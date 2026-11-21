Uganda has handed the sale of its first crude to one of the world’s biggest traders, while the commercial terms and the date of first oil stay unpublished.

Lake Albert in Hoima district, western Uganda, the oil region that Kabalega airport serves. File photo. (Photo: Vaibhave nagori, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Uganda

Uganda signed a 10-year deal on Friday 20 November 2026 under which Vitol, one of the world’s largest independent energy traders, will sell its crude oil abroad. President Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing at State House in Entebbe, according to a release of 21 November 2026 from the Uganda Media Centre, the government press office.

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The contract covers Pearl Sweet, the name Uganda gave its crude in September, before the country’s first export cargo. Energy Minister Dr Monica Musenero called it the last step before the government’s next announcement on first oil.

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Key Facts Who. Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC, the state oil firm), the Energy Ministry and trader Vitol.

What. A 10-year agreement for Vitol to market Uganda’s Pearl Sweet crude internationally.

Where. Signed at State House, Entebbe; first sales are set at the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

When. Friday 20 November 2026; the date of first oil is not confirmed.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Uganda has handed the sale of its first crude to one of the world’s biggest traders, while the commercial terms and the date of first oil stay unpublished.

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The link with Vitol began with a petroleum-products supply agreement agreed in 2023, under which Vitol supplies fuel to UNOC, the state oil company. On 7 September 2026 UNOC announced that Vitol had been appointed to market the crude allocation of the government and UNOC, with exports planned for early 2027.

Museveni officially named Uganda’s crude Pearl Sweet on 2 September 2026. It is a medium-to-heavy, waxy crude described as sweet, meaning low in sulphur, drawn from the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields in the Albertine Graben, the rift basin around Lake Albert.

Kampala city centre. File photo. (Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Under the new contract, Vitol will market the crude internationally and help find the best buyers and competitive prices. Initial sales are Free On Board (FOB) at Tanga, which means the buyer takes the oil once it is loaded there.

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Tanga is where the 1,443 km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ends. The line starts at Kabaale in Hoima District, and waxy crude has to be heated as it moves.

Museveni described the arrangement in blunt terms: “they will hawk our petroleum products and sell to the highest bidder.” He added that whoever Vitol sells to “must be known to UNOC”.

The President said Uganda buys about one billion litres of petroleum products a year through middlemen operating in Kenya. Under the earlier Vitol arrangement, he said, diesel fell from US$118 to US$83 per metric tonne, with lower prices for petrol and jet fuel as well, though these are his own figures and have not been independently verified.

Musenero said Ugandans have long waited for first oil, “but we cannot take the oil to the market until we are prepared for the market.” She called it the last step before the next announcement on first oil, for which no date has been given.

Vitol will provide technical guidance, training and access to buyers alongside UNOC, Musenero said. Michael Balint, Vitol’s regional head, called the signing “the next step in our relationship with Uganda” and said it would also expose UNOC staff to international crude trading.

Musenero said the government will decide later whether to extend the deal to shipping the crude to its final destinations, depending on UNOC’s experience and capacity. Attorney General Dr Sam Mayanja, Treasury Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi and Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary Eng.

Irene Batebe attended the signing. The Media Centre release does not publish fees, commission or the price formula, and it names no buyers.

We found no named critic of the deal. The parties with most at stake are the Ugandan treasury, UNOC and the refiners that will buy Pearl Sweet.

Uganda expects the Tilenga and Kingfisher fields to reach up to 230,000 barrels a day at peak. The next fixed marker is the government’s announcement on first oil, which has no date.

UNOC’s statement of 7 September points to exports in early 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Vitol do for Uganda under the deal?

Vitol markets Pearl Sweet crude abroad and looks for buyers and competitive prices. UNOC must know and approve who buys the oil.

Has Uganda started exporting oil?

No export date has been confirmed. The government says a separate announcement on first oil will follow this agreement.

Do we know what Uganda pays Vitol?

No. The release gives no fees, commission or price formula, so the deal’s cost to the state cannot be judged yet.

Sources Uganda Media Centre, release on the signing, 21 November 2026 · Uganda National Oil Company statement, 7 September 2026

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