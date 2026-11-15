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TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO · CRIME

Two brothers who ran a scrap iron business were shot dead on Saturday morning in Claxton Bay, a town in central Trinidad. Their family says one of them had refused to pay extortion, meaning demands for protection money, a claim police have not confirmed.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The attack Two brothers were shot dead at a scrap iron yard in Claxton Bay, Trinidad, Saturday morning.

The scene Two gunmen stepped out of a silver Nissan car at about 8:30 a.m. and opened fire.

The motive Relatives suspect extortion, meaning protection-money demands, but police have not confirmed a motive.

The advisory The US State Department advises travellers to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago (Level 3 of 4).

Police said two attackers got out of a silver Nissan B14 and opened fire at the scrap iron yard at Cedar Hill.

Trinidad and Tobago is a twin-island Caribbean nation and a popular destination for US visitors, and the United States rates it Level 3, Reconsider Travel, on a scale where Level 4 is Do Not Travel. Crime is one of the stated reasons for that rating.

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What Happened in Claxton Bay

Steven Lewis, 41, and Nicholas Lewis, 39, were shot at their scrap iron yard at Cedar Hill, Claxton Bay, at about 8:30 a.m. Steven died at the scene, and Nicholas died later at hospital. Police said two attackers got out of a silver Nissan B14 and opened fire.

An eyewitness said one gunman stood over the brothers and kept shooting after they fell.

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The Family Points to Extortion

A surviving brother, who was close by when the shooting began, told local reporters that he forgives the killers and expects justice from God. He and other relatives say the brothers were targeted because they refused extortion demands, meaning demands for protection money.

A senior police officer said he was unaware of any extortion allegations. He said he was confident that homicide investigators would find the motive and bring those responsible to justice.

What Extortion Means Here

Extortion means demanding money from a person or business under threat of violence. In this case it is the family’s explanation, and police have not confirmed it.

Police have not named a suspect or a motive. A senior officer said he expected investigators to establish the reason.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit Trinidad and Tobago, follow the State Department’s Level 3 advice. It says violent crime has dropped since 2024 but remains a challenge nationwide, and that a significant portion of it is gang related.

US companies with staff or suppliers in central Trinidad should treat the shooting as a reminder to review security at yards and depots. The same advisory notes that the government declared a nationwide state of emergency on 2 March 2026, which gives police extra powers.

What Is Not Known

No arrests have been reported, and police have not said who carried out the attack. The motive is open, and the extortion claim comes from relatives, not from investigators.

We also could not review a full police statement, so the time and the account of the gunmen rest on local reports. Police have not said whether the brothers had reported any threats before.

More: Trinidad and Tobago news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Read how the government put a gang-hit estate under curfew.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is Claxton Bay?

Claxton Bay is a town in central Trinidad, in the main island of the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago. Local reports say the shooting happened at a scrap iron yard at Cedar Hill.

Who Were the Victims?

They were Steven Lewis, 41, and Nicholas Lewis, 39, brothers who ran a scrap iron business. Steven died at the scene and Nicholas died at hospital.

Do Police Know the Motive?

No. Relatives say extortion may have been behind the attack, but a senior police officer said he was unaware of such claims and expects homicide investigators to find the motive.

Is Trinidad and Tobago Safe for US Travellers?

The US State Department rates the country Level 3, Reconsider Travel, with crime among the reasons, and says violent crime has fallen since 2024 but remains a challenge nationwide. Crime is one of the reasons for the rating.

Sources: Local news reports of the shooting and police comments, 14 November 2026; family statements to reporters, 14 November 2026; US State Department, Trinidad and Tobago Travel Advisory, Level 3, issued 13 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error