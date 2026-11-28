VENEZUELA · GOLD

Venezuela’s ruling party said on Friday 27 November 2026 that a senior UK official will visit Caracas in the coming days. The visit is meant to free about 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold, held at the Bank of England, the UK central bank, since 2019.

The announcement came in a bulletin from the PSUV, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, which governs the country. It does not say who will travel or when.

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Key Facts Who. A senior UK official, not named, and Venezuela’s ruling PSUV, the United Socialist Party.

What. A visit to Caracas to release about 31 tonnes of gold held in London since 2019.

When. Announced Friday 27 November 2026; the visit is due in the coming days, with no date.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, morning GMT.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Venezuela’s ruling party says a British official will come to discuss returning gold now worth about US$3.6 billion. The talks are promoted by the United States, and key details are still missing.

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The dispute is old, and our explainer on the Bank of England dispute sets out its history. The PSUV says the gold belongs to Venezuela’s international reserves and that recovering it has been one of the central points of the dialogue table.

The block goes back to the UK’s refusal to recognise the 2018 re-election of then president Nicolás Maduro. In 2019 the UK recognised opposition leader Juan Guaidó, and the Bank of England kept the gold from Maduro’s government.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Maduro was captured in January 2026, and acting president Delcy Rodríguez has governed since a US military operation removed him. In September 2026 the UK said it would raise its mission in Caracas to ambassador level.

File photo. Caracas with the Ávila mountain range behind. Photo: George Miquilena, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In August 2026 the interim government and part of the opposition agreed to seek the gold’s return. They did so in a dialogue promoted by the United States to bring about a political transition.

Opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate María Corina Machado does not take part in those talks. The gold agreement was reached with only a sector of the opposition.

On Monday 23 November the delegations closed the fourth round of talks with little new progress. Their closing agreement sets a work route that includes meetings with senior UK officials.

The delegations promised to keep working on points already approved, among them the gold release, the status of disqualified political parties and local-media licences. After the UK official’s visit, a commission of three government and three opposition representatives will travel to London, the bulletin says, to continue the negotiations.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, head of the government delegation and brother of the acting president, asked Venezuelans to back the process. In the bulletin he said the dialogue aims at agreements that let all Venezuelans live together again in peace and democracy.

Delcy Rodríguez herself moved on the issue on Wednesday 28 October 2026. She told the foreign ministry and the Procuraduría General, the state’s legal counsel, to start the steps needed to recover the reserves.

At Friday’s closing price of about US$3,654 an ounce, 31 tonnes, or roughly 996,700 troy ounces, would be worth about US$3.6 billion. The gold has been blocked in London since 2019.

The parties agreed the gold should help victims of the devastating earthquakes of 24 June 2026. The United States promoted the dialogue in which that agreement was made.

Several basics were still missing on Saturday morning. The name of the UK official, the date of arrival, any statement from the UK government or the Bank of England, and any agreement on how the gold would be released could not be found.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Venezuela want its gold back?

The ruling party says the gold belongs to the country’s international reserves. The parties agreed it should help earthquake victims.

Who is the UK official coming to Caracas?

That is not yet known. Neither a name nor an arrival date has been given.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Washington promoted the dialogue behind the gold talks. The gold release is one of the points the parties have agreed.

Sources PSUV bulletin of 27 November 2026

agreement at the close of the fourth round of talks, 23 November 2026

statement by Delcy Rodríguez of 28 October 2026

More in our Venezuela coverage and earlier gold-deal testimony.