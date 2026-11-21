Two polls published on 20 November put Spain's conservative People's Party first, and 40dB gives it a majority with Vox. Markets favour its leader, Feijóo.

File photo, January 2015. The Congress of Deputies in Madrid, the lower house of Spain's parliament. Photo: Vickybol, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Spain’s main conservative party, the People’s Party (PP), leads the polls eight days before the general election on Sunday, 29 November. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is the favourite to replace Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as our Spain Election 2026 dossier tracks.

The gap between the two big parties is narrowing, though, and the polls disagree on how wide it is. For US readers, the vote decides who leads one of the European Union’s largest economies and a NATO ally.

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Polls. Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) leads, but the Socialists (PSOE) are closing in.

Majority. Two polls give the PP and Vox a combined majority of 176 seats.

Prediction markets. Polymarket traders priced the PP at about 74% to win the election (4:20 p.m. ET, 21 November).

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Polls Say Spain's Opposition Won TV Debate

How Far Ahead Is the PP?

The 40dB tracking poll, from a Spanish polling firm, put the PP at 31.9% and the Socialists at 31.2% on 20 November, a gap of 0.7 points. Sigma Dos, another Spanish pollster, published the same day and gave the PP 31.2%, the PSOE 27.6% and Vox 18.9%.

Vox is the hard-line conservative party led by Santiago Abascal. Both firms update their tracking regularly, so the numbers can shift from day to day.

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Why the Majority Line Matters

Spain’s Congress of Deputies, the lower house, has 350 seats, so a party or bloc needs 176 for a majority. 40dB projects 133 seats for the PP, 124 for the PSOE and 56 for Vox, which would put the PP and Vox together at 189.

A YouGov survey for the Catalan news site ARA, with fieldwork from 26 October to 2 November, projected 120 seats for the PP and 72 for Vox. That is 192 together, but the poll is three weeks old.

The chamber of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid (file photo). A bloc needs 176 of 350 seats for a majority. photo, 6 December 2018. The chamber of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, which has 350 seats. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, via Wikimedia Commons.

The state-run Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) is the outlier. It put the Socialists at 33.3% and the PP at 25.5%, a PSOE lead of 7.8 points, and found no majority for the PP and Vox.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the PP traded at about 74% and the PSOE at about 28% in the “Spain General Election Winner” market at 4:20 p.m. ET on 21 November. Rounded prices can add to more than 100, and traders had staked about US$887,000 in that market.

A separate Polymarket market on whether the PP and Vox together win a majority stood at about 90%, with about US$93,000 traded. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Calendar to 29 November

The campaign ends at midnight Spanish time on Friday, 27 November, which is 6:00 p.m. ET. Saturday, 28 November is a day of reflection with no campaigning, and Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November, for both chambers.

The royal decree dissolving parliament was published in the official state gazette (BOE) on 6 October. The new parliament is due to hold its opening sessions on Wednesday, 23 December, at 10:00 Spanish time, which is 4:00 a.m. ET.

What It Means for US Readers

Spain is six hours ahead of New York, so Sunday evening in Spain falls in the afternoon on the US East Coast. Whoever wins, the result will shape Spain’s role in the European Union and its ties with Washington, and a close count could delay a clear answer on who governs.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the polling-station hours or the timetable for official results. Pollsters disagree on the size of the PP’s lead, and it is not known whether the Socialists’ recent rise is real or partly a difference between firms.

Sources

Royal Decree 806/2026 (BOE, 6 October 2026); published results of 40dB, Sigma Dos, YouGov and the CIS; Polymarket market data, 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Spain’s general election?

Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026, electing both the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. The campaign ends at midnight Spanish time on Friday, 27 November.

Who leads the latest polls?

The PP leads in two polls published on 20 November, by 0.7 points in 40dB and by 3.6 points in Sigma Dos. The state-run CIS poll has the Socialists ahead.

What do prediction markets say?

On 21 November at 4:20 p.m. ET, Polymarket put the PP at about 74% to win and the PSOE at about 28%. These are traders’ bets, not polls.

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