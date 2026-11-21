The toll is small so far, but Indeci says the figures can still change as more reports come in.

The cathedral on the main square of Huancayo, capital of the Junín region, where Fernando Orihuela and Arnoldo Mallma look set for a runoff. File photo, 2013. (Photo: PoolPs, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Earthquake: Peru

Peru’s civil-defence institute raised its injury count from the magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the central Andes to 15 on Saturday 21 November 2026, up from eight in its first tally. The institute, known as Indeci, also counts 127 homes affected, most of them in the regions of Junín and Pasco.

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The quake struck at 19:09 Peru time on Friday 20 November (00:09 GMT on Saturday), about 30 km north-west of the town of Junín, in Junín region, according to the Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP), the national geophysical institute. Our first report on the quake covers the early damage reports and the shaking felt in Lima.

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Key Facts Who. Indeci, Peru’s civil-defence institute, leads the damage count, and its injury toll has nearly doubled.

What. Damage reaches homes, a hospital, two churches and a university in central Peru.

Where. Junín and Pasco, two Andean regions of central Peru, hold most of the affected homes.

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:29 GMT (1:29 p.m. ET).

The toll is small so far, but Indeci says the figures can still change as more reports come in.

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The count is rising as more reports come in. Luis Vásquez, head of Indeci, said the numbers could change, and local authorities must still register their findings in SINPAD, the national emergency information system.

The first tally, published earlier on 21 November, listed eight injured, 128 affected homes and four destroyed ones. The later count lists four uninhabitable homes and gives no figure for destroyed ones.

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Central Junín has been shaken before this year. A much smaller quake at Chongos Bajo, in Junín’s Chupaca province, south of the regional capital Huancayo (magnitude 5.1, on 18 July 2026) left at least five people dead, according to Indeci.

Friday’s quake was far stronger but also far deeper, at 129 km according to the IGP’s preliminary report. Indeci’s updates describe cracked walls, rockfalls and damage to public buildings.

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock followed early on Saturday at a similar depth, the IGP reported. A weaker tremor was logged later that day.

The terminal and control tower of Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, where the quake was felt. File photo. Photo: TomasVial, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Vásquez said the next steps are a damage evaluation and a needs analysis, followed by aid kits with tents, beds and kitchen sets from Indeci’s warehouses in Junín and Pasco. Families in destroyed homes will be counted as damnificados, the Spanish term for disaster victims, and receive a full aid kit, he said.

Regional and municipal governments are expected to use their own stores and funds, according to Indeci. Aid kits from Indeci’s warehouses follow only after the needs analysis is done.

Several of the injured were hurt on the road. A vehicle overturned after a rockfall in Perené, a district in Chanchamayo, a province on Junín’s jungle side, and a woman was taken to hospital, while the occupant of a tanker truck at Paucartambo, a highland district, suffered an open fracture of the arm, according to Indeci.

Another driver, whose car slid into a river after a rockfall, got out unharmed. Two people were hurt in Pichanaqui, a town in Chanchamayo, while evacuating after a power cut.

Indeci also reports damage to a hospital and a health centre in Pichanaqui and to two churches. The Universidad Peruana Los Andes, a university in Chanchamayo province, suspended classes until its buildings are inspected.

Vásquez said some of the damage so far consists of cracks that do not necessarily make a home unfit to live in. The assessment of which homes cannot be lived in is still under way.

The capital sits far from the epicentre, yet the shaking was felt there. One young woman was hurt by a falling fragment of concrete in Lima’s historic centre.

For travellers, the highlands of central Peru are the area most affected. Local advice on road conditions is worth checking before any trip.

No final damage count exists yet. Checks in outlying districts were still under way on Saturday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the injury count change?

The first tally came from the earliest reports, and more reports have since come in. Indeci’s head says the final figures may still move.

Who pays for repairs and relief?

Indeci sends aid kits from its regional warehouses after a needs analysis. Local governments add their own resources.

Sources

Indeci (Peru’s civil-defence institute) statements of 21 November 2026; Instituto Geofísico del Perú preliminary report of 20 November; Peruvian press reports of 21 November. More: Peru news.

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