not on the record.

Alcolumbre said he will contact Hugo Motta, president of the Chamber of Deputies, so that the legal teams of both chambers can act together. Motta has not yet said how the Chamber will respond.

It is not yet known whether the court will admit the Senate as a friend of the court. Our earlier reports covered the bar association’s request for an in-person hearing and Zanin’s move to halt the online vote.

If the panel accepts the complaint, a criminal case opens against a man about to become a senator. If it rejects it, the matter ends, and the justices will have defined how far a deputy’s tribune speech is shielded; no date for the live session has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Marcel van Hattem a defendant now?

No. The First Panel has not yet decided whether to accept the complaint, and only that decision would make him a defendant.

What does the Senate’s step change?

It puts the Senate’s lawyers formally behind the immunity argument, if the court lets them in. Alcolumbre has also said he will work with the Chamber of Deputies.

Why does a live session matter?

In person, Van Hattem’s lawyer can argue before the justices vote, which the online system does not allow.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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