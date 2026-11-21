Two Dominicans Sent to US on Murder Charges
The Attorney General’s Office says the handovers followed executive decrees and Supreme Court rulings, and that both men had been held since their arrests in September and October.
Crime: Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic handed two of its citizens to US officials, with US Marshals Service support, on 21 November 2026 to face murder charges in New York. The Dominican Attorney General’s Office says one man is wanted in a federal drug-trafficking murder case and the other for a killing under New York State law.
Felicito Celestino Mercedes, 63, and Ramón Romero, 48, were flown out on a commercial flight from Las Américas International Airport, near Santo Domingo. Both are suspects, and neither has been convicted of anything.
Key Facts
- Who. Felicito Celestino Mercedes, 63, and Ramón Romero, 48, also known as Ramón Joaquín Romero Bastardo.
- What. Extradited to New York on murder charges; one case is tied to cocaine trafficking.
- Where. Handed to US officials at Las Américas airport, Santo Domingo.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.
The Attorney General’s Office says the handovers followed executive decrees and Supreme Court rulings, and that both men had been held since their arrests in September and October.
The Attorney General’s Office and the national drug control agency, the DNCD, carried out the operation with the US Marshals Service, the federal agency that moves wanted people. The men were held under heavy security until they were formally handed over at the airport.
Mercedes was arrested in October 2026 in Villa Riva, in Duarte province in the north-east. He is wanted in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the federal court in Manhattan, on a charge of intentional murder, including counselling, ordering, inducing and causing a killing, in connection with a drug-trafficking conspiracy.
He also faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute, or possess with intent to distribute, five kilograms or more of mixtures containing cocaine. The prosecutors’ summary uses several aliases for him, among them “Pito” and Winston Peralta.
Romero was captured in September 2026 in the Cambelén area of Higüey, in La Altagracia province, where the Punta Cana resorts are located. New York State law is the basis of his case: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree gang assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Dominican prosecutors have not described the victims, the dates or the places of the killings in either case. The charges are as stated by the Dominican prosecutors; the US court papers were not available.
Two Legal Tracks, One Flight
The two cases run on separate tracks in New York. Mercedes faces a federal case in the Southern District, while Romero faces charges brought under New York State penal law.
Each handover rested on an executive decree and a resolution of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, the chamber that reviews extradition requests. The Attorney General’s Office said the case reflects close cooperation and intelligence sharing with the United States on fugitives.
Mercedes was arrested in October and Romero in September, and the authorities have not given exact arrest dates. They have not said when either man will first appear before a US judge.
For US readers, the cases show how the Dominican Republic, a major destination for American travellers, works with US agencies on violent crime and drug trafficking. The charges concern the suspects’ alleged conduct in each case, and the prosecutors’ announcement does not mention any risk to tourists.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the two men?
They are Felicito Celestino Mercedes and Ramón Romero, who is also known as Ramón Joaquín Romero Bastardo. Dominican authorities arrested them in October and September.
What are they accused of?
Mercedes faces murder and cocaine conspiracy charges in a federal court in Manhattan. Romero faces second-degree murder and related charges under New York State law.
Sources
Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: Dominican Attorney General’s Office (Procuraduría General de la República) and National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) statement on the extraditions, 21 November 2026
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