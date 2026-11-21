The President says police intelligence expected revenge violence after a shooting and a stabbing. The statement leaves open how long the estate stays closed.

The Red House, the historic Parliament building in Port of Spain; undated photo that does not show any event described here. Photo: Anthony Mendenhall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · SECURITY

President Christine Kangaloo has told the House of Representatives, the elected chamber of Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament, that she sealed the Maloney Buildings housing estate because police intelligence pointed to revenge shootings. Her written statement, presented to the House by Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali, sets out the grounds for a closed area that took effect on 10 November 2026.

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The explanation matters because it is the first closed area declared under the Special Operations Act, 2026, a new law that lets the President seal off a small area and restrict movement there. It governs the daily life of residents of one housing estate in Policing District 2, one of the country’s policing districts.

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Key Facts Who. President Christine Kangaloo, acting under the Special Operations Act, 2026.

What. A closed area, justified in writing to the House by a police threat assessment.

Where. Maloney Buildings Housing Development, Policing District 2, Trinidad and Tobago.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The President says police intelligence expected revenge violence after a shooting and a stabbing. The statement leaves open how long the estate stays closed.

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Kangaloo said she was satisfied, on reasonable grounds, that public safety and peace in the estate were threatened. The statement lists four grounds: rising violent crime and gang activity, widespread illegal weapons, gang control or intimidation of a community, and the failure of ordinary policing.

Cabinet, the ministers who run the government, told her on 10 November that Special Branch, the police intelligence unit, had issued a threat assessment the day before. It reported that a shooting and a stabbing on 9 November left three people in hospital.

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According to the statement, later intelligence “indicated a high likelihood that associates of the affected parties will engage in retaliatory violence.” The statement adds that rival criminal associates were actively seeking chances to retaliate, and that firearms remained readily available to them.

The statement describes the community as “tense, volatile and highly susceptible to rapid escalation.” It also calls a viral social-media video of the shooting a significant escalation factor, because it is capable of influencing retaliatory behaviour.

The Red House in Port of Spain, home of Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament. File photo: Xiquinho Silva, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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The assessment also explained why the estate is hard to protect. Several apartment blocks stand close together and offenders have multiple ways in, so children, elderly people and other vulnerable residents have little chance to avoid a sudden firearm attack.

If revenge attacks came, the assessment listed consequences it judged highly likely, among them indiscriminate firing in public spaces and prolonged cycles of gang violence. It concluded that the legal threshold of the Act was met and recommended a closed area to prevent loss of life, disrupt expected attacks and restore safety.

The Act appeared in the Gazette, the official government journal, on 6 October 2026, and the closed area took effect on 10 November. Legal Notice 847, an official government order, declared it, and Legal Notice 848 set a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., as set out in our report on the curfew.

The Act requires the President to give the Speaker, who chairs the House, a statement of the grounds within seven days of an order. The Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago publishes the sittings of the House, where the Deputy Speaker presented the statement.

Lawyers for Pennelope Beckles, the Leader of the Opposition, wrote on 17 November to Attorney General John Jeremie, the government’s chief legal adviser, and demanded the grounds, an end date and a review mechanism. The letter set a 4 p.m. deadline on Friday 20 November for immediate safeguards and one on Tuesday 24 November for a full response.

The statement as seen gives no end date for the closed area, and it does not say how many people live in the estate. The video and the intelligence behind the assessment are not public, so outsiders cannot test the reading of events.

The statement does not set the estate’s violence against national crime trends, and the police service has not published the assessment itself. That leaves the case resting on one intelligence assessment of events on one day in one estate.

The Act sets no maximum duration for a closed area, and the order may be revoked under section 11. Our earlier report on the promised explanation sets out the timetable, and more coverage is in the Trinidad and Tobago hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who decides whether the closed area continues?

The President made the order, and the Act sets no maximum duration. The order may be revoked under section 11, and no end date has been given.

Why did the President have to give her reasons?

The Special Operations Act, 2026 requires a written statement of the specific grounds to reach the Speaker within seven days. It lets members judge whether the legal threshold was met.

Does the statement prove a revenge attack was coming?

No. It reports a police intelligence judgement of high likelihood, and the underlying intelligence has not been made public.

Sources Special Operations Act, 2026; statement of the President of Trinidad and Tobago to the House of Representatives, presented to the House of Representatives; Legal Notices 847 and 848; Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error