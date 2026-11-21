Uganda’s prime minister has ordered a draft law change after two mobile money firms pointed to the role of banks.

File photo. A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, Uganda, August 2016. Photo: Angella Birungi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Uganda

Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja met managers of MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda, two mobile phone companies, at her office in Kampala on Friday 20 November 2026. The talks covered the cost of mobile money, a phone wallet used to send, receive and withdraw cash.

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They followed a heated debate in Parliament on Thursday 19 November at Prime Minister’s Question Time, where MPs question the Prime Minister. MPs said charges burden low-income users.

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Key Facts Who. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister, met MTN and Airtel managers.

What. Talks on the cost of sending and receiving money by phone.

Scale. The firms say over Shs4.6 trillion (Ugandan shillings; about US$1.1 billion) circulates in mobile money.

Next. Finance Ministry, Attorney General, tax agency and central bank are to draft a money lending law amendment.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Uganda’s prime minister has ordered a draft law change after two mobile money firms pointed to the role of banks.

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Nabbanja said President Yoweri Museveni told her to summon them. She said: “The President wants to know why this is being done at the expense of poor Ugandans.”

Phrase Ruben, an MTN Uganda manager, said: “This is a business linked to commercial banks, and mobile companies are just a conduit.” Japhet Aritho, an Airtel Uganda manager, said the firms “do not set the full cost alone”.

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The firms said more than Shs4.6 trillion (about US$1.1 billion at 4,118 shillings per dollar, the 20 November 2026 close) circulates through mobile money. Nabbanja told the Finance Ministry, the Attorney General (the government’s chief legal adviser), the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA, the tax agency) and the Bank of Uganda (the central bank) to draft an amendment to the money lending law.

She said: “We must have a law that protects Ugandans while keeping mobile money affordable and accessible.” Nabbanja did not say when the draft will be ready or what the charges are.

File photo. Kampala city centre, Uganda. Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Uganda’s Prime Minister ask mobile money firms?

She met MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda on 20 November 2026 about mobile money costs. She said President Yoweri Museveni told her to summon them.

What happens next on mobile money charges?

Nabbanja told four bodies to draft an amendment to the money lending law. Nabbanja did not say when the draft will be ready.

Sources Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: Statements by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda officials at the meeting of 20 November 2026

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