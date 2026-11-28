US Jails 9 Venezuelans in Trafficking Ring
A mother and her son ran the ring, and prosecutors say they used inflated debts, threats and firearms to control the women. The sentences close a case that began with an indictment in February 2025.
Crime: Venezuela
A federal court in Nashville has sentenced nine Venezuelan nationals for running a family-led sex trafficking ring, the US Justice Department announced on Monday 23 November 2026. The two leaders, a mother and her son, each received 17 years in federal prison.
All nine had pleaded guilty, and the charges include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, so this is not only a migrant-smuggling case. For a US reader, it shows how a route used to bring people into the country was turned into a way of forcing women into prostitution inside it.
Key Facts
- Who. Nine Venezuelan nationals, led by Yilibeth Carmen Rivero-de Caldera and her son Kleiver Daniel Mota Rivero.
- What. Sentenced after guilty pleas to sex trafficking conspiracy; the two leaders got the longest terms.
- Where. Nashville, in the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.
- When. Announced by the Justice Department on Monday 23 November 2026.
- As of. 28 November 2026.
A mother and her son ran the ring, and prosecutors say they used inflated debts, threats and firearms to control the women. The sentences close a case that began with an indictment in February 2025.
The Justice Department’s indictment announcement of February 2025 said the family-run enterprise operated out of Nashville motels from July 2022 through March 2024. The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, the federal prosecutor for that region, and the department’s Criminal Division, its unit for federal crimes, later prosecuted the pleas and sentencing.
The Justice Department announced the guilty pleas in mid-July 2026, and eight of the nine pleaded guilty to charges that carry a statutory maximum (the highest sentence the law allows) of life in prison. The ninth defendant, Wilmarys Del Valle Manzano Solorzano, pleaded guilty to charges with a 20-year maximum.
The charges include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and conspiracy to bring foreign nationals into the United States for financial gain, and some defendants also admitted money laundering. The Justice Department said, citing court documents, that the group recruited vulnerable women in Venezuela with promises of work in the United States and arranged their travel.
In Nashville, the women were told they owed inflated smuggling debts that they could repay only through commercial sex, according to the Justice Department. Women who refused were threatened with violence against themselves and their families, and the defendants kept a share of the earnings.
Yilibeth Carmen Rivero-de Caldera and her son Kleiver Daniel Mota Rivero each received 204 months. The Justice Department said in July that Rivero enlisted her adult children and their spouses, Mota’s girlfriend and others.
Rivero, Mota and a third defendant, Ramon De Jesus Velasquez Martinez, used threats of violence that included firearms, the department said. Mota’s conduct led victims to believe he was tied to a Venezuelan prison gang, and defendants openly discussed his prior Venezuelan prison term for homicide.
Velasquez received 100 months, the longest of the other seven terms, while Manzano Solorzano was sentenced to time served, meaning the time already spent in custody. The court also ordered Rivero and Mota to pay US$171,614 in total to four identified victims, with several other defendants responsible for portions of that amount.
A. Tysen Duva, the Assistant Attorney General who heads the Criminal Division, described the sentences as the final step in a relentless pursuit of justice. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch, the state’s lead criminal investigator, said at the July plea announcement: “if you lure vulnerable people to this country with lies, force them into sexual exploitation, and profit from their suffering, we will find you, dismantle your operation, and hold you accountable”.
The department’s release does not say how the nine entered the country, though Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said in the sentencing announcement that the defendants “crossed our borders to commit these heinous crimes”. It has also not said where the women are now, or whether any defendant will be deported after serving the sentence.
Frequently Asked Questions
What crimes did the nine Venezuelans admit?
They pleaded guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and conspiracy to bring foreign nationals into the country for financial gain. Some also pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Why does the case matter to US readers?
It is a federal prosecution of a ring that used a smuggling route to exploit women inside the country. It shows that such routes can lead to abuse inside the United States, not only at the border.
Venezuela and the United States
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- Venezuela Geopolitics Explained, US Now Runs Its Oil
- Venezuela Politics 2026, Who Holds Power After Maduro
Sources
US Department of Justice, sentencing announcement, 23 November 2026 · US Department of Justice, guilty-plea announcement, July 2026 · US Department of Justice, indictment announcement, February 2025
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