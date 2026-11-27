It is a political claim, not a supply figure. The data show a recovering Venezuelan industry that is still small beside the Gulf’s.

Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Energy: Venezuela

President Donald Trump said that the United States does not need Middle East oil because it “took over Venezuela”. He spoke during Thanksgiving calls with US service members on Thursday 26 November 2026 and said Venezuelan crude brings “millions and millions of barrels a month of additional oil”.

The president gave no figures for the claim. Data from OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, put Venezuelan output near 1.16 million barrels a day, about 1% of world oil demand.

Key Facts What. Trump says the US needs no Middle East oil because it “took over Venezuela”.

Check. OPEC puts Venezuelan output near 1.16 million barrels a day in October 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 39% for Venezuelan output of 1.2 million barrels a day in 2026 (27 Nov, 1:12 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

It is a political claim, not a supply figure. The data show a recovering Venezuelan industry that is still small beside the Gulf’s.

A service member asked Trump what his vision is for the United States’ future relationships in the Middle East. He answered that the country has been in the region for a long time protecting Israel, but does not need the region’s oil.

He said the United States does not “need the oil” and has “more oil than any”. As the United States has been in the region “for a long time protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East”, he said, “we took over Venezuela, which gives us millions and millions of barrels a month of additional oil”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He added that the United States has “probably close to 50% of the world’s oil if you include Venezuela”, and that it does not need Middle East oil but does need “peace in the Middle East”. He gave no figures for the 50% claim, and he was referring to the US operation of 3 January 2026 that captured Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s president, and his wife, Cilia Flores, the former first lady.

Washington and Caracas restored diplomatic relations in March. A White House fact sheet of 31 August 2026 linked North American Blue Energy Partners (Nabep), a US company, to 17 Venezuelan oil fields said to hold about 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

An oil pumpjack in Zulia state, western Venezuela (file photo). photo. An oil pumpjack and wellhead in Zulia state, Venezuela, 2012. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The United States is already the world’s largest crude oil producer, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), so the claim is about imports and Gulf security more than about supply shortages. Many US Gulf Coast refineries are built to process heavy crude of the kind Venezuela exports, which is one reason Washington has courted Caracas.

Venezuela’s own government figures run higher than OPEC’s estimate, which the group compiles from outside sources rather than government data. Some industry specialists also question how much of the 65 billion barrels linked to Nabep can actually be produced.

OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin puts Venezuela’s proven reserves at about 303 billion barrels, roughly 19% of the world total of 1,567 billion at the end of 2024. Reserves are oil in the ground, though, and OPEC’s monthly report, based on outside estimates, put Venezuelan production near 1.16 million barrels a day in October 2026.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

That is about 1% of the roughly 105 million barrels the world used each day in 2025, OPEC reports. The country’s whole output works out at about 35 million barrels a month, so “millions” is accurate only for its total, not for what is new to American refiners.

For US drivers and investors, the practical test is the barrels that arrive and the price paid for them. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported commercial crude stocks of 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November 2026, up 1.1 million barrels from the week before.

Refiners buy crude by grade and price, not by speeches, so the share of Venezuelan barrels in US imports will show whether the claim holds. The EIA’s monthly import data by country are the place to check it.

OPEC’s next monthly report will show whether Venezuelan output keeps rising from its October level. Until then, the president’s “close to 50%” remains a claim without a number behind it, and the barrels he calls extra remain uncounted.

The president did not say how many of the barrels he counts are new to the United States, or what Washington pays for them. The accounts of the call report no new policy, order or sanctions change announced with the remarks.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices the 1.2 million barrels a day outcome for Venezuelan output in 2026 at 39%, with US$190,808 traded in the market (27 November, 1:12 p.m. ET). A price is a bet, not a poll, and it moves with the news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Venezuela supply enough oil to replace the Middle East?

Not on OPEC’s numbers. Venezuela produces about 1% of what the world uses, while the Gulf producers supply a far larger share.

Where does the “close to 50%” come from?

The president gave no source for it. OPEC’s reserve data do not show anything close to that share for Venezuela.

More: Venezuela news

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Sources OPEC, Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025, https://www.opec.org/pr-detail/1484568-2-july-2025.html; White House fact sheet on North American Blue Energy Partners, 31 August 2026; OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, November 2026, https://www.opec.org; US Energy Information Administration, Weekly Petroleum Status Report, week ending 20 November 2026, https://www.eia.gov; remarks of President Donald Trump on a Thanksgiving call with US service members, 26 November 2026 (full transcript).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →