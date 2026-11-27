Trump Says Venezuela Oil Ends Mideast Need
It is a political claim, not a supply figure. The data show a recovering Venezuelan industry that is still small beside the Gulf’s.
Energy: Venezuela
President Donald Trump said that the United States does not need Middle East oil because it “took over Venezuela”. He spoke during Thanksgiving calls with US service members on Thursday 26 November 2026 and said Venezuelan crude brings “millions and millions of barrels a month of additional oil”.
The president gave no figures for the claim. Data from OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, put Venezuelan output near 1.16 million barrels a day, about 1% of world oil demand.
Key Facts
- What. Trump says the US needs no Middle East oil because it “took over Venezuela”.
- Check. OPEC puts Venezuelan output near 1.16 million barrels a day in October 2026.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: 39% for Venezuelan output of 1.2 million barrels a day in 2026 (27 Nov, 1:12 p.m. ET).
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT
It is a political claim, not a supply figure. The data show a recovering Venezuelan industry that is still small beside the Gulf’s.
A service member asked Trump what his vision is for the United States’ future relationships in the Middle East. He answered that the country has been in the region for a long time protecting Israel, but does not need the region’s oil.
He said the United States does not “need the oil” and has “more oil than any”. As the United States has been in the region “for a long time protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East”, he said, “we took over Venezuela, which gives us millions and millions of barrels a month of additional oil”.
He added that the United States has “probably close to 50% of the world’s oil if you include Venezuela”, and that it does not need Middle East oil but does need “peace in the Middle East”. He gave no figures for the 50% claim, and he was referring to the US operation of 3 January 2026 that captured Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s president, and his wife, Cilia Flores, the former first lady.
Washington and Caracas restored diplomatic relations in March. A White House fact sheet of 31 August 2026 linked North American Blue Energy Partners (Nabep), a US company, to 17 Venezuelan oil fields said to hold about 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.
The United States is already the world’s largest crude oil producer, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), so the claim is about imports and Gulf security more than about supply shortages. Many US Gulf Coast refineries are built to process heavy crude of the kind Venezuela exports, which is one reason Washington has courted Caracas.
Venezuela’s own government figures run higher than OPEC’s estimate, which the group compiles from outside sources rather than government data. Some industry specialists also question how much of the 65 billion barrels linked to Nabep can actually be produced.
OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin puts Venezuela’s proven reserves at about 303 billion barrels, roughly 19% of the world total of 1,567 billion at the end of 2024. Reserves are oil in the ground, though, and OPEC’s monthly report, based on outside estimates, put Venezuelan production near 1.16 million barrels a day in October 2026.
That is about 1% of the roughly 105 million barrels the world used each day in 2025, OPEC reports. The country’s whole output works out at about 35 million barrels a month, so “millions” is accurate only for its total, not for what is new to American refiners.
For US drivers and investors, the practical test is the barrels that arrive and the price paid for them. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported commercial crude stocks of 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November 2026, up 1.1 million barrels from the week before.
Refiners buy crude by grade and price, not by speeches, so the share of Venezuelan barrels in US imports will show whether the claim holds. The EIA’s monthly import data by country are the place to check it.
OPEC’s next monthly report will show whether Venezuelan output keeps rising from its October level. Until then, the president’s “close to 50%” remains a claim without a number behind it, and the barrels he calls extra remain uncounted.
The president did not say how many of the barrels he counts are new to the United States, or what Washington pays for them. The accounts of the call report no new policy, order or sanctions change announced with the remarks.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices the 1.2 million barrels a day outcome for Venezuelan output in 2026 at 39%, with US$190,808 traded in the market (27 November, 1:12 p.m. ET). A price is a bet, not a poll, and it moves with the news.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Venezuela supply enough oil to replace the Middle East?
Not on OPEC’s numbers. Venezuela produces about 1% of what the world uses, while the Gulf producers supply a far larger share.
Where does the “close to 50%” come from?
The president gave no source for it. OPEC’s reserve data do not show anything close to that share for Venezuela.
More: Venezuela news
Sources
OPEC, Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025, https://www.opec.org/pr-detail/1484568-2-july-2025.html; White House fact sheet on North American Blue Energy Partners, 31 August 2026; OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, November 2026, https://www.opec.org; US Energy Information Administration, Weekly Petroleum Status Report, week ending 20 November 2026, https://www.eia.gov; remarks of President Donald Trump on a Thanksgiving call with US service members, 26 November 2026 (full transcript).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Venezuela and the United States
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- Venezuela Geopolitics Explained, US Now Runs Its Oil
- Venezuela Politics 2026, Who Holds Power After Maduro